Trump to mark completion of border wall's 200th mile
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.
White House officials told the Yuma Sun that the president will receive a briefing on the border wall construction, then participate in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security.
After the roundtable, Trump will tour the border wall and thank U.S. Border Patrol and law enforcement for their efforts and then fly to Phoenix to speak at a Students for Trump convention at Dream City Church.
Expected to join Trump in Yuma are Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.
Trump’s last appearance in Yuma was in 2017 when he visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents.
Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China's customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.
A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas.
“At Tyson, we’re confident our products are safe and we’re hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter," wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an email to The Associated Press.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements," the statement added.
Mickelson also noted that all global and U.S. health organizations, in addition to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.
The announcement out of China on Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.
On Friday, Tyson Foods announced the results of coronavirus testing at its facilities in Benton and Washington Counties, Arkansas, and said that about 95 percent of employees who ultimately tested positive for the virus didn't show any symptoms. Of the 3,748 employees tested, 481 tested positive for COVID-19, and 455 were asymptomatic.
Dad, brother's deaths leave family bereft on Father's Day
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Philip Reagan had a new job in California, and his older brother Matthew wanted to go along for the ride.
They packed up an SUV and left their homes near Cleveland, Ohio, sightseeing along the way. Their journey was cut short in northern Arizona, where authorities say their vehicle got stuck in the mud.
They didn't make it more than a half-mile (800 meters) on foot back toward a gas station before they were fatally shot, authorities said. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.
“They were really good guys, and I hope that maybe someone reads that and says, ‘Oh, I have a son or I have children,’ (that) they can understand the gravity of what we've lost,” Matthew's wife, Faye, said Friday. “I can't even put it into words still.”
Matthew, 39, was an engineer who designed HVAC systems and traveled around the country for work. Philip was a maintenance man at an apartment complex. They were funny, charitable, hardworking, and loved their family and friends, Faye said.
The brothers left New Mexico on March 21 and planned to visit Canyon de Chelly, a national monument with thousands of ruins, carvings and paintings on stone. Authorities said they believe the GPS directed them to an unpaved road near Sawmill on the Navajo Nation.
“What they didn't know was that it was covered in snow and mud, and they got their vehicle stuck,” Apache County Sheriff's Sgt. Dayson Merrill said. “We obviously don't know what happened to them next.”
A woman driving by saw the brothers' bodies partially on the roadway and had to search for cellphone service to call police, Merrill said. They were found with multiple gunshot wounds.
14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father's Day weekend
CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend that produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.
Among the victims was a 3-year-old boy, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as he was in a car with his father in the south Austin neighborhood.
Police said the boy's 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the vehicle, but he is not cooperating with detectives. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for any information in the boy's killing.
The weekend's other young shooting victims included a 13-year-old girl who died after being shot in the neck while watching TV in her home, and two boys, ages 17 and 16, killed in a separate shooting on Saturday.
Police Superintendent David Brown said police were working hard to track down those responsible for the violence in several Chicago communities. He said “gangs, guns and drugs” are the common thread in those shootings.
“Good men throughout this city should be celebrating with their families on a beautiful day, but instead, a number of Chicagoans will be spending Father’s Day grieving the loss of their children,” he said Sunday.
In all, 102 people were shot across Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning — the highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Museum to remove Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy
NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.
The bronze statue that has stood at the museum's Central Park West entrance since 1940 depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse.
“The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio said in a written statement. "The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”
The museum's president, Ellen Futter, told the New York Times that the museum's “community has been profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice that has emerged after the killing of George Floyd.”
“We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism," Futter told the Times.
Officials said it hasn't been determined when the Roosevelt statue will be removed and where it will go.
“The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt's legacy,” Theodore Roosevelt IV, a great-grandson of the president, said in a statement to the Times. “It is time to move the statue and move forward.”
2 dead, 7 wounded in shooting at North Carolina block party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in an early Monday shooting in North Carolina's largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles.
The shooting happened at an “impromptu block party" that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters.
Police responding to a call about a pedestrian hit by a car found hundreds of people in the streets around 12:30 a.m., a police statement said. As officers arrived, they heard several shots nearby.
“Several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd,” a police release said preliminary information indicated. No one was in custody as of Monday morning.
A female victim who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Her age and identity weren't released. Another victim was pronounced dead at a hospital; no further information about the second fatality was released.
The conditions of the seven people wounded in the shooting weren't immediately clear.
Jennings initially said the five people were hit by vehicles while running away, but the police statement later said that the first person hit by a car was believed to be the call officers were initially responding to, while the other four were struck by vehicles fleeing the gunfire. All five are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
State collected $43 million in online sales taxes since 2018
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has collected about $43 million in online sales taxes since they were authorized two years ago, according to state revenue officials.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2018 ruled that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. North Dakota began collecting from remote sellers that fall.
“This was indeed a landmark decision for North Dakota and all states that use sales taxes as a vital source of state funding,” state tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.
The court’s decision leveled the playing field for local sellers who were no longer at a competitive disadvantage with their online competitors due to a sales tax requirement, Rauschenberger said.
North Dakota cities and counties that impose local sales taxes have received nearly $15 million through the first half of this year, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Officer dragged by suspect's vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A juvenile driver is accused of dragging a Sioux Falls police officer who was investigating a reported assault.
The officer found the suspect in a vehicle about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect tried to flee, but got stuck in traffic.
The officer was trying to turn off the vehicle but the suspect rolled up the driver's side window trapping the officer's arm and dragging the officer as the vehicle moved forward, officials said.
Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect. Officials say the officer was not seriously injured.
Another shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 wounded
SEATTLE (AP) — One person was wounded in what was the second shooting in Seattle's protest zone in less than 48 hours, police said.
The shooting happened late Sunday night in the area near Seattle's downtown that is known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” police tweeted, adding that one person was at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The person arrived in a private vehicle and was in serious condition, Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said in a statement.
The zone evolved after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
The Sunday shooting followed a pre-dawn shooting on Saturday in a park within the zone that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man critically injured. The suspect or suspects in that first shooting fled the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, Detective Mark Jamieson had said.
It wasn't immediately clear where within the zone Sunday night's shooting took place. The Seattle Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:46 p.m. and went to a staging area near the zone's perimeter, fire department spokesperson David Cuerpo told the Seattle Times.
The fire department was soon notified that the injured person has already been taken away. Both victims in Saturday's shooting — whose identities hadn't yet been released — were also transported to the same hospital via private car.
