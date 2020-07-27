UW student creates petition about higher fees for online courses
LARAMIE (WNE) — More than 3,500 people have signed an online petition as of Saturday afternoon asking the University of Wyoming to waive the fees that students will have to pay for classes that have moved online for the fall semester.
“It’s just about financial accountability and transparency,” said Hunter Bullard, a senior at UW who started the petition.
Students taking courses that have moved online will pay the typical distance-learning fee on top of tuition, of $25 per credit-hour. This is a significant step up from some of the program fees that are charged for the same courses when they are taught on campus.
Fees could rise from $9 to $75 for a typical three credit-hour course in the College of Arts and Sciences, as long as it is not a science or performance class.
Bullard’s $54 in program fees will become $378 in distance-learning fees. She is a political science major, so all six of the courses she has enrolled in are within the College of Arts and Sciences. Five of her six courses were moved online, according to her course registration.
Other schools and programs within the university charge higher program fees than the College of Arts and Sciences, so many students will not see as much of an increase as Bullard. Courses in the Education College and Engineering and Applied Science College all have program fees equal to or higher than the distance learning fee, along with scientific and quantitative courses in some other colleges.
The petition that Bullard started asks the university to waive the distance-learning fee for courses that would have been held in-person in other years.
Teton county health director: Growth in cases 'gives me the chills'
JACKSON (WNE) — If Teton County were a state, it would have the fourth-highest rate of new daily coronavirus infections per 100,000 people.
Using that metric, which allows communities of different sizes to be compared, only Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi would have higher rates.
Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of that rate in Teton County has grown from 9.1 per 100,000 people to 39.
“That gives me the chills,” Teton County Director of Health Jodie Pond said during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 community update.
In the past two weeks, 99 new cases have been confirmed in the county, Pond said, 39% of all cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of those 99 cases, 55 had contact with a known case as a risk factor, while 10 had travel as a risk factor. Twenty-five are attributed to community spread, and some of the cases are still in the contact tracing process.
One piece of good news in the COVID-19 numbers is the relative lack of hospitalizations. According to the Teton County coronavirus dashboard, three patients are at St. John’s due to COVID-19, two in the primary care unit and one in the intensive care unit. The low numbers may be in part because most of the recent patients are under the age of 34, and therefore statistically less likely to come down with a severe illness.
Basically every official who spoke at Friday’s update stressed that the recent spread is not due to summer tourists.
“The data that we’re looking at suggests that the vast majority of the spread is us giving this to each other, not that it’s coming to us from visitors,” said St. John’s Health CEO Dr. Paul Beaupre.
Pond said much of the spread seems to be linked to smaller social events like house parties or barbecues.
Braver Angels debate brings more than red, blue perspective
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Cheyenne resident Marguerite Herman described the first Braver Angels Wyoming-Montana debate as interesting, enjoyable, a little surprising and full of good lessons about civil conversation.
Braver Angels Wyoming coordinator Kris Korfanta said she has been repeatedly pleasantly surprised with the quality coming out of debates on subjects from gun control to defunding police.
“It does open the door for possibly changing a mind, but even if it doesn’t change your mind, it’s good to understand,” Herman said. “That requires you to listen and give credit, not listen simply to say, ‘You’re wrong.’”
Braver Angels hosted the first Wyoming-Montana debate online Monday, which brought residents of both states together for discussion on the electoral college.
When Braver Angels, formerly Better Angels, rolled out as a national platform for civil political conversation, the message centered on uniting “red” and “blue” voters (generally conservative and liberal) in workshops and debates so participants could practice confronting often the most extreme examples of opposition to their own beliefs.
Herman discovered Braver Angels in early July through an acquaintance in the League of Women Voters. Part of her draw to the group was a lack of partisan declaration for debate — nonpartisanship is a core value of the League as well.
She was surprised by the strict structure for speeches and responses but understood the need for formality to keep conversation balanced and civil. Respectful listening and response was achieved by directing questions at the moderator rather than challenging a speaker directly.
Braver Angels national debates continue next week with discussion about immigration July 28 and institutional racial bias July 30. Registration is available at the Braver Angels website.
New acting director named for Wyoming Corrections
CASPER (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has a new acting director.
Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement that deputy director Dan Shannon would replace Bob Lampert, who announced his retirement this week after serving as director since 2003, KTWO-AM radio reported.
Shannon has 34 years of experience in corrections and has been with the department since 2007. He has also served as prison division administrator and the warden of the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
Lampert retired after a 46-year career in corrections, starting in 1974 in the Marine Corps in military police corrections. He also served with the Texas Department Criminal Justice and worked in Oregon before coming to Wyoming.
Lampert worked to improve laws and alternatives to incarceration; and enhanced interventions in a trauma-informed and gender-specific format.
During his tenure, he worked to improve laws to aid offender success and employee safety as well as with various agencies on alternatives to incarceration.
Authorities say the department has been performing well despite the challenges of COVID-19 and looming budget reductions.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections manages the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and other facilities, and also oversees the adult offender supervision program through the Probation and Parole division
