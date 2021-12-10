UW receives $1 million donation for stadium improvements
LARAMIE (WNE) — Former University of Wyoming football player Cody Ritchie and his wife, Patsy, have donated $1 million for upgrades to the University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, according to a UW press release.
The money is designated for the west side of the stadium and will help upgrade seating, concessions, restrooms, the press area and accessibility for people with disabilities.
The stadium was built in 1950, with the last renovations taking place in 2010. Those included a new ticket booth, an addition of 14 private suites and 250 club-level seats and other improvements.
Any additional money for new renovations beyond what will be done with the Ritchies’ donation will come from private donors and the Wyoming State Legislature, according to the university.
“Being able to donate back to Wyoming athletics is an honor and a privilege,” Cody Ritchie said in the press release. “In doing so, it’s not just about bricks and mortar. It’s about reinvesting in people. The ‘giving-a-hand-up’ philosophy will help future generations of Cowboys and Cowgirls have a positive impact in our society. I ride for the brand.”
The Ritchies also donated $1 million to the University of Arizona in August to enhance athletic programs and help student-athletes there. Cody Ritchie earned his master’s degree from the school in 1990. He played football at the University of Wyoming in the 1980s.
———
Riverton one of two airports nationwide to show passenger increase in ’20
RIVERTON (WNE) — Only two airports in the continental United States gained passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, state officials said this week: Riverton’s and Sheridan’s.
Both airports are part of Wyoming’s new Capacity Purchase Agreement program, which was created to help communities that were at risk of losing air service.
It was the CPA that allowed Riverton’s passenger totals to rise last year, Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division administrator Brian Olsen told the legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee this week.
“All the main line carriers (are) slashing routes to markets that are similar-sized to our Wyoming markets,” Olsen said. “So, fortunately, we have the CPA. We’ve been able to secure those resources and keep them providing critical air service to Wyoming.”
The CPA lasts 10 years, with re-negotiation scheduled to take place every three years. In Riverton, Olsen said the agreement for fiscal year 2021 involved a state grant of $1.04 million and a local match of about $420,000. But the state was able to put $580,000 in federal coronavirus relief toward the state and local portion, Olsen said, and Wyoming recovered almost $470,000 of its CPA expenses this year at CWRA.
“We’ve dramatically reduced the cost per passenger to fly out of those airports, even in the middle of the pandemic,” he said. “From that perspective, the CPA has been quite successful.”
Riverton enplaned 7,448 people in 2020, down slightly from 2019 (7,506) but up when compared to 2018 (7,297), according to WyDOT.
In 2021, enplanements continued to increase at CWRA, and by September the total exceeded 10,000 for the first time in years, meaning the facility is again fully eligible for construction funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
———
WGFD detects diseases in elk herds, rabbits
SHERIDAN (WNE) —Animal diseases have been identified in two species in the Sheridan region — chronic wasting disease in elk and rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 in cottontail rabbits.
CWD was identified in three new Sheridan Region elk hunt areas this fall. In October, the disease was documented in Elk Hunt Areas 36 and 129 and in November, a hunter-harvested cow elk in Elk Hunt Area 113 tested positive for the disease. All of the elk areas overlap hunt areas where the disease has previously been documented in deer.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials continue to monitor the prevalence of CWD through targeted surveillance of identified deer and elk herd units across the state.
Surveillance efforts to obtain CWD prevalence estimates were completed between 2018 and 2020 for Elk Hunt Areas 35 to 40 and for the Powder River mule deer herd in Hunt Areas 17, 18, 23 and 26 in 2019.
Five cottontail rabbits in Sheridan County and one in Johnson County have tested positive for rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2. The disease was first identified in Wyoming in December 2020 and has the potential to impact wild populations of rabbits and hares.
WGFD officials are asking for the public's assistance in reporting rabbit carcasses, particularly jackrabbits, snowshoe hares or carcasses of multiple animals.
The disease does not pose a risk to human health. However, because rabbits can carry other diseases that could impact human health, if you find a rabbit or hare carcass on your property or while recreating, please do not touch or collect it. Instead, provide a GPS point or other location description to the Sheridan Regional Office, a local game warden or wildlife biologist.
———
Wyoming Department of Corrections recruiting amid labor shortage
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Every industry is facing a nationwide labor shortage, and the Wyoming Department of Corrections is no exception.
“The actual number of vacancies changes from day to day, from minute to minute almost,” said Paul Martin, WDOC spokesperson, who said at the Torrington Telegram press time there were 15 open positions for correctional officers and eight non-uniformed positions at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, not including contracted positions.
“We have more vacancies now than we have ever had since we opened the prison,” WMCI Warden Michael Pacheco said.
WMCI is just one of five WDOC facilities. Each one has been struggling to get fully staffed since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin said the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk in particular have both been struggling to get full staffing coverage.
“The workforce isn’t there,” Martin said. “Wyoming is not a heavily populated state.”
When recruiting for WMCI, Pacheco and Senior Human Resource Officer Patrick Montney try to focus on the benefits WDOC provides its employees, the most emphasized benefit being a 20-year retirement plan for correctional security and probation and parole agents.
Other benefits include paid sick leave and paid vacation. Starting pay for a correctional officer at WMCI is $17.96 per hour.
Besides correctional officers, other open positions at WMCI include food services specialist, shipping and receiving clerk, plumber, recreation specialist and vocational trainer in the garment shop.
“The pandemic has taxed staff,” Martin said. “We’ve been working many, many hours of overtime, and it is naturally going to affect staff, and when there are other opportunities, it’s not unthinkable to think staff would go somewhere else.”
