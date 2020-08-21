Golden State Killer set for multiple life prison sentences
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer once sworn to protect the public faces multiple consecutive life prison sentences Friday after he was ultimately unmasked as the mysterious Golden State Killer who eluded his fellow investigators for four decades.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty. He also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.
Prosecutors called his more than decade-long spate of crimes “simply staggering,” encompassing 87 victims at 53 separate crime scenes spanning 11 California counties.
The case set several hallmarks.
To finally identify and arrest him in 2018, investigators pioneered a new method of DNA tracing that involves building a family tree from publicly accessible genealogy websites to narrow the list of suspects.
They linked nearly 40-year-old DNA from crime scenes to a distant relative, and eventually to a discarded tissue they surreptitiously sneaked from DeAngelo's garbage can in suburban Sacramento.
The same technique has since been used to solve 93 murders and rapes across the nation, said Ron Harrington.
“It is probably the most important (recent) advancement by law enforcement in solving cold case murders and rapes,” he said.
His family has been obsessed with solving the 1980 slayings of youngest brother Keith Harrington and his new wife, Patrice Harrington.
It led oldest brother Bruce Harrington to champion Proposition 69, passed by California voters in 2004, that expanded the collection of DNA samples from prisoners and those arrested for felonies and has since led to more than 81,000 identifications.
The brothers were among family members and survivors who gave three days of often heartbreaking testimony before DeAngelo is formally sentenced Friday by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman.
Florida Keys to release modified mosquitoes to fight illness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus.
The plan approved this week by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. But it does transmit several diseases to humans, particularly in the Keys island chain where nearly 50 cases of Dengue fever have been reported so far this year.
The plan by the Oxitec biotechnology company is to release millions of male, genetically-altered mosquitoes to mate with the females that bite humans because they need the blood. The male mosquitoes, which don't bite, would contain a genetic change in a protein that would render any female offspring unable to survive — thus reducing the population of the insects that transmit disease, in theory.
Kevin Gorman, an Oxitec scientist, said Thursday in a phone interview from the United Kingdom that the company has successfully done such projects in the Cayman Islands and Brazil.
“It’s gone extremely well," Gorman said. "We have released over a billion of our mosquitoes over the years. There is no potential for risk to the environment or humans.”
Oxitec points to numerous studies by government agencies, ranging from the Environmental Protection Agency to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that underscore the safety of the project. Several Florida government agencies have approved it as well.
Science foundation discusses funding giant Hawaii telescope
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Science Foundation has launched an informal outreach to Hawaii about possible funding efforts for the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project.
The effort by the nation’s top funder of basic research could lead to a huge influx of cash for the astronomy project on Mauna Kea with an estimated cost of $2.4 billion, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
Funding efforts could also trigger a regulatory process adding two years or more to a construction timeline that is far behind schedule. The project recently announced the start of construction was delayed until spring.
The foundation said in a statement it plans to reach out to “stakeholders, including Native Hawaiians,” to understand their viewpoints.
Protesters blocked the 6.27-mile (10-kilometer) access road to the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain, in a demonstration against the project from July through December 2019. Telescope opponents said the project would desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.
The foundation said its outreach would serve as a precursor to a formal federal environmental review process.
The Thirty Meter Telescope project has teamed with the Giant Magellan Telescope planned in Chile and the U.S. National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory to propose the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope Program.
Chicago mayor defends beefed-up police presence near home
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot adamantly defended on Thursday a beefed-up police presence outside her home, saying extra officers were necessary to protect her and her family.
"Given the threats that I have received, given the threats to my home and my family, I'm going to do everything to make sure that they are protected," Lightfoot said, though she declined to elaborate on the threats. “I make no apologies whatsoever for that.”
It was not immediately known how much the extra security detail cost taxpayers, how often officers are on the block, or whether officers were being transferred from other parts of the city.
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara criticized Lightfoot's request for extra security.
“Maybe she should move into a high-rise downtown where you can put like 20 officers at the front of the building if need be,” Catanzara said.
Lightfoot's comments followed a Chicago Tribune report that the police department directed officers to arrest protesters on the block where she lives if they do not disperse when ordered to do so, saying that she concluded such a move was necessary after talking to mayors in other cities about problems they'd had.
“Seeing the kind of things they have done to them and their families, I'm not going to let that happen,” said Lightfoot, who has repeatedly voiced her support for peaceful protests around the city. "That's not what my wife and my child signed up for. It’s not what my neighbors signed up for. We have a right in our home to live in peace.”
