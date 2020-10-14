21-year-old college student elected mayor of Alabama town
CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — The new mayor of an Alabama town faces a couple of unusual challenges: Namely, going to class and doing his homework.
Auburn University student Messiah Williams-Cole defeated an incumbent to be elected mayor of Camp Hill, Alabama, last week. Besides operating the town of about 950 people, he's getting ready to graduate next May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
The 21-year-old led Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith by a margin of 259-156 in last Tuesday's runoff election. The mayor-elect tells news outlets he's excited more than anything and also a little overwhelmed to win the position.
Williams-Cole sought the mayorship after losing a bid for the Camp Hill City Council last year. Williams-Cole is a Camp Hill native, and he says he'll work out a detailed scheduled to allow him to both complete his classwork and serve as mayor.
Williams-Cole assumes office for a four-year term Nov. 2. The town of Camp Hill is about 20 miles northwest of Auburn.
Former Idaho governor candidate indicted in 1984 killing
DENVER (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was indicted Tuesday in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old Colorado girl whose disappearance after a holiday concert in 1984 was a mystery for decades.
Steve D. Pankey was charged with murder, kidnapping and other counts in the girl's death. He was arrested Monday at his Idaho home and being held without bail as he awaited extradition to Colorado, officials said.
Jonelle died from a single gunshot wound to her forehead, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said.
Pankey ran as a Constitution Party candidate for governor in 2014 and as a Republican in the 2018 primary. He did not immediately return phone or email messages Tuesday from The Associated Press, but last week told the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, that he was being framed in the case. The girl had once been a neighbor, but he said he had few other connections to Jonelle or her family.
The two families also frequented the same church in Greeley, Colorado, and Pankey had made statements to police revealing “intimate knowledge about the commission of the crime" that was not public information, Rourke said.
Jonelle disappeared on Dec. 20, 1984, after being dropped home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her older sister's basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone.
The case came to the attention of then-President Ronald Reagan as his administration launched a national effort to find missing children. Her picture was printed on milk cartons across the U.S. as part of a project by the National Child Safety Council.
“For over three decades, the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews has left our community with many unanswered questions and a void that has not been filled. With the arrest of Steve Pankey ... some of these questions are starting to be answered,” said Greeley police department chief Mark Jones.
Jonelle was considered missing for more than 30 years until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area southeast of Greeley, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Police then labeled her death a homicide.
Texas woman waives extradition in pregnant woman's slaying
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing a pregnant woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb appeared in an Oklahoma courtroom Tuesday and waived extradition to Texas.
Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas, appeared in McCurtain County District Court and agreed to be sent to Bowie County, Texas, said Brooke Arbeitman, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Parker is wanted in Texas for the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body. The baby also died.
Arbeitman said she did not know if Parker had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She said Parker is jailed in Idabel, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.
Simms was stopped by a Texas state trooper in DeKalb, Texas, on Friday and said she had given birth on the side of the road and that the baby was not breathing, Arbeitman said.
Simms was then taken to a hospital in Idabel, where the baby was pronounced dead, Arbeitman said.
Cable news ratings up 72% over 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — It's not difficult to figure out which television networks are benefiting from the presidential election, and which ones should worry about next year.
Collectively, the news networks CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC averaged just under 10 million viewers in prime time last week, or 72% more than the same week in 2019, the Nielsen company said.
At a time most networks are grateful not to lose too many viewers year-to-year, Fox News' average of 4.42 million last week was up 63%, MSNBC's 2.75 million was up 38% and CNN's 2.59 million represented an eye-popping 172% increase.
Gravity usually has a way of dealing with what goes up, and there's concern about what will happen to the news networks when the election is over. That's especially the case if the more conventional candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, beats President Donald Trump.
The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris dominated the news last week, with the most people watching it on Fox News.
CBS won the week in prime time among the broadcast networks, averaging 5.8 million viewers. ABC had 5.7 million, NBC had 4.9 million, Fox had 4.3 million, Univision had 1.14 million, Telemundo had 1.06 million and Ion Television had 1.04 million.
After the cable news trio, TBS averaged 2.36 million and ESPN had 1.93 million.
ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.
Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic.
The nation's largest retailer said Wednesday that more of its doorbuster deals will be reserved for online, as a way to steer more shoppers away from its stores.
The discounter, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7. The second event will begin online Nov. 11, followed by a similar sales event in stores Nov. 14. It will wrap up its discounts online Nov. 25 with new discounts in stores Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving and the traditional Black Friday.
