America in lockdown devours pizza
Americans are devouring pizza in lockdown. In the eight weeks starting March 23, Domino's comparable-store sales jumped 16%.
That trend accelerated the longer people were shut in. In the final three weeks of that period, sales spiked 22%, the company said Wednesday.
It was the same story at Papa John's, where same-store sales rocketed 27% between March 30 and April 26, and 33.5% through the end of May.
CBS is TV's most-watched network for 12th year in a row
The winner, and still champion, is CBS.
The Tiffany network finished the traditional television season, which ended last week, as the most-watched broadcaster for the 12th consecutive year, the Nielsen company said.
CBS has won 17 of the last 18 years, the lone exception coming when Fox topped the chart at the height of “American Idol.”
CBS has won for so long the distinction has lost much of the meaning it had when the streak began. Broadcast networks no longer dominate the television landscape as they used to and, with streaming and cable networks a big part of the mix, TV doesn't effectively turn out the lights in the summer the way it once did.
Nielsen's rankings also don't reflect streamed viewership of given programs outside of a seven-day window in which they were first telecast.
NBC's “Sunday Night Football” ranks as the most-watched regular program of the year, back in the fall when sports were on television. “NCIS” was the most popular scripted series for the first time since the 2012-13 season, with “Young Sheldon” as the top-rated comedy.
Three of the four top networks lost viewership compared to last season, which isn't unusual in this era of more entertainment choice.
CBS averaged 7.58 million viewers in prime time, down 15% from last season, Nielsen said. Second-place NBC averaged 6.5 million viewers, down 10% from last year and fourth-place ABC had 5.4 million, down 4%.
Fox was up 17% to 6.3 million, primarily because the network had a package of Thursday night NFL games in the fall that it didn't have the season before. Fox's ratings were also juiced by showing the Super Bowl in February.
Arizona sues Google over 'deceptive' location tracking
PHOENIX (AP) — Google kept tabs on the whereabouts of its users even if they had turned off location tracking, an Arizona official alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The suit filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich stemmed from an investigation that began after The Associated Press reported on Google's location tracking in 2018.
The suit alleges Google violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and it seeks to claw back profits from the tracking.
“Every company has a responsibility to be truthful to consumers," Brnovich said. “You cant deceive them, you can't make misrepresentations.”
A Google spokesman said Brnovich and the “contingency fee lawyers” who brought the case have mischaracterized the company's services.
“We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data,” the spokesman, Jose Castaneda, said in an email. “We look forward to setting the record straight.”
The AP reported two years ago that users could pause a setting called location history, and Google's support page said: “You can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.”
But even with the function paused, some Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data.
For example, Google stores a snapshot of where you are when you open its Maps app. Automatic daily weather updates on Android phones pinpoint roughly where you are.
And some searches that have nothing to do with location, like “chocolate chip cookies,” or “kids science kits,” pinpoint your precise latitude and longitude — accurate to the square foot — and save it to your Google account.
College student wanted in 2 Connecticut slayings is captured
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A college student sought by police as a suspect in a crime spree including two slayings in Connecticut has been captured in Maryland, police said Wednesday night.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.
He was found in the area of a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was not injured and no officers were hurt during the arrest, Connecticut State Police said.
“The suspect will face justice and this will bring closure. This is what is important for the families of the victims,” said Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema, a spokeswoman for Connecticut State Police.
Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Cyndi DeMers, the victim's wife, has said Manfredonia was looking for a female acquaintance when he came walking down the road in front of their home wearing a motorcycle helmet and her husband offered him a ride to his motorcycle.
The University of Connecticut senior also went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.
In Derby, police found Manfredonia’s high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home on Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near near Columbia, New Jersey.
Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, under plans approved Wednesday by a city task force.
The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.
The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.
“We are developing a series of ‘know before you go' communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety messages to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware and prepared for the new environment,” Disney's senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force.
He also said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn't specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially. In a statement, the company said attendance will be managed through a new system that requires advance reservations for park entry.
