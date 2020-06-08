JK Rowling's tweets on transgender people spark outrage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.
Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development community, that used the phrase “ people who menstruate.”
“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people," the famous British author tweeted. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
Rowling’s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words. A Harry Potter fan group tweeted its disapproval of Rowling’s post and encouraged followers to donate to a group that supports back transgender women.
Rowling said she respects “every trans person’s rights to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.” She went on to say she would march “if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”
GLAAD issued a response on Twitter, calling Rowling’s tweets “inaccurate and cruel.” The advocacy organization dedicated to LGBTQ equality then asked those upset by the author's comments to support organizations that help black transgender people.
“JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans,” GLAAD tweeted. “In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.”
Smoky fire prompts evacuations in rural Northern California
WINTERS, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said.
The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber near the town of Winters, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east into downtown Sacramento.
The fire that began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday was 10% contained by Sunday morning.
Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents.
Three structures were destroyed, but officials didn't say whether they were houses
Denver fully bans chokeholds, requires report for aimed guns
DENVER (AP) — Denver's police department is changing policies regarding its use of force and body cameras in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
As more people demonstrated in Denver Sunday evening, the department released a statement saying that it has banned the use of chokeholds with no exceptions effective immediately. Previously, the practice was barred except in lethal encounters, The Denver Post reported.
The department also said that officers who intentionally point their gun at someone will be required to notify a supervisor and file a report to help collect data on such incidents.
Members of its SWAT team will also have to activate their body cameras when they are performing tactical operations, the department said.
The changes were made through collaboration with the department's use of force committee and consideration of recommendations from the Center for Policing Equity, the department said.
“We will continue to evaluate our policies with community input to make improvements as need in the interest of public and officer safety,” Chief Paul Pazen said in the announcement.
US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts
MIAMI (AP) — The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet (4 meters) in height.
The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.
The plan also calls for movable barriers at the mouths of three waterways, elevating and flood-proofing thousands of buildings throughout the county and restoring mangroves in vulnerable areas.
The plan does not contain previous proposals to buy out hundreds of homes and convert them into parks or open spaces.
The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
Drew Brees' wife apologizes for husband's comments on flag
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. Now his wife has apologized as well, saying “we are the problem.”
Brittany Brees shared those words in an Instagram post Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., including one that said “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
“To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag,’ I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us,” Brittany Brees wrote in a lengthy post shared on the couple’s foundation page.
Her husband was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to revisit the protests of former NFL quarterback Kaepernick, who silently took a knee during the anthem before games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Drew Brees said during the interview, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II.
After the comments aired, the quarterback was criticized on social media by high-profile athletes, including LeBron James, and some of his teammates. Protesters marching in New Orleans last week also chanted curses at him.
“White America is not hearing,” his wife wrote in the apology post Saturday. “We’re not actively LOOKING for racial prejudice.”
Teen charged with smothering 5-year-old brother in Minnesota
EYOTA, Minn. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with killing his 5-year-old brother in southeast Minnesota by pinching the boy's nose shut and holding his hand over his mouth.
The Eyota teen wanted to stop his brother from “crying and throwing a fit,” according to a charging document. The boy was taken June 1 by ambulance from the Olmsted County community to a hospital and was declared dead a short time later.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy's brain suffered swelling consistent with being deprived oxygen by smothering, the Star Tribune reported.
The teen is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault. He faces a hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County court.
It wasn’t immediately known if the teen had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
Zuckerberg-funded scientists: Rein in hate on Facebook
BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not be letting President Donald Trump use the social media platform to “spread both misinformation and incendiary statements.”
The researchers, including 60 professors at leading U.S. research institutions, wrote the Facebook CEO on Saturday asking Zuckerberg to “consider stricter policies on misinformation and incendiary language that harms people," especially during the current turmoil over racial injustice.
The letter calls the spread of “deliberate misinformation and divisive language” contrary to the researchers’ goals of using technology to prevent and eradicate disease, improve childhood education and reform the criminal justice system.
Their mission "is antithetical to some of the stances that Facebook has been taking, so we’re encouraging them to be more on the side of truth and on the right side of history as we’ve said in the letter,” said Debora Marks of Harvard Medical School, one of three professors who organized it.
The others are Martin Kampmann of the University of California-San Francisco and Jason Shepherd of the University of Utah. All have grants from a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative program working to prevent, cure and treat neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
They said the letter had more than 160 signatories. Shepherd said about 10% are employees of foundations run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The letter objects specifically to Zuckerberg’s decision not to at least flag as a violation of Facebook’s community standards Trump's post that stated “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to unrest in Minneapolis over the videotaped killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer. The letter’s authors called the post “a clear statement of inciting violence.”
Twitter had both flagged and demoted a Trump tweet using the same language.
In a statement, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative noted that the philanthropic organization is separate from Facebook and said “we are grateful for our staff, partners and grantees” and “respect their right to voice their opinions, including on Facebook policies.”
Some Facebook employees have publicly objected to Zuckerberg’s refusal to take down or label misleading or incendiary posts by Trump and other politicians. But Zuckerberg — who controls a majority of voting shares in the company — has so far refused.
3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.
One of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Shelby on Sunday, said grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized.
Sarmento told the Great Falls Tribune the sow had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears would be relocated. Wildlife managers had not yet decided where to move them.
Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows COVID-19 infections among health care workers in the state have spiked as intensive care units remain full and nurses call for more protective equipment.
The data shows 492 workers were diagnosed in May, marking a 219% increase from the 154 workers who tested positive as of April 21.
“The increase was completely and totally expected and would normally just be a proportional number of cases,” Human Services Secretary David Scrase told the Albuquerque Journal.
The largest increase came in Bernalillo County — home to three COVID-19 hub hospitals. San Juan and McKinley counties, which account for about half of the state's overall cases, had a surge among health care workers. Doña Ana and Sandoval counties also had notable increases.
Many hospitals aren't revealing how many workers have tested positive, making it difficult to know which facilities are having the worst outbreaks.
Eleanor Chavez, executive director of the local chapter of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees, said her union is advocating for numbers of sick workers to be released.
Chavez said supplies of protective equipment should be increased because many nurses and staff have to reuse masks for days at a time. She also said infections among health care workers are increasing, not decreasing.
'I'm one of you': Black firefighter says he was profiled
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials apologized to a black Rhode Island firefighter who says he was racially profiled by a pair of police officers who approached him with guns drawn as he sat in a car outside his own fire station.
In an emotional interview with WPRI-TV, Terrell Paci said he was on duty, in uniform and chatting Wednesday night with a friend who was dropping off food when the unidentified officers approached, demanding to know if he was armed.
“I was dressed in full uniform and had my radio in hand,” Paci, 23, said in the interview, which was broadcast Friday night from a Providence protest rally that drew more than 10,000 people.
“I was like, ‘I’m a firefighter, I’m PFD, I’m one of you — don't shoot,’ and they still kept approaching the vehicle with guns drawn," Paci said, fighting tears.
Paci said one of the officers searched his friend's car before driving off. Hours later, he said, a Providence police sergeant visited the fire station and apologized after having viewed body camera footage.
Mayor Jorge Elorza called Paci's account “deeply disturbing” and said the city has launched an investigation. The exchange occurred after a 9 p.m. curfew that had been enacted in the aftermath of violent confrontations between police and vandals who targeted a downtown mall two nights earlier.
“No one should have to experience something like this and we apologize on behalf of our city for the trauma it has caused,” the Democratic mayor said in a statement. "We stand with Firefighter Paci and thank him for his unwavering dedication to a city that he protects everyday through his service.”
Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said the department would investigate and video of the exchange would not be released until the investigation was completed.
In a statement issued late Saturday, the Providence chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police insisted the incident did not involve racial profiling and defended the officers involved. It said police were searching for two suspects who held up an individual by gunpoint and knifepoint, and the car Paci and his friend were sitting in matched the description of the vehicle in which the suspects fled.
'A long time coming': Iconic Lee statue to be removed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — David Harris Jr., a nephew of humanitarian and tennis legend Arthur Ashe, tried for decades to get a street named after his uncle in Richmond, the hometown that once denied Ashe access to segregated public tennis courts.
Finally, in 2019, the city council approved the renaming over the objections of some residents. So it was gratifying, Harris said, to see Virginia's governor announce plans to remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after days of protests over the death of George Floyd.
“My hat is off to them for getting this done," Harris said Friday. “It took me 25 years to get the street name changed. I commend these young folks for getting these guys to see it within a week and a half.”
In recent days, amid an extraordinary outpouring of grief over Floyd's death, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to remove the Lee statue, while city leaders have also committed to taking down the other four Confederate memorials along Richmond's prestigious Monument Avenue.
The changes amount to a reshaping of how one of America's most historic cities tells its story in its public spaces — and a rethinking of whom it glorifies.
“It’s been a long time coming. ... We’ve tried marches, petitions, protests, going to city council" to get the Confederate monuments removed, said Phil Wilayto, a longtime community organizer and activist with the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality. “And it took what is in effect a mass uprising of the community to say these things are not acceptable.”
Republican lawmakers, Confederate heritage groups and a Monument Avenue preservation group have criticized the decisions. Some have warned it could impact tourism, and many have equated the monuments’ removal to erasing history.
Court orders dismissal of Trump Muslim travel ban challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday ordered a lower court to dismiss legal challenges to President Donald Trump's 3-year-old ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries, finding that a judge misinterpreted a Supreme Court ruling that found the ban has a "legitimate grounding in national security concerns."
The ban, put in place just a week after Trump took office in January 2017, sparked an international outcry from Muslim advocates and others who said it was rooted in religious bias.
A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake when he refused to dismiss three lawsuits after the Supreme Court upheld the ban in 2018 in a separate case filed in Hawaii.
“We conclude that the district court misunderstood the import of the Supreme Court’s decision in Hawaii and the legal principles it applied,” Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in the unanimous decision.
During a hearing in January, Mark Mosier, an attorney representing U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the ban, asked the court to allow the legal challenges to proceed.
Mosier argued that the Supreme Court — in the Hawaii case — rejected a preliminary injunction to block the travel ban, but did not decide the merits of the constitutional claims made in the lawsuits. The plaintiffs argued that the travel ban violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from favoring one religion over another.
Mosier said the lawsuits should be allowed to proceed so the plaintiffs can gather evidence on their claim that the travel ban is rooted in anti-Muslim bias and that the Trump administration’s claim of national security concerns is a pretext for the policy.
