Survey: Sheridan students benefit from alternative scheduling, co-teaching
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County School District 1 has received overwhelmingly positive community feedback this year for its alternative scheduling, or the four-day school week, school board members heard Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Pete Kilbride said 432 survey responses came in from teachers and parents regarding the topic and the numbers show great satisfaction with and confidence in the schedule, both for students and their families, Kilbride said.
According to the survey responses, 92% of those who responded feel the alternative schedule has a positive impact on learning, 96% feel it has a positive impact on family life and 98% wanted the schedule to continue that way.
“People don’t miss as much school for activities when we have Fridays off, so [the community likes] that it gives them more time together,” Kilbride said. “People feel like it gives kids a chance to recharge their batteries.”
The biggest concern raised in the survey was the availability of child care for those with smaller children, Kilbride said. Otherwise, the responses were largely positive.
In an effort to best use the time allowed in each school week, Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones presented initiatives to maximize teacher instruction, implement co-teaching in some classes, optimize academic intervention efforts and increase opportunities for students.
“If we were carpenters, this would just be a very fancy way of saying ‘measure twice before you cut,’” Jones said of efforts to shape teacher instruction around the needs of each student.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
Romance novelist found in Hawaii; missing person case closed
JACKSON (WNE) — Hawaii is for lovers, according to the Jackson Police Department, which reported Friday afternoon that a missing romance novelist was located safe in Kauai.
“She is safe and her family has been notified,” Lt. Russ Ruschill said in a press release.
The announcement brings the high-profile missing person saga to a close, although Faleena Hopkins, 52, still faces federal charges in Wyoming.
Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after she led park service rangers on a 24-mile, high-speed chase in Grand Teton National Park.
Friends and family registered Hopkins as a missing person through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, saying that after she was released from Teton County Jail at noon on Jan. 30, she hadn’t been seen or heard from.
Not only was her encounter with law enforcement unusual, but Hopkins left her dog and car in Jackson.
It was later discovered that after her release from jail, Hopkins boarded a flight bound for Salt Lake City.
Jackson police officers were able to determine she was in Hawaii through data retrieved via her cellphone.
Around the time Hopkins came to Jackson, fellow indie author Suzan Tisdale told the News&Guide, someone “pulled all of her books off Amazon” and that Hopkins went dark on all of her social media accounts, raising alarm among her family and friends.
Before the scrub, Hopkins had nearly 50 titles listed on Amazon, among them the self-published romance series the “Cocker Brothers.”
Hopkins is due back in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing, which will be held remotely. She’s facing charges including stopping or parking on the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving in excess of the posted speed limit.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
Powell man pleads not guilty to stealing from Super 8
CODY (WNE) — The Powell man charged with allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from a Super 8 lock box last year, who also allegedly threatened to kill the motel owners and burn the building, turned himself into the Cody Police Department on Feb. 13.
Juan Jose Medina, 48, later pleaded not guilty in Park County Circuit Court to one count of felony theft. Felony theft is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
During his arraignment, Medina was given a $10,000 cash-only bond.
A warrant was initially issued for his arrest by the Park County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17, after a Super 8 employee provided the Powell Police Department with video evidence of Medina stealing money out of the motel’s lock box, the affidavit said.
The employee later reported Medina had threatened the owners of the motel, the affidavit said.
“[She] stated that [Medina] has made statements to the effect of they [the owners] ruined his life, so he will ruin theirs,” the affidavit said. “[Medina] believes that he has spent too much time working for [the owners] and that has caused his relationships and family to dissolve.”
The owners confirmed Medina had made threats against them, the affidavit said.
“They are afraid to fire [Medina] because he has made threats to burn the place down and to kill his family and the employees if they did fire him,” the affidavit said.
As of Feb. 22, Medina remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
Heart Mountain opens new exhibit on ties between Holocaust and Japanese American soldiers
POWELL (WNE) — The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on Feb. 18 opened its new exhibit, Parallel Barbed Wire, which features the remarkable stories of Heart Mountain incarceree Clarence Matsumura and Holocaust survivor Solly Ganor.
Matsumura grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from UCLA and was working in radio before he was incarcerated at Heart Mountain with the rest of his family.
Ganor was a child living in Lithuania before the Nazi invasion forced him and his family into a Jewish ghetto and then a forced-labor camp in Bavaria.
The paths of Ganor and Matsumura crossed while Ganor was on a death march from his forced-labor camp outside the Dachau death camp and Matsumura was in a forward observer unit of the all-Japanese American 522nd Field Artillery Battalion.
Matsumura rescued Ganor after he had collapsed in the snow aside the road on which he was marching to the mountains south of Dachau.
After the war, Ganor went to serve in the Israeli Army during its war for independence, while Matsumura returned to the United States. They lost track of each other until they were reunited in 1992 by historian Eric Saul.
Ganor chronicled their relationship in his memoir, “Light One Candle,” which the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has recently republished.
“This exhibit has been over a year in the making,” said Krist Ishikawa Jessup, who curated the exhibit. “Combing through books, oral histories, primary documents, and with the assistance of Clarence’s and Solly’s families, we were able to piece together this amazing history. Though Clarence and Solly’s stories are a micro study of wider historic events, they expose the patterns and strategies of state-sponsored persecution and remind us that fear, racism, and hatred, when left unchallenged, can wreak destruction in any place and at any time.”
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2023.
Arrest made in Saratoga fentanyl overdose deaths
SARATOGA (WNE) — Less than two weeks after the overdose death of a Saratoga couple on February 4, at least one suspect is in custody.
On February 21, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest had been made in Saratoga on February 17 in connection with the deaths.
Max Schneider of Saratoga appeared in Carbon County Circuit Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Schneider is being held at the Carbon County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Another suspected fentanyl overdose, this one on February 13 in Hanna, is currently under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, DCI requested limited information be released due to the nature of the investigation.
“It is paramount to all agencies involved that we identify and apprehend the source of the fentanyl,” said Bakken in the press release. “Certain information is being withheld to prevent compromising the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s ongoing investigation.”
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.