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.
Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.
Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.
Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.
His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.
Republican who drew lines called gerrymanders faces charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican who played a prominent role in drawing North Carolina districts that were declared gerrymanders by courts resigned Thursday from the state House after being accused of federal fraud and tax violations.
State Rep. David Lewis, chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee since 2015, conducted a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his ailing farm, prosecutors said.
Lewis, 49, entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Charlotte. According to the agreement, he will plead guilty to making false statements to a bank and failing to timely file a 2018 tax return. Government prosecutors won’t recommend active prison time.
“The plea agreement signifies my commitment to put an unfortunate chapter behind me,” Lewis said in a news release. “These are my mistakes, and my mistakes alone. I am very sorry for these mistakes, and I apologize.”
A formal plea hearing is scheduled for next week, a court record shows.
The Harnett County Republican already had announced last month he wouldn’t be seeking a tenth term this November.
'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's “Tiger King" documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license.
The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended the exhibitor license for owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.
The zoo, previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage —also known as Joe Exotic— became famous after being featured in Netflix's “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and USDA investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood.
But Lowe said in a statement Tuesday that his license was suspended over a “litany of falsehoods.” He said he plans to open a new park for private filming for television and streaming services, KFOR-TV reported.
“Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care," Lowe said.
Officials at the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, referred to as PETA, say the photos included in the report show lions suffering from flystrike. In this condition, flies are usually attracted to uncleared animal waste, bite other animals and lay eggs on them, resulting in hatched maggots eating the skin.
Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army is asking for the public’s help in a search for another missing soldier in Texas.
Fort Hood officials issued a missing soldier alert Thursday night for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23. Police in nearby Killeen said Fernandes was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen.
A police statement described Fernandes as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 133 pounds (60.33 kilograms) and was last seen wearing black Army physical training shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.
Fernandes is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the Central Texas Army installation. The missing soldier alert said the Army's main concern was "to ensure his safety and wellbeing.
Tipsters are asked to contact Fort Hood military police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at 254-287-2722.
The disappearance came a year after the disappearance of Pfc. Gregory Morales, 24, a Fort Hood soldier who was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2019. His remains were found June 21 in a field in Killeen, just over 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Killeen police are still investigating his death.
Then on July 1, Army officials found human remains subsequently identified as those Pfc. Vanessa Guillén, 20, a Fort Hood soldier who had been missing since April. Her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood. Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, killed and dismembered Guillén and had the remains disposed of in nearby woods, federal and state investigators said.
Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law
SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer with a long history of using force, including three fatal shootings, was charged with murder and assault Thursday for one of those killings, the first case brought against an officer since Washington voters made it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force.
Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson, an Iraq war veteran who joined the department in 2008, shot and killed Jesse Sarey, 26, outside a convenience store last year while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct in an interaction that lasted just 67 seconds.
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said Thursday that Nelson escalated the situation with Sarey, failed to wait for backup before confronting him, and that the level of force he used was unreasonable: Nelson repeatedly punched Sarey in the head after grappling with him, shot him once in the upper abdomen and then, as the wounded Sarey reclined on the ground about 7 feet away, Nelson cleared a jammed round out of his gun, glanced at a nearby witness, turned back to Sarey and fired again into Sarey's forehead.
Sarey reached for Nelson's gun at one point in the struggle, but there was no indication he was armed when Nelson shot him — contrary to statements Nelson made afterward in which he said Sarey had grabbed a utility knife from Nelson's pocket, prosecutors wrote in charging documents filed in King County Superior Court. Nelson also claimed Sarey was kneeling and in position to attack when he fired the second shot — a claim disproved by video evidence and a witness statement, prosecutors said.
“Officer Nelson created the very situation that brought about his use of deadly force,” special deputy prosecutor Mark Larson wrote.
After shooting him, Nelson knelt on the sidewalk beside Sarey without rendering first aid, prosecutors wrote. Backup officers who arrived two minutes later were able to restore Sarey's pulse, but he died at a hospital. Sarey was found to have methamphetamine in his system.
Nelson’s attorney, Alan Harvey, said his client’s arrest of Sarey was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense. Nelson, who was a “rover” rather than assigned to a beat in Auburn, frequently found himself in situations where he was one-on-one with suspects and needed to use force, but he has never been found to have done so unlawfully, Harvey said.