Walmart said it will go back to limiting the number of customers inside its stores to 20% of the store's capacity during the three big store events, as it had during the early phase of the pandemic. The stores will open at 5 a.m. during the three Black Friday events. It said customers will form a single line to enter the store. And workers will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers. There will be so-called Health Ambassadors placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.
For the first time, the discounter will also offer shoppers curbside pickup at its stores for Black Friday orders.
White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call
NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Cooper, the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park in May, could resolve the case by participating in a program to educate her and the community “on the harm caused by such actions,” a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Cooper appeared by video at an arraignment but did not enter a plea to the misdemeanor charge. The case, which had been on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic after garnering worldwide attention, was adjourned until Nov. 17 to allow prosecutors and her lawyer to work on a possible resolution.
Cooper made two 911 calls about the encounter, prosecutors said. In the call captured on a widely seen video of their exchange, she claimed the man was threatening her. In the second, previously unreported call, prosecutors said Cooper falsely alleged the man had “tried to assault her."
“Using the police in a way that is was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored. Therefore we charged her,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, whose last high-profile prosecution sent Harvey Weinstein to prison in March for rape.
Illuzzi didn't get into details on what actions Cooper might be required to take, but said the 40-year-old former investment portfolio manager would have to take responsibility for her actions. The criminal process “can be an opportunity for introspection and education," Illuzzi said. The range of options could include some type of racial sensitivity training or a public awareness campaign.
Video shows shirtless New York judge shove police officer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police body camera video shows a shirtless New York Supreme Court justice shove a Buffalo police officer who was putting handcuffs on his wife during an argument with neighbors.
Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife, Maria, were placed in the back of police cars during the altercation in June but no charges were filed.
He is seen on video obtained by WKBW-TV through an open records request telling officers that Mayor Byron Brown is a friend, and that he has relatives on the police force.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office announced in July that it had reviewed the altercation and would not charge anyone involved with a crime. Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told the station it was the officers’ decision not to charge Grisanti because he “didn’t tackle anyone. He didn’t punch him. He gave him like a shoulder shove.”
The expletive-filled video shows Grisanti shouting at the officer who is subduing his wife before he, too, is grabbed by police officers.
“Keep your hands off of a cop,” one of them tells him.
“You better get off my (expletive) wife,” Grisanti yells. “My daughter and my son are both Buffalo police officers ... I’ll call them right now.”
An officer scolds him for name-dropping.
“You want to say ‘I know all these coppers, I know all these things?' You want to make us look dirty? Is that what you want to do?” the officer asks.
Later, on the phone in the back of a police car, Grisanti acknowledges to a police detective that he pushed an officer but says he quickly apologized.
Man dies in Rapid City brush fire, police investigate
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man has died of smoke inhalation in a brush fire in Rapid City, authorities said.
The victim was discovered when police and firefighters responded to the fire Saturday night, police said Tuesday. The man has not been identified.
The fire broke out in a wooded area just southwest of a commercial building and near the north bank of Rapid Creek. Police say the area is occupied by many homeless people.
Several people were in the area when the fire spread. A witness told police the man didn't make it out of the fire.
Forensic testing is needed to identify the man due to his serious injuries, officials said.
Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday extended the deadline for registering to vote in Virginia by 48 hours after the state's online voter registration system went down because of an accidentally severed cable.
The order by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in Richmond is an effort to make up for several hours of lost time on Tuesday, which had been the last day to register before the November general election.
The shutdown of the state's website caused “a tremendous harm” to the people who want to register to vote, Gibney said.
Both the voting rights advocates seeking the extension and the Virginia state officials they sued agreed that more time should be granted. The deadline to register to vote is now 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. It includes both online and in-person registration.
"We are 21 days away from the most important election of our lifetimes, and I want to make sure that every Virginian who wants to vote has the opportunity to do so,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement.
No objections to the extension were raised in court or from lawmakers, Republicans or Democrat, in the nearby statehouse.
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law had sought the extension, saying voters would be “absolutely disenfranchised” without it. The group also said that Virginia should make “a significant effort” to tell the public about the change.
Committee President Kristen Clarke said she expects tens of thousands of people to register to vote during the extension period. In 2016, after last-minute computer glitches also prompted a judge to grant an extension, more than 25,000 people registered to vote during a 36-hour extension.
