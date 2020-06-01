Advocates question investigations used to target wolves
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An environmental group is raising questions about investigations into livestock kills by Mexican gray wolves in the southwestern U.S.
The Western Watersheds Project has documented oddities, errors or conflicting details in more than two-thirds of the 117 investigations it reviewed from 2019. The investigations are used to compensate ranchers for cattle that are killed in Arizona and New Mexico.
Greta Anderson, the group's deputy director, said she found numerous cases that were deemed to be “confirmed” wolf kills were based on what she described as logical leaps and a stunning lack of evidence.
Wolves may be paying for such inaccuracies with their lives, she said.
In March alone, government hunters killed four wolves in New Mexico under federal removal orders that cited repeated attacks on livestock in the area.
“We want to make sure if wolves are being blamed that it’s true,” Anderson said told the Arizona Daily Star. “We have a lot of questions. We don’t have a bunch of conclusions.”
In one case, the remains of a dead cow were found last year in the bottom of a canyon near Reserve, New Mexico. All that was left was a wadded scrap of dried hide that investigators photographed and then collected. They soaked the skin for weeks before it was soft enough for them to find tooth marks on it.
The size of the bite and the location of the hide was all the federal government needed to confirm this 4-year-old cow was killed by a wolf.
The Mexican gray wolf was once common throughout portions of the Southwest and Mexico. By the 1970s, it had been hunted, trapped and poisoned to near-extinction.
2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests
ATLANTA (AP) — Two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, Atlanta's mayor said Sunday.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news conference that she and police Chief Erika Shields made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday night incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news.
“Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms told reporters. Shields called the footage “really shocking to watch.”
Police on Sunday night identified the fired officers as Investigator Ivory Streeter, who was hired in December 2003, and Investigator Mark Gardner, who was hired in August 1997.
The video, shown on TV as captured by local reporters, shows a group of police officers in riot gear and gas masks surround a car being driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat. The officers appear to fire a stun gun at the woman and then pull her from the car. They then use a stun gun on the man. They use zip-tie handcuffs on the woman on the ground. The couple did not appear to be fighting police.
TV reporters said the police had earlier broken glass on the car and flattened the tires.
Bottoms said the woman, Taniyah Pilgrim, was released without charges. She said the man, Messiah Young, was released, too, and she's ordering the charges against him dropped. She didn't specify what charges he faced. A police report says Young was charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.
Deadly police raid fuels call to end 'no knock' warrants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It’s the stuff of nightmares: Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend were in bed when a trio of armed men smashed through the front door. Gunfire erupted, killing the 26-year-old black woman.
The three men turned out to be plainclothes police detectives, one of whom was wounded in the chaos and violence that March night. Taylor's death led to protests and a review of how Louisville police use "no knock" search warrants, which allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence, often in drug cases to prevent suspects from getting rid of a stash.
Taylor's name is one of those being chanted during nationwide protests decrying police killings of black people. The unrest began after the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe as a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee.
More than two months after Taylor's death, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced last week that the police department's use of no-knock warrants has been suspended indefinitely. Civil rights advocates are calling for a permanent ban, though Oregon and Florida are the only states that have outlawed such warrants.
Fischer changed the policy after an outcry from Taylor's family and they sued the department and the three officers who served the warrant. The new policy requires Louisville's police chief to sign off on all no-knock warrants before they go to a judge.
“These changes, and more to come ... should signal that I hear the community and we will continue to make improvements anywhere that we can,” Fischer said.
The three narcotics detectives had a no-knock warrant when they busted down the door of Taylor’s apartment after midnight on March 13. They were investigating a drug dealer named Jamarcus Glover, who was arrested elsewhere the same day. Police said Glover was using Taylor’s address to receive packages they believed could be drugs. No drugs were found at her apartment.
Minnesota attorney general to take lead in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday that the state's attorney general — and not the county prosecutor — will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.
Walz's unusual decision to put Attorney General Keith Ellison in the lead was a win for local civil rights activists, who say the longtime prosecutor does not have the trust of the black community needed to handle a case that has sparked widespread unrest and a national focus on racism in the criminal justice system.
Ellison, who was a vocal progressive congressman before winning state office in 2018, has the experience and community confidence for the job, Walz told reporters Sunday.