FBI: Florida man scouted terror targets and attack weapons
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State extremist group, including attempting to buy multiple weapons and scouting potential targets for an attack in the Tampa Bay area, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
A criminal complaint charges Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The charge carries a potential 20-year prison term.
A public defender listed in court records for Al-Azhari said the government's charges in the case unfairly attempt to portray him as a terrorist.
“The allegations misunderstand both the law and the evidence," said the public defender, Samuel Landes, in an emailed statement. “I’m thankful that in this country everyone enjoys a presumption of innocence, and I look forward to Mr. Al-Azhari’s day in court before a jury of his peers."
An FBI affidavit says Al-Azhari was recorded as expressing admiration for Omar Mateen, the deceased shooter at the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre in 2016, and even drove there to scope out the location. In a conversation with a confidential informant, the FBI says, Al-Azhari said “that's how I want to die, to be honest.”
The informant then asked how many people Al-Azhari wanted to kill.
“I don’t want to take four or five, no. I want to take at least 50,” Al-Azhari replied on the recording, according to the affidavit. “You know like, brother Omar Mateen in Orlando did. He took 49 with him.”
Glazed or jelly? Doughnuts lure city-roaming bear into trap
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Glazed or jelly? A black bear roaming around a Florida city proved no match for the doughnuts that lured the animal into a humane trap.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the juvenile 250-pound (113- kilogram) bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf coast city. Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.
In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown. He said the drugs don’t always work immediately on large animals such as bears.
“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” he said.
So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap. That did the trick.
Brown said the bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area. Authorities estimate there are about 4,000 black bears in Florida.
Soldier saved lives by stopping shooter on bridge
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A soldier stationed in Kansas saved “countless lives” Wednesday when he hit a man with his car as the man was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near an Army base, a police chief said.
One person was injured by the shooter, according to Leavenworth police Chief Patrick Kitchens. That person, also a soldier, was a random victim, Kitchens said.
Officers initially believed they were responding to a road rage incident on the Centennial Bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri not far from Fort Leavenworth, Kitchens said. Instead, they discovered that a man had been using multiple weapons to fire randomly at vehicles. The suspect was trapped under a car, Kitchens said.
Kitchen said the soldier who ran over the gunman had been waiting in traffic when he saw what was happening.
“The soldier intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Kitchens said.
Both the shooting victim and the suspect were in serious but stable condition in a Kansas City hospital, police said.
Kitchens said no motive for the shooting has been determined. The suspect is from Platte County, Missouri.
Man who hanged effigy of Kentucky governor fired from job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A protester who participated in hanging an effigy of Kentucky's governor at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds has been fired from his job at an auto dealer.
Neil Huffman Auto Group said it terminated the unidentified employee after an internal review, saying it “does not condone threats of violence in any form."
“There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships," Shannon Huffman, the auto dealer's human resources manager, said on social media Tuesday evening.
Gov. Andy Beshear responded to a question Wednesday about the firing, saying “different decisions have consequences and I would hope that we would all make better decisions.”
“But you don’t simply in the moment make a dummy with somebody’s face on it and hang it up,” the Democratic governor said. “I think what we saw was an act intended to create fear and terror.”
The protester fired was identified by the Courier Journal as Terry Bush, president of the Kentucky 3 Percenters group. His dismissal was confirmed by his wife, Patsy Bush, the newspaper reported.
“He was fired because this governor is more important than the regular Joe out in this state trying to put food on their tables,” Patsy Bush told the newspaper Wednesday.
The effigy was hanged in a tree near the State Capitol during what was billed as a protest rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms. The rally turned into a protest against coronavirus restrictions and Beshear’s administration, according to news reports, with protesters chanting outside the Governor’s Mansion for him to come outside.
Coronavirus, pouring rain can't dampen New Orleans' seniors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor rain showers could deter the 2020 graduating class of the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School from having a celebratory — albeit improvised — commencement with a bit of New Orleans flair.
After finishing their semester online amid the school shutdown, students and family had a drive-thru ceremony where they exited their cars one by one to receive their diplomas outdoors. The school did its best to contain the shenanigans of … well … celebrating teenagers, with mixed results.
