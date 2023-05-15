Michigan man makes more than 100 false Wyoming residency claims
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Michigan resident Michael J. Dupuis Sr. pleaded no contest in March to making false claims of residency to obtain resident Wyoming hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
On March 20, 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff approved a plea agreement between the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office and Dupuis. As part of the agreement, Dupuis pleaded no contest to seven counts of false oath to obtain resident Wyoming hunting licenses.
He will pay $35,070 in fines and will lose his hunting and trapping privileges for six years.
Wyoming and 48 other states participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. If a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation is also in effect in all other partner states.
Dupuis began illegally purchasing licenses as a Wyoming resident in 2008. Over the following years, he made 110 separate claims of residency on deer, antelope, elk, fishing, trapping, turkey and professional hunting guide licenses.
“There is no doubt in my mind this was a calculated effort to defraud the residents of the state of Wyoming,” said Sheridan Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dustin Shorma, who investigated the case. “Mr. Dupuis was licensed as a professional guide with the Wyoming Board of Outfitters. He used family members’ post office boxes in Wyoming as a mailing address and was able to obtain a Wyoming driver’s license. He put a lot of effort into misrepresenting himself as a Wyoming resident.”
The public is reminded that for the purpose of receiving a resident hunting, fishing or trapping license, the applicant must have physically resided in Wyoming for at least one year prior to applying for or purchasing a license and not claimed residency in any other state, territory or country.
Jackson group hurt in collision
JACKSON (WNE) — A head-on car collision between Etna and Alpine Saturday night seriously injured six Jackson residents and killed the driver who struck them.
The injured residents, according to Wyoming State Police trooper Tyler Smith, include Daryl Peightal, 47, who was driving a Ford Expedition carrying her daughter. Catherine Holland, 42, was a passenger in the Ford along with her daughter and two other girls from the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club’s girls 14-and-under team.
They were returning from games in Salt Lake City.
Peightal was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Saturday evening and was listed in good condition, according to the hospital on Sunday. Smith said one juvenile was airlifted to another medical facility in Salt Lake City with a femur injury.
Smith said that Forest Jensen, 31, of Star Valley Ranch, was driving the Chevrolet that struck the Ford. Jensen died at the scene in his vehicle.
Smith said it was estimated that Jensen was traveling about 75 mph when he hit Peightal in what he described as an “almost perfect head-on” collision. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The Star Valley Independent reported Sunday that a white Chevrolet heading south had entered the northbound lane. The driver of the Ford Expedition, trying to avoid collision, moved to the southbound lane just as the Chevrolet driver tried to swerve back into his designated lane, causing a head-on collision.
Road conditions were considered dry and clear and the pick-up driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
UW trustees approve pay raise distribution plan
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming staff members making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.
Staff members making more than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400, and faculty members will see their base pay rise by $1,200, under the plan approved Thursday by the trustees, according to a news release from the university.
The raises are made possible with an appropriation of $12.27 million annually from the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon. Set to take effect in the fiscal year that begins July 1, the raises constitute a second straight year of salary enhancements made possible by legislative appropriations — and represent the second year of a UW salary plan initiated last year.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support from the governor and lawmakers to help us address our most pressing compensation issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release. “These raises, which prioritize our lower-paid employees, have made it possible for us to essentially implement a minimum wage of $15 per hour for all full-time positions at the university without exacerbating compression issues.”
For the university overall, the raises represent an increase of about 6.5% in total employee compensation. Individual staff employee raises will likely range from more than 10% for lower-paid employees to 4% for higher-paid employees.
The legislative appropriation was divided into two separate funding pools — $8.27 million for staff members and $4 million for faculty members.