“Keith Ellison, our attorney general of Minnesota, needs to lead this case," Walz said, adding that he made the decision after talking to the Floyd family.
“They wanted the system to work for them. They wanted to believe that there was trust, and they wanted to believe that the facts would be heard and justice would be served.”
Walz made the announcement shortly after Freeman released a statement saying he asked Ellison to “assist” him in the case in a “joint effort."
“There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said.
Bozeman couple apologizes for helicopter in wilderness area
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Bozeman couple has apologized for landing a helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness earlier this month.
Sara and Sam Schwerin said in a statement released by a public-relations firm on Friday that they believed they had landed outside the wilderness boundary.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Schwerins reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Federal law prohibits landing a helicopter in a designated wilderness area. The National Park Service and Forest Service also request all aircraft stay at an altitude of at least 2,000 feet above any federal wilderness land.
Forest Service spokeswoman Lauren Alley said the incident is under investigation.
According to the Hungry Horse News, two men came across the helicopter parked on a sandbar in the South Fork of the Flathead River.
The newspaper reports Sam Schwerin told the men it was legal to park the helicopter where it was because it was below the high water line.
Third Douglas County corrections officer contracts COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a third Douglas County Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases continues to rise in the state.
The ill corrections officer is recovering at home, said Corrections Director Mike Myers. The two other officers who contracted the virus have recovered and returned to work.
Myers said the new case appears to have been contracted in the community and isn't related to the earlier cases.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 14,101 virus cases and 170 deaths since the outbreak began. The number of cases increased by 196 Sunday.
More than half of the state's virus cases are located in four counties: Douglas, Dakota, Hall and Lancaster.
Officials say that 46% of the intensive care hospital beds in the state and 76% of the ventilators remain available.
On Monday, more social-distancing regulations will be eased in the state. The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events and bars and other attractions will be open for the first time since March.
Herbert Stempel, TV quiz show whistleblower, dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Herbert Stempel, a fall guy and whistleblower of early television whose confession to deliberately losing on a 1950s quiz show helped drive a national scandal and join his name in history to winning contestant Charles Van Doren, has died age 93.
Stempel's former wife, Ethel Stempel, told The Associated Press on Sunday that he died at a New York nursing home on April 7. She cited no specific cause of death.
Stempel’s long life was changed and defined by a TV face-off late in 1956, when he and Van Doren smoothly executed a fraudulent display of knowledge, gaps in knowledge and sportsmanship on “Twenty-One,” part of a wave of programs that offered big prizes for trivia experts. Confessions by Stempel and others badly tainted the young medium, helped lead to Congress’ banning what had been technically legal — rigging game shows — and to the cancellation of “Twenty-One” among others.
Interest was revived by the 1994 movie “Quiz Show,” directed by Robert Redford and starring John Turturro as Stempel and Ralph Fiennes as Van Doren, who died last year.
The undoing of “Twenty-One” was set off by declining ratings, and a producer’s refusal to uphold a dirty bargain.
Stempel, born in New York City and the son of Jewish immigrants, would boast of a “retentive memory” that had made him a quiz show star since childhood and a natural for “Twenty-One.” Hosted by Jack Barry, the program placed two contestants in isolation booths on opposite sides of the stage and challenged them on everything from modern sports to Civil War history. Stempel, identified by Barry as a 29-year-old G.I. Bill college student from Queens, had prevailed for six straight weeks and accumulated $69,500. But audiences were apparently bored and advertisers worried. Producer Dan Enright’s solution was to have Stempel lose to a more charismatic opponent, Van Doren, scion of a prominent scholarly family and himself a rising star at Columbia University. Stempel later said he agreed when Enright promised to make him a question consultant for “Twenty-One,” get him an appearance on “The Steve Allen Show” and allow him to compete on a future quiz program.
Stempel and Van Doren were an obvious contrast: The fair-haired and handsome Van Doren, and the relatively plain Stempel, a stocky, dark-haired man with glasses and a flat, nasally accent. Each duly played their parts: looking down, blinking nervously, wiping their foreheads and pretending to think out loud as they responded to such challenges as “Name the three heavyweight champions immediately preceding Joe Louis” and “Name the second, third, fourth, and fifth wives of Henry VIII and describes their fates.”
