'Dune' ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open
The 2020 theatrical release calendar is getting even slimmer in the wake of the announcement that Regal cinemas are temporarily closing, although AMC, North America's largest theater chain, says it will remain open.
Warner Bros. said late Monday that its sci-fi pic “Dune” will now open in October 2021, instead of this December. The studio also pushed back “The Batman” to March 2022 and moved up its “Matrix” sequel to Dec. 2021.
AMC Entertainment reiterated its commitment to stay open and cited a slew of upcoming new releases that it will be playing, including this weekend’s new films “The War With Grandpa,” with Robert De Niro, and “Yellow Rose.” Roughly 80% of its U.S. locations are currently open.
With the recent exit of the next James Bond film, that leaves a mere handful of big films set to still open in 2020: Pixar’s “Soul,” on Nov. 20, Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age,” on Nov. 25, Disney’s “Death on the Nile,” on Dec. 18 and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” at Christmas. It’s an extra hit to the ailing theatrical industry, which endured six months of closures and has had a difficult time restarting business during the pandemic with key markets like New York still closed and an ever-changing release calendar.
Business has been so shaky that on Monday Cineworld Group Plc said it would temporarily close its 536 Regal cinema locations in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. on Thursday. And last week leading groups representing movie theaters, movie studios and directors issued a dire plea to Congress for financial help for cinemas. They said nearly 70% of small and mid-size theaters could face bankruptcy or closure without assistance.
AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement that the company’s agreement with Universal Pictures to shorten the theatrical window, “puts AMC in a position where we can open our theatres when others may feel the need to close.”
AMC, Aron said, will share in home video on demand revenues with Universal.
But even with new releases on the calendar for the remainder of the year, including high-profile independent and awards contenders like “ Nomadland ” and Regina King's “One Night in Miami,” studios have made it clear that they are skittish about releasing their most expensive properties in such a muted North American box office landscape.
Candidates to be separated by plexiglass shield at VP debate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The debate in Salt Lake City will come less than a week after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus. It is the only planned debate between the two vice presidential contenders and will take on heightened attention following the president's diagnosis.
The two will be seated more than 12 feet apart from each other during the matchup, according to a person familiar with the debate setup who was also unauthorized to publicly discuss the details. Trump and Joe Biden debated last Tuesday while standing at podiums.
Pence will appear despite recent exposure to people who have tested positive for the virus, though he has not tested positive. He attended a Rose Garden ceremony Sept. 26 for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett alongside a handful of people who have now tested positive for the virus, including Trump. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay at home for 14 days after their last exposure to someone with coronavirus.
He traveled to Utah on Monday. He is taking a lead role in the reelection campaign while Trump is recovering and unable to hold rallies or other campaign events.
Harris, meanwhile, has been in Utah since Saturday to prepare for the debate. She last reported a negative test on Friday and campaigned in Las Vegas later that day.
4th grader sues school system over BB gun suspension
HARVEY, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana fourth-grader is suing the public school system that suspended him after a teacher spotted a BB gun in his room during an online class session.
The lawsuit filed Friday in Louisiana’s 24th Judicial District Court seeks monetary damages from the Jefferson Parish school system, a hearing by school officials on the decision to discipline the boy as well as an opportunity for him to make up any work he missed during the six days he was suspended from class, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Ka'Mauri Harrison, who is Black, was taking a test during an online class Sept. 11 when his brother walked into the room they share and tripped over a BB gun on the floor, according to a school behavior report. It said Ka'Mauri left his seat, out of view of the teacher, and returned with “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle in his possession.”
“This case arises from egregious government overreach, complete lack of common sense to prevail and correct the glaring failures of local government officials to comply with the law,” the suit says. “The result is a terrifying intrusion into a family’s home and a bureaucratic nightmare.”
A Jefferson Parish schools spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit, the newspaper said, citing a policy of not commenting on individual students' records. The school board's agenda for its meeting Wednesday includes hiring an attorney to handle the case.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has said he's investigating the boy's suspension, citing possible infringement of the child’s constitutional rights.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association have also spoken out in defense of the child.
Minneapolis restaurant quarantines 13 who worked Trump event
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thirteen staff members from a Minneapolis steakhouse were quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week, the restaurant said Monday.
The 13 work for Murray's Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, which catered the fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the quartz countertop manufacturer Cambria Co. LLC. About 40 contributors paid $200,000 a couple or $100,000 per person for the chance to meet the president and hear him speak.
“Our staff was there to work the party only and at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the president,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Upon learning of the president’s positive COVID-19 test, we immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party. Additionally, each staff member who worked the party will be tested for COVID-19.”
Murray's, a family owned restaurant since 1946, is famous as “Home of the Silver Butter Knife Steak." It's popular among the city's movers and shakers and sports figures. A spokesman for the restaurant, Chuck Sanger, said the restaurant is still able to operate normally despite the quarantine.
Davis has not returned multiple messages from The Associated Press since the White House announced on Friday that the president had contracted COVID-19.
