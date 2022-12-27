2022 busiest year on record for Teton County Search and Rescue
JACKSON (WNE) — This year marked the busiest year on record for Teton County Search and Rescue.
“Through November, we have had 123 calls for service,” the report issued by the group states. “Our previous record for the whole calendar year was 105, in 2021.”
A Dec. 21 press release sent by Matt Hansen, the communications director for the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, detailed the findings of 2022.
“This past summer we responded to bike wrecks, horse wrecks, injured or tired hikers, backpackers and runners, swift-water emergencies, lost folks, a tragic lightning strike, and various other backcountry emergencies,” he wrote.
In 2022, TCSAR volunteers collectively put in more than 10,760 hours on SAR-related activities, the report states.
“Not only have we had a large call volume, but the severity of the injuries seems to be more intense and life-threatening,” it says.
Hiking was the highest rescue category this summer with 31% of the rescues. Mountain biking logged 27% and horseback riding claimed third place at 19%.
This past year also saw the volunteers and TCSAR Foundation take on the ambitious campaign of purchasing a year-round, SAR-dedicated helicopter. The goal is to provide the community with a reliable rescue helicopter all year long.
The campaign, called Mission Critical, calls on the TCSAR Foundation to raise $7.2 million in order to purchase an Airbus H125 helicopter and then hand it over to Teton County by fall 2023.
This story was published on Dec. 27, 2022.
———
Woman involved in motorcycle accident pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
CODY WNE) — The Minnesota woman who was charged with homicide by vehicle stemming from an Aug. 2 accident on Greybull Highway pleaded not guilty to the charge Dec. 8.
Shobhana Raghavendra Rao, 63, was charged in the death of Cody resident Dominic Gibson, who was riding his motorcycle east on the Greybull Highway as Rao pulled up to the stop sign to turn left from the Meeteetse Highway onto the Greybull Highway.
When she began to turn left, Gibson collided with the front end of the driver’s side, the affidavit said.
Rao was driving a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, while Gibson was riding a 1984 Honda Acro 125 motorcycle, the affidavit said.
“Rao stated she waited, looked both directions and began pulling out into the intersection, making a left turn towards Cody,” Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “Rao stated she didn’t notice anybody coming towards her when she began to conduct her left hand turn. She added that out of nowhere the motorcycle was coming towards her and that it was coming at her extremely fast.”
Gibson was transported by Guardian Air from the Cody Regional Hospital to Billings Clinic Hospital after the accident, and he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 3.
If convicted, Rao faces misdemeanor charges, which include imprisonment for no more than one year, a fine of no more than $2,000 or both.
Rao submitted her plea of not guilty through a written statement to Park County Circuit Court. On Dec. 13, she waived her right to a jury trial, which means her case could be tried in front of the judge alone, but as of Dec. 19, Rao was still scheduled for a jury trial in May.
This story was published on Dec. 26, 2022.
———
Fremont County unemployment rate ticks down slightly
RIVERTON (WNE) —While overall, the state’s unemployment rates rose slightly between October and November from 3.5% to 3.6%, Fremont County was one of 15 counties in Wyoming that reported higher employment rates over that span.
Fremont County reported unemployment at 3.4% in November of this year, compared to 3.5% in October, and even with the rate this time last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research and Planning division.
Across the state, unemployment rates only rose in five counties, but the increases were enough to tilt the state’s total unemployment upward.
In Fremont County, October to November produced an increase of 100 jobs, but the number of total unemployed people, according to the state’s figures, only fell by 24.
For the purposes of the Department of Workforce’s seasonally adjusted labor force estimates, “unemployed” is defined as those who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the four-week period ending with the reference week.
The agency also reported earlier this month that workplace fatalities fell in 2021 to 27 statewide, a decrease of eight deaths, or 22.9%, over the previous year.
The agency warns that variations in fatalities are sometimes the result of the “random nature of work-related accidents,” and there isn’t always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and the safety of workplaces in the state.
This story was published on Dec. 24-25, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.