Teachers urged some of the minglers to return to their cars after receiving their diplomas. Most students and attendees wore masks that stayed on through the festivities including valedictorian Amber Nguyen. Proud families arrived in cars with their graduates, who emerged from the vehicles to take photos and cheer. They then returned to their cars for a parade that meandered through the city's streets.
The parade went off with some of the hallmarks of this city known to celebrate and improvise. Many of the cars were festooned with banners, balloons, and encouraging messages painted on. Graduates popped out of sunroofs like members of a royal Mardi Gras Court atop a parade float.
And as a finishing touch to authenticate this unique graduation as truly born of New Orleans, a classic afternoon rain shower drenched them as their parade wound down to City Park and then who knows where.
Official says defiant Michigan barbershop is health threat
DETROIT (AP) — A barbershop that has been operating in defiance of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions poses an “imminent threat” to public health, the state's chief medical officer testified Wednesday.
Photos of the shop in Owosso showed customers sitting close together. Some weren't wearing face coverings, and owner Karl Manke was photographed with a mask below his chin, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.
“It is an imminent threat to public health,” said Khaldun, who advises Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and regularly appears at her coronavirus news briefings.
Manke, 77, is trying to stop two license suspensions. Khaldun is the highest-ranking witness in a state administrative hearing that began by conference call Tuesday.
Barbershops and salons have been closed for weeks by Whitmer, who said the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great. Manke, however, reopened on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.”
He has continued to cut hair despite the suspension of his business and barber licenses, and he gave free haircuts last week during a Capitol protest against the coronavirus restrictions. Manke has been given at least two misdemeanor tickets for violating the state's orders.
“I don’t believe someone can cut hair and be 6 feet away,” said Khaldun, referring to the recommended distance between people to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.
Manke's defiance has attracted customers from all over Michigan. Khaldun said that's another concern.
“You would have people mingling, if you will, from different areas of the state where there may be different rates of community spread,” she said.
Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends actions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Social media postings over the weekend showed large crowds of mostly young people without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines at pools along the central Missouri lake that is a popular weekend getaway for people in the state and the surrounding region. Many of photos and videos showed people in an area of the lake nicknamed “Party Cove.”
Political leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City, along with Kansas’ health secretary, encouraged 14-day self-quarantines for anyone involved in the parties. Some labeled the gatherings “reckless” and worried that revelers would return home after becoming unwittingly exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and potentially spread it to others.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat and a medical doctor, noted studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Those people can then spread the virus to older adults and people with existing health problems who are more vulnerable to more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
“The pictures that emerged from Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend were an international example of bad behavior,” Page said Wednesday.
Backwater Jacks, a bar and restaurant that has a pool, was among the places with big crowds. Owner Gary Prewitt said in a statement that no laws were broken, though the images appeared to show people violating Republican Gov. Mike Parson's state order requiring social distancing.
Prewitt's statement said temperatures were checked at the pool entrance by medical staff hired for the event and free bottles of hand sanitizer were distributed. Staff members were given the option not to work.
The statement noted that the business is seasonal and about one-third of its busy season has already been lost due to coronavirus-related closures.
“We stand by our decision to move forward with Memorial Day Weekend plans,” Prewitt’s statement said.
New 'Hunger Games' book sells more than 500,000 copies
NEW YORK (AP) — A decade after the “Hunger Games” series had apparently ended, readers were clearly ready for more.
Suzanne Collins' “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” sold more 500,000 copies last week, even as many of the country's bookstores were closed or offering limited service because of the coronavirus pandemic. The total includes print, e-books and audiobooks, according to Collins' publisher, Scholastic.
NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market, reported Wednesday that “Songbirds and Snakes" topped last week's list with 270,000 copies sold. Collins' book, a prequel to her previous “Hunger Games” novels, came 10 years after the author seemingly wrapped up the Dystopian series with “Mockingjay." The Associated Press in a review praised the new novel, released May 19, as “mesmerizing” and called Collins “a master of building a fascinating world around complex characters.”