One guest at the Davis home in Shorewood, St. Paul philanthropist Helene Houle, said in an interview Monday that nobody got closer than 6 feet to the president. All the guests had to wait in their cars to get tested before the event, she said, and they weren't allowed to go in until everybody tested negative.
“We got to have our photos taken with President Trump but we weren't next to him, we were 6 to 8 feet away from him,” she said.
Then they took their assigned seats in the dining room, at some distance from the podium where Trump spoke. The tables were spread out, though the seating at each table was normally spaced, she said. Nobody was worried because they had all just tested negative, she said.
Carbon capture project would be largest in world
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the U.S. Southwest would undergo a $1.4 billion overhaul as part of a proposal to keep the plant operating for at least another decade while meeting stricter environmental requirements aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes was in New Mexico on Monday to discuss the project, saying he believes carbon capture, use and storage technology — or CCUS — could be a game changer for fossil-fuel generation in the U.S. and around the world.
“Rather than driving out fuels that produce emissions, we drove emissions down while producing from these same fuels. We want to build on that amazing process," he said. "CCUS is an an incredible example of innovation, one that has the potential to drive emissions down to zero, making fossil fuels as emission-free as renewables.”
Menezes released a report prepared for the Energy Department that concluded retrofitting the San Juan Generating Station would result in significantly more jobs for northwestern New Mexico than plans that involve replacing the plant with a mix of new natural gas-fired generating stations and solar and battery storage systems.
The report also looked at the economic impacts of the different scenarios on the Navajo workforce that has depended on the plant and adjacent coal mine for decades.
The San Juan Generating Station is set to close in 2022, and local elected leaders have warned that shuttering it will result in a loss of more than 1,500 jobs and $53 million in annual state and local tax revenues.
Enchant Energy and the city of Farmington are negotiating with Public Service Co. of New Mexico and the other owners to acquire the plant and outfit it with new technology. Under the plan, the company says 90% of the carbon dioxide could be stripped from emissions, with some being sold to the oil and gas industry to use in the recovery process and some being injected into the ground as part of a research project.
Prosecutors: Bar patron, 80, shoved over mask request dies
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who authorities say confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground has died.
Rocco E. Sapienza, who was 80 years old, confronted another patron at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said on Monday. Donald M. Lewinski, 65, then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.
Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said.
Lewinski is scheduled to be charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, on Tuesday, the station reported.
An attorney for Lewinski did not immediately return an email requesting comment.
West Seneca is a suburb of Buffalo in western New York.
Schools closed in virus hot spots as NYC battles flare-ups
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of public and private schools in New York City neighborhoods seeing flare-ups of COVID-19 infections were closed Tuesday amid mixed messages from the mayor about how best to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the affected neighborhoods.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closing of schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes on Monday. He also said that he hadn’t made a decision yet on Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposal to close nonessential businesses in the neighborhoods .
“These clusters have to be attacked,” Cuomo said of the areas where coronavirus infection rates are higher than in the rest of the city.
The affected areas are largely Orthodox Jewish strongholds, and some community members have complained of being singled out for enforcement.
De Blasio said Sunday that about 100 public schools and 200 private schools would be affected by the shutdown in the nine ZIP codes. The move came just days after the city's public schools opened for in-person learning.
The nine ZIP codes where schools were closed have accounted for more than 20% of all new infections in the city over the past four weeks, though they represent just 7% of the population.
Man escorted off flight after physical fight over masks
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who refused to wear a face mask on a Utah-bound flight was escorted off the plane in Arizona after he and another man who asked him to follow the rules got into a physical altercation, police said Monday.
Rylie Lansford of Lehigh, Utah, boarded the Allegiant flight in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday and was sitting near both passengers. As soon as the two men started fighting on the Provo-bound flight, Lansford said, she ran to the front of the plane and started recording video.
“I just knew that something was going to go down and so really all I was thinking about was getting out of the way,” she said Monday.
Lansford said the fight began when a man sitting behind her started arguing with a flight attendant after she asked him to wear a mask. He was wearing a face shield, but “face shields must be worn in addition to a face covering, but not as an alternative," according to Allegiant's policy.
Another passenger sitting in Lansford's row then turned around, started yelling at the man to wear a mask and began shouting obscenities and other threats, she said. Police said the first man told him to mind his own business.
A gate supervisor came to remove the man wearing a face shield who then elbowed the man in front of him and said he was the reason why he had to leave, Mesa police said in a statement.
Lansford's video shows the man in front choking the passenger who refused to wear a mask, pulling his hair and hitting him in the back.
An off-duty police officer stopped the fight and escorted the man who wouldn't wear a mask off the flight, police said.
The second man was allowed to stay on the plane, Lansford said.
“I was just annoyed that it was just one simple thing that one person had to do,” she said. “If you buy a plane ticket, wear a mask.”
Allegiant Air said in a statement that passengers are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times when traveling.
