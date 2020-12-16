Broken-down vehicle leads law enforcement to abducted child from Amber Alert
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – A missing boy has been found following an Amber Alert, thanks to observant law enforcement and timely car trouble.
Around 10:14 p.m. Dec. 11, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of an Amber Alert after a 10-year-old child was abducted from the area of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Around 7:08 a.m. Dec. 12, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was notified of a broken-down vehicle in the road around milepost 32 on Wyoming 430 south of Rock Springs. The trooper located the vehicle and realized it was similar to the one described in the Amber Alert.
The trooper spoke with the driver and received inconsistent and vague responses. The driver also initially told the trooper he was alone in the vehicle, according to a press release.
The trooper detained the driver and again inquired if the female suspect from the Amber Alert was inside the car. The driver allegedly admitted the female and the juvenile were both in the vehicle. All occupants were asked to exit, and the juvenile from the Amber Alert was found unharmed.
The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the boy as Derek Jesus Abitia Rodriguez, who was traveling with his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Rodriguez, who allegedly took him without permission.
The trooper later discovered misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The child was released to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
The driver, Eugene A. Trujillo, has been charged with alleged kidnapping, interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine. Rodriguez has been charged with alleged kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine, and two counts of third offense possession of a controlled substance.
The incident is still under investigation.
———
It’s written in the stars: Jupiter and Saturn to have closest conjunction in almost 400 years
AFTON (WNE) – Star Valley has the perfect name when it comes to star gazing. The night skies are alive with the wonders of the heavens. And some serious astrological wonders are taking place this week.
During the evening of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, the planets of Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest conjunction in almost 400 years. What’s more, the conjunction will be visible from earth, something that hasn’t happened in almost 800 years.
According to Sky and Telescope Magazine, the “giant planets appear to be less than one degree part for most of the month and high enough at dusk for reasonable views.”
“The astrological world will go nuts,” said Bob Berman in an article published in Astronomy Magazine. “From time immemorial, a meeting of Jupiter and Saturn has been considered the most auspicious of them all — the only such planetary meeting called a Great Conjunction.”
Dec. 21 is also the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, making the planets’ conjunction even more unique.
The scientific world has speculated that something similar to this might explain the famous Christmas star of ancient times.
The best viewing of the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction will begin around 45 minutes after sunset on Dec. 21. The phenomenon will be in the southwest sky. With a telescope, viewers can anticipate seeing both planets, Saturns’ rings and Jupiter’s moons.
———
Accident west of Glenrock claims Casper woman’s life
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A fatal crash claimed the life of a former Douglas woman Dec. 9 near milepost 174 on I-25 west of Glenrock, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck.
WHP troopers were notified of the single-vehicle rollover at 7:13 p.m. that night.
A 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by Anita J. Witten, 56, of Casper, was headed northbound on I-25 when the vehicle went off of the road on the right side.
Troopers said the driver over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to enter the median before overturning. Witten, who troopers said was not wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident Beck reported.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, he said.
———
In unusual year, traditional menorah lighting ceremony at state Capitol carries on
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Unlike in previous years, there were no symphony performances or piping-hot latkes at this year’s menorah lighting at the State Capitol.
Instead, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the Hanukkah celebration was held outside in a socially distanced fashion, with fewer decorations than usual.
Despite the ceremony’s scaled-down setup, religious leaders and elected officials on hand agreed the values of Hanukkah were especially necessary this year.
Before the lighting of a menorah that stood in front of the Capitol, Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, spiritual leader of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, acknowledged this year’s Hanukkah celebration is different from in the past, but he said its central message “still resonates today more than ever.”
“This year was a dark year for many of us, a year where there was much suffering that took place all across the world and throughout America – the pain of isolation, the pain of sickness, the pain of wonder and anxiety and uncertainty,” Mendelsohn said. “Then, comes along the menorah and reminds us light will prevail in the end. Goodness will overcome.”
The holiday of Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians around 165 B.C. and the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.
This year, the Hanukkah season runs from Dec. 10 through Dec. 18. Each night, a candle is lit on a candelabra with nine branches, known as a menorah. The middle candle, known as a shamash, is used to light the eight other candles until the final night of the festival.
NEWS BRIEFS for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.