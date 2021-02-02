Vaccine eligibility expanded
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming residents who are 65 and older can now begin to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to updated priority population guidelines released by the state Department of Health on Monday.
Previously, under the state’s phase 1b priority grouping, vaccinations had been limited to residents 70 and older, as well as frontline workers, teachers and an assortment of other personnel.
In Laramie County, health officials have already worked their way through several phase 1b populations, including some law enforcement officials, funeral service practitioners, employees of congregate living facilities and social workers, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons.
The next subgroup of the phase 1b populations is K-12 teachers, and they will be vaccinated simultaneously as efforts get underway to vaccinate residents who are 65 and older. The local health department plans to hold a vaccine clinic for teachers in Laramie County School District 1 sometime next week.
"The federal government is really focusing on parallel tracks so that we're not just trying to do one priority grouping at a time,” Emmons said. "When we have more providers available in a community, we can kind of split up the responsibilities and have different groups working on different priority groups.”
Man charged in fatal accident
PINEDALE (WNE) — The driver of a truck involved in a fatal head-on collision on July 14, 2020, is charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle.
That evening, Alex W. Smith, then of Hartford, Connecticut, was driving north in a white Ford F150 pickup on Highway 191 between Hoback Rim and Bondurant and a quarter of the way into a dangerous curve, collided with a blue 2006 Ford Mustang in the southbound lane driven by Gerald I. Fagerhaug.
Fagerhaug, of Castle Rock, Colorado, died on impact, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Smith is charged with two felony counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle – one for being under the influence of alcohol and another for driving recklessly and causing another person’s death, according to court records.
Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson filed the charges on Jan. 26 in Sublette County Circuit Court. Smith had not been served at press time.
Guenther’s affidavit says Smith’s truck faced north, perpendicular to the road, blocking most of the northbound lane while Fagerhaug’s Mustang was facing south and straddling the centerline. The collision occurred in the curve, where the speed is 70 mph but flags and a sign cautions travel at 50 mph.
Smith was life-flighted by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with massive internal injuries. His dog was also killed in the wreck.
Guenther’s affidavit says a later search of Smith’s truck found an open bottle of whiskey within reach and marijuana and paraphernalia on the passenger’s side. Witnesses reported smelling alcohol in him, it says.
Yellowstone visitation down 5% in 2020
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park reported its final 2020 numbers on Thursday, down 5% compared to 2019.
A total of 3,806,305 recreation visits took place to Yellowstone during the year. It was the fewest people who attended Yellowstone since 2014 and the first time since that year in which fewer than 4 million people entered the Park.
But it was also the year of the comeback, as the Park recorded its busiest September and October on record and second busiest August.
The Park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24 and did not re-open until May 18 when the East Entrance outside Cody and South Entrance near Jackson opened.
All five entrances were open by June 1, but around a month of visitation was missed at some of the gates.
Grand Teton reservation system launched
JACKSON (WNE) — The run on 800-plus freshly reservable campsites in Grand Teton National Park was significant, but worries that all the park’s tent pads would be swooped up within hours were mostly unfounded.
Teton Park made the switch from first-come, first-served camping to reservation-only for all drive-to campsites ahead of the 2021 summer season. Those sites became available on Recreation.gov for dates between when camping opens in the spring through six months out from the present date — so into early August — starting a week ago Tuesday morning. A week later, there remained plenty of camping opportunities, although the later into the summer, the slimmer the pickings.
“There are still sites available,” Grand Teton spokeswoman Denise Germann said last week. “Every day opens up new ones, because it’s on a six-month rolling basis.”
At popular spots like Jenny Lake and Signal Mountain, it is already hard to find any July camping openings. But at the larger campgrounds, such as the Gros Ventre Campground, availability remained for almost every day, even including the most popular stretches of summer, such as over the Fourth of July weekend.
Once everything is picked over in coming weeks and months, there will still be one last shot at summer 2021 Teton camping. At an unspecified date, 30% of the Gros Ventre Campground’s 300-plus sites will release — a one-time deal to help out tourists who missed news of the switch to reservation-only.
People urged to get COVID vaccine in home county
RIVERTON (WNE) — As efforts across the state to help prevent COVID-19 deaths and illnesses by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations continue, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has a request as well as a few key reminders for residents interested in receiving the vaccine.
WDH officials are strongly encouraging most people to get their vaccines within their own counties.
“Vaccine is being distributed largely based on population estimates. Going across county lines to receive vaccines can harm the other county’s ability to meet the needs of their own residents,” said Angie Van Houten, Community Health Section chief with WDH. “There are a few situations such as for certain workers employed in a different county from where they live that are understandable, but most people really should look to their own county’s resources.
“This is already a complicated effort for many reasons such as limited doses, specialized vaccine storage requirements and the need to target priority groups,” Van Houten continued. “When people go to other counties to get shots, it makes things tougher for everyone.”
The currently authorized vaccines require two doses for maximum protection.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said, “We want you to get both doses and part of our state and local efforts includes planning for two doses. “People will need to get their second doses in the same location where they get their first, which is another reason to stay closer to home.”
