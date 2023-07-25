Nine school districts to participate in RIDE pilot
CASPER—Some Wyoming school districts will soon see the first fruits of a statewide effort to rethink the public K-12 education system.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Wednesday that nine Wyoming school districts will participate in a pilot program beginning later this summer that aims to focus on more competency-based and student-centered learning.
This initial pilot emerged from recommendations that came out of Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, which was tasked with making recommendations to improve Wyoming’s K-12 education amid funding concerns and workforce changes.
The advisory group traveled around the state last year gathering feedback from communities about changes they wanted to see in K-12 education.
The University of Wyoming’s College of Education, the State Board of Education and the Wyoming Department of Education have also been involved in efforts to move toward competency-based education.
Seventeen schools applied for the pilot program.
Wyoming’s Future of Learning — a state coalition made of Gordon’s office, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education — voted unanimously to choose the nine districts.
Those districts include Albany 1, Converse 1, Laramie 1, Lincoln 1, Park 6, Park 16, Sweetwater 2, Teton 1 and Weston 7, encompassing urban and rural communities and providing statewide representation, the statement says.
Under the pilot, school districts and students will focus on subject mastery rather than test scores or classroom time. Students will have more ability to customize their learning. Experiences outside of the classroom and demonstrated knowledge and skills will have more emphasis.
The pilot will have four areas of focus: competency-based learning, flexible pathways, personalized learning and student choice.
Participating districts will have diverse approaches to these focuses meant to align with their particular communities.
Officer totals patrol car, damages vehicles in crash
POWELL–A Powell police officer totaled his patrol car and damaged three other vehicles in a July 7 crash, authorities say. The officer, Cody Bradley, was not injured.
The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on East South Street, when Bradley’s westbound car drifted across the road and collided with a flatbed trailer parked on the opposite side; Bradley later explained to a Park County sheriff’s deputy that he “had fallen asleep while on patrol,” the sheriff’s office said.
Bradley’s patrol car was determined to be a total loss.
Meanwhile, the force of the crash pushed the trailer into a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, which, in turn, hit a 2011 Dodge Ram truck. Each of those vehicles received damage that “easily” topped $1,000, said Monte McClain, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
“All vehicle owners were instructed to get quotes to the City of Powell for their [the city’s] insurance to process ASAP,” McClain said.
Powell police typically investigate crashes that take place in city limits.
However, because the July 7 incident involved one of the department’s officers, the incident was immediately turned over to the sheriff’s office, said Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.
The sheriff’s office ultimately found no violations, McClain said; he noted that Bradley was wearing his seat belt.
The city’s insurer won’t pay for a new patrol car, as it only covers liability on police vehicles, Eckerdt said. However, because the department is currently short-staffed, it had a spare vehicle available for Bradley to use.
Man killed in ATV accident
CODY—A 21-year-old Illinois man was killed July 14 on the North Fork after the ATV he was driving crashed, causing him to endure “fatal crush injuries,” according to a Park County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Ian Vilkama of Wheaton, Ill., wrecked in a field at 3461 US 14-16-20 W. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered massive head trauma, which Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker ruled as the cause of death, according to the release.
Vilkama had been ejected from a side-by-side ATV which subsequently rolled over onto his head and chest, causing “fatal crush injuries,” the press release said.
Bystanders were able to remove the ATV from Vilkama and performed CPR on him, the release said.
On July 14 at around 11 a.m., Park County Dispatch initially received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident that had caused “serious injury,” the release said.
Cody Regional Health EMS and the Cody Fire Department responded to the scene along with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, the release said.
When they arrived, resuscitation efforts were continued, but Vilkama succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
