Sheridan man found guilty of three counts of voyeurism
SHERIDAN (WNE) — After nearly six hours of deliberation Wednesday, a jury of five women and eight men found Shaun Kobielusz guilty of three counts of voyeurism.
Voyeurism is the clandestine and nonconsensual viewing of an individual in a location in which the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms, baths, bedrooms and other locations.
Evidence presented throughout the trial indicated the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of others.
To convict the defendant of voyeurism, 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano explained, the jury must unanimously determine that, in early November 2020 in Sheridan County, Kobielusz looked into an enclosed area — or an area in which an individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as restrooms, baths and showers — knowingly and without the consent of the person being viewed and captured images of a victim. Each count of voyeurism against the defendant corresponds with one of the defendant’s alleged victims.
During her closing argument, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Cherni argued the prosecution had proven these elements through the testimony of the state’s five witnesses: the three alleged victims and two law enforcement investigators assigned to the case.
Defense attorney Ron Wirthwein had reminded jurors they should not indulge in conjecture or speculation, and the state, he argued, asked them to engage in conjecture by assuming Kobielusz purchased the surveillance equipment because it was ordered through his Amazon account. Someone else could have accessed the account, the defense posited, and the account had been used to purchase other items — such as women’s clothing — that were clearly not for Kobielusz.
Ultimately, the jury adhered to Cherni’s argument and delivered its verdict: guilty on all three counts.
This story was published on Sept. 1, 2022.
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments.
The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire owner Joe Ricketts’ request for a destination resort on Upper Hoback Road, was initially filed in 9th District Court’s Pinedale office for Judge Marv Tyler.
Judge Tyler assigned the case to new 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens in Jackson, who scheduled oral arguments based on all three parties’ legal briefs in Jackson for Aug. 8.
Parties then asked Judge Owens to delay it until Aug. 25, which she did.
She then declined the case.
The Sublette County civil case is now assigned to 1st Judicial District Court Judge Steven K. Sharpe in Laramie County.
On Aug. 30, Judge Sharpe announced he has scheduled the oral arguments for Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Laramie County Government Complex – in Cheyenne – with two hours set aside.
The order states, “Either party may appear by video via a Microsoft Teams link, which will be emailed to counsel.”
His order does not explain how this Sublette County hearing – in Cheyenne – will be available to interested members of the public.
This story was published on Sept. 2, 2022.
Wyoming’s average gas prices decline by 3.2 cents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 40.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.13 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on August 31, 2022.
