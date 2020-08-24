City naming sewage plant after John Oliver
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town's officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that shows him at the plant.
“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor says. “Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John.”
The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns.
In the segment, Oliver noted Danbury's “charming railway museum” and its “historic Hearthstone Castle.”
“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he said. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — (expletive) you.”
It wasn't exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury. A message seeking comment was left for his agent Sunday.
Oliver also made fun of Boughton and other American mayors in 2017 over videos they made seeking to attract Amazon's second world headquarters. In his video, Boughton asks Alexa where the best place for the facility would be, and Alexa says Danbury.
Police: 12 arrested, 1 officer hurt during riot in Denver
DENVER (AP) — Dozens of armed “anarchists” descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer, city officials said Sunday. A dozen people were arrested.
“I want to be clear, what we experienced last night was not a protest. It was anarchy," said Murphy Robinson, executive director of public safety. “The people that showed up last night — the anarchists that showed up last night — brought weapons to the table. They had guns, they brought explosives, axes, machetes and had one intent purpose and that was to harm our officers that were there to serve in the line of duty to protect our city.”
Fireworks were shot at officers, an American flag and a tree outside a courthouse were set ablaze, windows were shattered and fast-food restaurant was broken into during the unrest, news outlets reported.
One officer suffered a concussion and third-degree burns, said Police Chief Paul Pazen. The officer was expected to recovery, he said.
Robinson said he was lifting a jail inmate cap that was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to accommodate those arrested on Saturday and officials said they will look at state or federal laws to charge those who were arrested and will seek restitution for the damages.
People in the crowd said they were protesting for a variety of reasons — from efforts to defund the police department, to displeasure over the police response to a homeless camp last week, to the death of Elijah McClain — according to news outlets. McClain died after being stopped by police last year in the suburb of Aurora.
“The narrative that these anarchists are marching for justice of Black lives is frankly false,” said Robinson, who is Black. “The public needs to know that you do not represent us. Stop using the color of my skin as an excuse to tear up my city.”
Less-lethal munitions such as smoke and pepper balls were used to clear the crowd of 50 to 75 people, officials said.
“We're not going to stand for their anarchy, their chaos or their mindless destruction in our city," Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.
Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute
DEBARY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanor after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbors over their yard signs.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff's deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.
According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert's Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert's yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.
Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbor say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.
'Dead' woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home
DETROIT (AP) — A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said.
The Southfield fire department said paramedics tried to revive the 20-year-old woman for 30 minutes Sunday.
“Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,” the department said.
“The Oakland County medical examiner’s office was contacted and given the medical data,” the department said. “The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”
But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home: The woman was still alive.
“Our staff confirmed she was breathing" and called a Detroit emergency medical crew, the funeral home said.
The woman was taken to a hospital. Her mother said the bizarre events left her searching for words to express her feelings.
“My heart is so heavy. Someone pronounced my child dead, and she’s not even dead,” the mother told WDIV-TV, which didn't identify her by name.
First day of school for thousands and Zoom gets glitchy
NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom is experiencing partial outages during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.
The company said Monday that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 9 a.m. Eastern time. It has identified the issue causing the problem and is working on a fix, it reported on its status page.
Technical issues are occurring across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to downdetector.com, which monitors self-reported outages.
Grade schools, high schools and universities are relying on Zoom and competing technologies like Microsoft Teams to learn remotely, and reduce the chance of infection during the pandemic.
The first day of school has rolled out throughout the country over the past several weeks, a hybrid of in-person and online classes. Last year, about 21% of school districts and 14% of elementary and secondary student, began instruction during the last week in August, according to Pew Research.
Some school districts like New York City, the nation's largest, don’t begin until after Labor Day.
Zoom Video Communications became a familiar tool to millions of new users after the spread of COVID-19 made face-to-face meetings risky. It now has about 300 million users.
It suffered some growing pains during the early months of the pandemic, such as “ zoombombers " who crashed meetings, but successfully went public in April.
TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app
NEW YORK (AP) — Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration's efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns.
TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday in federal court in California. A copy of the complaint could not be obtained.
President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders in August, first a sweeping but unspecified ban on any“transaction” with ByteDance, to take effect within 45 days. He then ordered ByteDance to sell assets used to support TikTok in the U.S.
Over past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million U.S. users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel. TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its U.S. operations and has held talks with Microsoft with to buy parts of its English-language app. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns about TikTok that ranged from its vulnerability to censorship and misinformation campaigns to the safety of user data and children’s privacy. But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made U.S. users’ data available to the Chinese government.
North Dakota reaches 10,000 in positive tests for COVID-19
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has reached 10,000 in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, health officials said Monday.
The update showed 127 positive tests for the coronavirus in the past day, including 26 in Grand Forks County and 21 in Stark County. North Dakota ranks seventh in the country in the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The number of active cases dropped by 19, to 1,656, after four straight record days. One new death was reported, a woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions. A total of 137 people in the state have died with COVID-19.
Hospitalizations dropped from 52 to 51, officials said.
Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr., currently on a leave of absence as the leader of evangelical Liberty University, has released a statement saying that he is seeking help for the “emotional toll” of an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family.
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship “to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies.”
“Over the course of the last few months this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public,” said the statement, which was provided to The Associated Press on Monday.
Falwell, an early and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has been on an indefinite leave since early August as president and chancellor of the Lynchburg university founded by his late father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. He stepped down after an uproar sparked by a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of a woman who was not his wife. Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.
In his statement, Falwell said he and his wife met the man she had an affair with during a vacation over eight years ago. The man was working at the hotel where the Falwells stayed, the statement said.
“Shortly thereafter, Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved – it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about,” Falwell said in the statement. He declined further comment when reached Monday.
The statement did not identify the person, but The Examiner identified him as Giancarlo Granda, whose ties to the Falwells have been documented in news stories in recent years by numerous media outlets.
Granda told The Examiner “any allegation of extortion" is false, "defamatory and belied by clear documentary evidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.