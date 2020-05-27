Man in fatal accident on meth, report says
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Jackson man who died last month in a two-vehicle crash involving a Lander family near Dubois was high on meth, according to toxicology testing.
Scott E. Wright, 57, died of a cervical fracture due to blunt force trauma suffered in the collision, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 18, near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 26.
Previous reports stated Wright was driving east in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he crossed the center line and exited the left side of the roadway. He then overcorrected to the right – back onto the road – and over-corrected again to the left, causing the Jeep to enter into a passenger-side leading skid, Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said in their crash report.
Daisy Ray, 33, of Lander, who was driving the westbound 2010 Ford Edge involved in the collision, attempted to avoid the crash by steering to the right and braking, officials said.
Despite her efforts, the Ford’s front end struck the Jeep’s passenger side, according to the report.
Wright was pronounced dead on scene, and Ray and her three juvenile passengers were transported by air and ground ambulance to “various medical facilities,” the WHP said.
Toxicology testing showed Wright had 610 nanograms per milliliter of meth in his system, as well as 20 ng/ml of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.
Woman killed in rollover
PINEDALE (WNE) — Memorial Day Weekend started off on a tragic note after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning claimed the life of a woman who just moved with her family to the Boulder area.
Robyn Mathews, 31, was driving a 1997 Trailblazer with her two sons as passengers westbound toward Big Piney after getting on Highway 351 at Sand Draw, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Around 10:30 a.m., another driver came upon the scene at mile marker 20 and called in the emergency, he said. The initial investigation showed that Mathews drove to the edge of the north shoulder, overcorrected and did the same on the other shoulder before the Trailblazer went out of control, left the road and rolled multiple time, he said.
Mathews, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene; the two boys were seriously injured and lifeflighted from the scene. Lt. Guenther said one was seated in a booster seat; the other might have had a seatbelt on.
“If she had had her seatbelt on, she probably would have been in good shape,” he said.
High speed – over 70 mph – was likely a factor in the rollover from looking at crash evidence; distracted driving is also being looked into as a factor, according to Lt. Guenther.
Police search for suspect in Cheyenne shooting death
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department has named a suspect in the Friday night shooting death of Aaron Briggs, 36, of Cheyenne.
Benjamin Ketcham, 31, of Cheyenne, was named as a person of interest in the homicide and currently has a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with this case.
CPD officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, May 22, and found Briggs had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Briggs was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Officers determined the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, 600 Central Ave.
This case remains under investigation by CPD.
Ketcham had been previously arrested by CPD in July 2018 for fleeing/eluding, not stopping for police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, not having liability insurance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
He was arrested in April 2019 for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug.
Laramie coronavirus spike blamed on lack of distancing
LARAMIE (WNE) — The sudden increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County appears to have resulted from reduced social distancing, not increased testing, Albany County Public Health Officer Jean Allais said in a press release.
Between the start of the pandemic and Friday, only 10 cases had been confirmed in Albany County. During the last four days, state health officials have confirmed 11 more cases coming from within the county.
Only eight of the 21 Albany County patients have fully recovered. Another four Albany County residents have been deemed “probable” for a coronavirus infection.
“The main cause of the dramatic increase seems to be graduation parties, camping trips and other social situations where people did not practice social distancing and other recommended practices,” Allais’s press release states. “Further, symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients returned to work and their families, furthering the spread.”
According to the University of Wyoming, “a number of those positive cases are UW students or people of traditional college age.”
Fifteen of Albany County’s cases come among residents aged 19-29. Community spread or unknown factors has been identified as the cause of 29% of the county’s cases.
While businesses start to reopen, Allais stressed that the pandemic remains a “public health emergency.”
Her press release urges the community to continue practice social distancing, increased hand-washing, and the wearing of masks.
“Social distancing is most important, particularly if you’re in a large group,” the press release states.
