Aune asks to be released until trial
CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune, one of the defendants charged with the alleged murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has asked the court to reduce her bond amount, allowing her to post bail and live with a sponsor until her trial.
After filing the Feb. 6 motion to amend the bond, Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, filed another motion Feb. 8 requesting the court allow Aune to dress in civilian clothes and walk into the courtroom without ankle restraints during the jury trial.
Trefonas wrote in the motion, “compelling a prisoner to stand trial in [jail] clothing before a jury ... constitutes denial of the prisoner’s right to a presumption of innocence.”
According to the Feb. 8 motion, Aune further requested she not be transported to the trial within sight of any prospective or actual jury member.
Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, representing the state in this case, objected to the modification of Aune’s bond conditions.
Trefonas requested the “least restrictive” bond condition, “which will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required.” She also argued for modified bond conditions because Aune has been detained in the Park County Detention Center since March 2021.
Trefonas said Aune is not a flight risk because her three children remain in Park County with family. The motion said Aune, if released, would purchase an ankle monitor, allowing her movements to be tracked.
As of Feb. 14, District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield had not yet issued any rulings on Aune’s motions, but Trefonas has requested the court schedule a hearing to address the requests.
Aune’s jury trial is scheduled for April 17.
This story was published on Feb. 15, 2023.
CWD concerns rise in Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance is implementing a year-round deer cull in response to evidence that chronic wasting disease (CWD) may be much more prevalent than previously thought in the vicinity of the city.
Game Warden Nate Holst attended last week’s meeting of the city council to present a proposal from Wyoming Game & Fish.
Most years, explained Holst, the city applies for a license to cull a certain number of deer. This year, the quota was 50 deer, which was subsequently filled. However, seven of those 50 deer tested positive for CWD.
This could be a reason for concern, Holst told the council.
The Black Hills region used to sit at around a 2-3% rate of CWD. (In other words, it was estimated that two out of every hundred deer was infected). At this time, the Black Hills region sits at 7%.
Seven of 50 deer is, of course, double this percentage – it puts Sundance at a 14% prevalence rate.
Holst said he used to be the game warden for Wheatland, where CWD was first detected in Wyoming. The prevalence rate in Wheatland, he said, was 25%.
Sundance’s statistic is not scary, Holst said, but “it’s something to definitely note and pay attention to.”
On that basis, he said, Wyoming Game & Fish is willing to issue a year-round license that allows for up to 100 deer. Making it good at all times would allow Game & Fish and the city to “have it in our back pocket” in case the need to cull arises.
Chronic Wasting Disease CWD, sometimes called “zombie deer disease” affects deer, elk and moose and is caused by abnormally folded proteins called “prions.” These cause damage to normal prion proteins in tissues throughout the animal’s body, but most often in the brain and spinal cord. CWD is always fatal.
This story was published on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wolf killed after multiple livestock slayings
LOVELL (WNE) — A male gray wolf, originally collared in the area of Dillon, Montana, was killed by the USDA WiIdlife Services after it predated on two goats and a lamb on two north Big Horn County ranches.
The kill took place north of Lovell, near Crooked Creek. Since the land the wolf was killed on was east of Highway 120, it is classified as a predator zone. Predator zones are established to reduce predators in areas where they chronically feed on livestock, sheep and other domestic animals.
Due to the wolf’s location in the predator zone, the kill by Wildlife Services was lawful, according to Michael Burrell, the acting director for Wildlife Services.
The male wolf was first reported on Monday, Feb. 6, after the goats were attacked and one killed. Burrell said Wildlife Services closely monitored the area. On Friday, Wildlife Services successfully tracked the wolf through its collar and flew to it in a fixed-wing aircraft.
“You have the pilot up front and the gunner sitting in the back,” Burrell said. “The fixed wing is set up with telemetry equipment, which allows us to track the wolf from within the aircraft. Once we identify the wolf, we can drop down and acquire our target.”
Burrell said Wildlife Services located the wolf on deeded property in the process of eating the freshly predated sheep.
“The wolf had the sheep in its jaws,” Burrell said.
Both Burrell and Colten Galambas, local game warden with Wyoming Game and Fish Department, stated that there have been no reports of a second wolf in the area.
“This wolf was alone,” Burrell said.
This story was published on Feb. 16, 2023.
Hageman endorses Trump for president in 2024
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., on Wednesday announced her endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump as he runs for president again in 2024.
Hageman issued the following statement in a news release: “I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime. His policies were great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole. He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us.
“Joe Biden has taken the exact opposite approach on all these policy issues, and look at what he has done to our Country. ...
“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024.”
This story was published on Feb. 16, 2023.
