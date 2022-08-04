Boston student dies from lightning strike while camping
JACKSON (WNE) —An organized outdoor education course turned deadly Tuesday when a 22-year old Boston student suffered fatal cardiac arrest after lightning struck his tent.
Another student was injured in the strike while the group of 14 camped near Enos Lake in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the call at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. The lake rests at an elevation of 7,818 feet and is located 12 miles from the Pacific Creek trailhead.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the deceased student, Jack Murphy, was a Boston resident and the cause of death was a lightning strike.
The injured student was transferred via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was released Wednesday, said Shana Tarter, NOLS associate director for wilderness medicine.
NOLS — National Outdoor Leadership School — is a Lander-based nonprofit school that teaches wilderness and leadership skills.
Murphy, along with 13 other backpackers, was participating in a NOLS outdoor educator course.
According to a NOLS press release, members of the group attempted to perform CPR on Murphy for over an hour but were unsuccessful, as were the CPR attempts made by Search and Rescue members once they arrived on the scene.
“This is a very sad day for NOLS, our students and our families,” NOLS President Terri Watson said in the press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our student who passed away on this course and are focused on supporting their family through its difficult process.”
This story was posted on August 4, 2022.
———
Gem Lake fire contained; nearby trail still closed
BUFFALO (WNE) –- A wildfire that ignited on July 14 northwest of Buffalo is 100% contained as of Friday, meaning that crews are no longer working on suppression, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Gem Lake fire burned roughly 21 acres in the Bighorn National Forest, said Sara Evans-Kirol, the forest's public information officer. It burned in rough, remote terrain near Willow Park Reservoir, located approximately 14 miles northwest of Buffalo.
Portions of the forest nearest to the site of the fire are closed, including North Rock Creek Trail 040, until crews can remove wreckage from the single-engine plane crash that caused the fire, in which two Georgia residents were killed, Evans-Kirol said.
The fire brought 22 fire personnel, including two large Chinook helicopters and the Gila National Forest Helitack crew in the air, and the Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module, the Bighorn National Forest's 10-person initial attack hand crew stationed in Buffalo and the Black Hills Wildland Fire Module on the ground.
Evans-Kirol said that federal personnel were released from the fire on Friday, but local crews will continue to hike in and check for hot spots — areas where there is still smoldering debris and potential for re-ignition — over the next few weeks.
The U.S. Forest Service is also patrolling the fire overhead using aircraft, including drones.
This story was posted on August 4, 2022.
———
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July.
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard.
Holloway is a fire support specialist in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade.
According to a WNG news release, Holloway is the first person from Wyoming to win the award.
“Watching Sgt. Holloway train and perform reminded me of all we have to be proud of in Wyoming,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt of the Wyoming Army National Guard in the news release.
The competition consisted of more than 30 graded events.
This story was posted on August 4, 2022.
———-
Superintendent Schroeder endorsed by Trump
CODY (WNE) — State Superintendent Brian Schroeder, the former Head of School at Veritas School in Cody, was endorsed in his reelection campaign by former President Donald Trump.
Carol Armstrong, a member of the Park County GOP, said Schroeder had called her Wednesday afternoon to give her the news.
Schroeder was not immediately available for comment, but a member of his campaign confirmed the endorsement.
It's the second consecutive boost for his campaign for Superintendent of Schools, a position he was appointed to in January by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace Jillian Balow. On Tuesday, Thomas Kelly dropped out of the race and endorsed Schroeder as well.
This story was posted on August 3, 2022.
———
Case initially scheduled to go to trial this week ends in plea deal
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Initially scheduled to proceed to a jury trial this week, the criminal case of Jack Kekich largely ended during a change of plea and sentencing hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Kekich was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery — felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — as a result of a March incident at The Mint Bar in which Kekich allegedly threatened another bar goer with a drawn knife.
The case ended pursuant to a last-minute plea agreement, filed close to the July 18 plea deadline.
In exchange for Kekich’s guilty plea to an amended charge — reckless endangering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both — Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of 180 days in jail, suspended for one year of supervised probation.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Kekich admitted he endangered a victim by brandishing a knife.
White said the new charge struck her as appropriate. While some form of consequences are appropriate in this case, White said the victim was not harmed during the incident and asked Phillips to impose the sentence recommended in the plea agreement.
Kekich’s defense attorney Jeremy Kisling agreed, arguing reckless endangerment was a more appropriate charge because Kekich did not intend to hurt the victim in the case. Rather, Kisling said, the incident was a one-off instance of irresponsible and dangerous behavior.
“This was extremely out-of-character, and it was extremely reckless,” Kisling said.
The defense attorney also presented three letters vouching for Kekich’s character.
Kekich addressed the judge too, expressing remorse for the incident.
“It was a stupid, dangerous thing I did. I’m glad nobody was hurt,” he said of the incident.
This story was published on August 3, 2022.
———