Texas court: Virus fear alone not enough for mail balloting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials fighting to block widespread mail-in voting during the pandemic claimed victory after the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that a lack of immunity to the coronavirus doesn't qualify someone to cast a ballot by mail.
The decision was unanimous by the Texas Supreme Court, which is stocked with nine Republican justices, including one who revealed last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Texas generally limits mail balloting only to voters who are over 65 years old or have a disability.
Justice Eva Guzman wrote the court was unified in the conclusion that “fear of contracting a disease is not a physical condition."
The Texas Democratic Party blasted the decision, and moved its hopes to a similar challenge playing out in federal court. But not all saw the decision as a total loss: the top elections lawyer in Houston, Harris County attorney Douglas Ray, said he believed the ruling leaves room for each voter to decide themselves whether they qualify, and gives clerks basically no ability to second-guess the reasoning.
In Texas, voters do not have to describe their disability when requesting a mail-in ballot.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who earlier this month lost lower court decisions that would have expanded mail-in ballots to all of the state's 16 million registered voters, has argued that fear of getting the virus alone doesn't qualify as a disability. He applauded the court for keeping the status quo with just weeks until the state is set to hold primary runoff elections in July.
Warrants describe nightmarish child abuse case in Tennessee
KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — Arrest warrants in a Tennessee couple's abuse case describe a hellish existence for four children in their legal custody, a nightmare that finally ended after a little boy was spotted walking alone along a Roane County road.
Passersby called 911, and a responding officer began asking questions. The boy's legal guardian soon confessed, the warrants said, to burying the remains of a little girl in a barn and locking a 15-year-old boy in the basement for four years.
The two other children spent time in a wire dog cage, while all were supposedly homeschooled and appeared to be “stunted in growth,” the warrants said.
Michael Anthony Gray Sr., 63, and his wife, Shirley Ann Gray, 60, were arrested Monday on charges of aggravated child abuse, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse, authorities said.
The surviving children, ages 11 to 15, were removed from their custody by the state Department of Children’s Services.
The oldest had been locked in the partially flooded, unfinished basement for stealing food shortly after the family moved to the home in June 2016, authorities said, "and had no contact with anyone outside the basement, only given small amounts of food, being white bread and some water,” the warrants state.
Michael Gray told authorities that the girl was about 10 when she died in 2017, a few months after she too was locked in the basement, and that he buried her inside a barn in the backyard, the warrants said. Investigators found her skeletal remains on Saturday, the day after the 911 call, according to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
The Grays also built a tiny concrete room under the stairs for punishment, the warrants said. Authorities who liberated the older boy on Friday said he was surrounded by feces, garbage and mold.
The warrants say Shirley Gray claimed all four children were keeping up with their homeschooling requirements, but two of them "appear to have no formal education,” and “were, in fact, amazed by what a refrigerator does when they observed one in their foster home.”
Sam Johnson, ex-Texas GOP congressman and Vietnam POW, dies
Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, a military pilot who spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving more than two decades in Congress, died Wednesday at age 89.
The conservative Republican, who lived in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano, died at a Plano hospital of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, said his former spokesman, Ray Sullivan.
Johnson flew nearly 100 combat missions in Korea and Vietnam. He was flying a bombing mission in 1966 when he was shot down and wounded. He was imprisoned in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” for nearly seven years, mostly in solitary confinement. He retired from the Air Force as a colonel in 1979, after a 29-year career.
The ardent conservative and anti-communist was elected to Congress in 1991 after six years in the Texas House of Representatives. He vowed to stay a maximum of 12 years, though he served more than double that.
Johnson had been a POW with U.S. Sen. John McCain, and although they clashed in Congress, Johnson defended McCain in 2015, when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested he wasn’t a hero because he’d been captured. Johnson announced in January 2017 that he would retire at the end of his term. When Johnson stepped down in 2019, at age 88, he was the oldest member of the U.S. House.
“Scripture tells us ‘There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven,’” Johnson wrote in a January 2017 letter to constituents, telling them he would retire at the end of his term. “For me, the Lord has made clear that the season of my life in Congress is coming to an end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.