Uinta County GOP leadership ousted
EVANSTON (WNE) — After a protracted legal battle and public controversy, the Uinta County GOP is under new leadership. The entire executive committee was removed during Tuesday’s Republican Party meeting.
Former Evanston Mayor Joy Bell replaced chair Elisabeth “Biffy” Jackson. Former Wyoming legislator, Secretary of Agriculture and gubernatorial candidate Ron Micheli and his wife Patty took the places of Committeeman Karl Allred and Committeewoman Jana Williams.
Micheli is one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing GOP lawsuit that alleges corruption by the former leaders. The lawsuit followed a criminal investigation, which in July found the officers to be innocent of any wrongdoing.
Also involved were state Rep. Jon Conrad, former Rep. Danny Eyre, Sen. Wendy Schuler, former Rep. Clarence Vranish, Clara Vranish and Troy Nolan.
“It’s always been my contention that [Jackson, Allred and Williams] have been using the office for their own personal purposes, to get their agenda approved and done,” Clarence Vranish said. “As far as we’re concerned, they’re extremely radical right, and we thought we needed to have a big tent for the Republicans and should have room for everybody.”
Stacy Wallace, Randy Barker and Jay Anderson are the new secretary-treasurer, west and east vice chairs, respectively.
Regarding the scale of the replacements, Micheli said, “It is pretty unusual. That’s for sure.”
He said he hopes the party will return to a more traditional state inspired by President Ronald Reagan.
Despite his faction’s replacement of their predecessors, Micheli said there is still room for their ideas in the big tent. “We welcome anyone into the Republican Party,” he said. “We’re not exclusive; we’re inclusive.”
Bell and Jackson did not return phone calls seeking comment by press time. Conrad didn’t reply to questions sent via email by press time.
This story was published on March 17, 2023.
Biden Administration invests more than $12 million in Tribal Forest Protection Act
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Biden-Harris Administration announced more than $12 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be invested in fiscal year 2023 to complete projects in support of the Tribal Forest Protection Act.
Projects have been selected to support a range of activities focused on forest and grassland restoration. Work will include vegetation management, hazardous fuels risk reduction and cultural and ethnobotanical surveys on indigenous landscapes.
In Wyoming, The Bighorn National Forest and the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Oglala Lakota and Shoshone Tribes will work on resiliency and restoration of traditionally significant plants impacted by climate change and site disturbances.
These investments come on the heels of the Forest Service’s release of “Strengthening Tribal Consultations and Nation-to-Nation Relationships: A USDA Forest Service Action Plan.”
“Many of these projects will tackle our most pressing issues, including climate change and the wildfire crisis, while creating job opportunities for tribal members with the benefit of incorporating indigenous knowledge into ecological restoration activities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
This story was published on March 16, 2023.
1350 fentanyl pills, nearly 4 pounds of meth seized near Evanston
EVANSTON (WNE) — A Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 helped in the seizure of 1,349 M30 fentanyl pills and 3.89 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday evening at a gas station just outside Evanston.
According to a WHP press release, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation special agents spotted a suspicious individual — identified as Jeffery Spencer — at the station.
The WHP joined in the investigation, and the K-9 responded to the scent of drugs in the vehicle driven by Spencer.
Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper seized the drugs along with a pistol. Spencer, who told police he is homeless, is a convicted felon and is therefore not allowed to possess firearms. He was arrested at the scene and booked into the Uinta County Jail.
The M30 pill identifier belongs to round blue oxycodone pills. The name comes from the presence of an M on one side and a 30 along the top of the other side.
Subtle differences exist between real tablets and those laced with fentanyl. Fake pills often have logos with fewer imperfections.
Counterfeit oxycodone pills that are teal and marked V48 and white pills marked A215 can also contain fentanyl.
DCI believes the drugs were on their way to market in Wyoming communities.
This seizure has been the first notable fentanyl arrest since the WHP K-9 teams received fentanyl certification two weeks ago.
WHP Lt. Matt Arnell said he cannot comment because it is an active investigation.
This story was published on March 17, 2023.
One Health opens new office in Sheridan
SHERIDAN (WNE) — First started in Montana to respond to a need to provide substantial primary care to rural populations, One Health expanded throughout the state, aiming to unite smaller, independent health clinics in the summer of 2015.
By fall 2020, stand-alone clinics across Montana united to form One Health. The business has now been working into northern Wyoming, making its way to Sheridan.
One Health provides a variety of services, staffing doctors, dentists, psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, social workers, therapists, community health advocates, medical assistants and service representatives. The Sheridan office is working toward getting all of the positions filled, complimenting the other open offices.
Currently, the Sheridan office has doctors, dentists and therapists.
“We focus more on the outpatient side,” One Health CEO David Mark said. “We do a lot of preventative care and routine health.”
One Health works with all patients, whether they have insurance or not, said nurse practitioner Marlene Schuman.
“For those with no insurance, we try to use our programs to get medications for them or any kind of imaging or labs that they need,” she said. “We have a great 340B pharmacy program that allows certain medications to be significantly reduced in the cost. I had a patient who was paying $125 a month with insurance, then with the program, we got it down to 17 cents a bottle.”
One Health works closely with Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff to provide further care for patients, Mark said. One Health can send patients to the hospital in emergencies or receive labs.
One Health does not provide free health care; however, it does offer a sliding fee discount program through which patients can get reduced medical fees, dental assistance and pharmacy assistance.
This story was published on March 15, 2023.
