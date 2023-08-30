DRUGS
HIGHWAY 50: Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 26-year-old Minnesota man for marijuana possession after finding a misdemeanor amount in a grinder during a traffic stop. He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon when deputies clocked him speeding 77 mph in a 70 mph zone. A drug dog indicated on the 2012 GMC Sierra and the grinder was found in the center console, along with a THC vape pen that was also in the truck, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
BATTERY
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Two 14-year-old boys were ticketed for assault and battery Tuesday after allegedly assaulting another 14-year-old boy on two separate instances at the high school. The victim may have broken his right hand, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: A 60-year-old man was ticketed for shoplifting after he was caught walking out of a side door with almost $72 in items in a bag. A 41-year-old woman was arrested later that night for allegedly skip-scanning $121.26 in items. She also was trespassed, Wasson said.
BREAK AND ENTER
6500 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 31-year-old woman said an unknown person entered her residence Monday night by pushing aside an A/C window unit. Nothing went missing from her home and there are no suspects, Reynolds said.
BREACH OF PEACE
SAGE VALLEY JUNIOR HIGH: A 13-year-old boy was taken to the YES House after being defiant toward school resource officers and school employees Tuesday morning. His mother arrived and he also was defiant with her. She asked that he be taken to the YES House and he was not charged, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
1300 BLOCK PINTAIL DRIVE: Four people seen on surveillance video outside and in the backyard of a Gillette home that was for sale Tuesday fled when the homeowner saw them on video and spoke to them through the surveillance system. They left in a red minivan and the property wasn’t damaged, Wasson said.
THEFT
100 BLOCK 4J ROAD: A resident at the Way Station homeless shelter was seen allegedly trying to take a child’s bike from a bike rack early Wednesday morning. He had a suitcase with him and became confrontational when confronted and left with the suitcase. They were unable to find the man and it’s unclear if anyone is missing a suitcase, Wasson said.
