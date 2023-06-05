WYDOT receives active shooter training from WHP
SHERIDAN—Wyoming Department of Transportation workers received active shooter training from Wyoming Highway Patrol Thursday.
WYDOT District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the training consisted of survival tactics, first aid and simulated live fire scenarios with blank rounds.
“The goal was just to provide us with the knowledge and skills that are necessary for us to survive an active shooter incident and then to provide us insight into how law enforcement would respond and what the expectations would be in the event of a situation like that,” Dalles said. “We have to be open to the public, and a lot of times people will not be happy with state agencies for whatever reason — or you may have a disgruntled employee who has gone off the rails. It’s important to just train us how [to] respond in that situation.”
WYDOT employees were taught to identify potential warning signs of an active shooter, such as behavioral changes in coworkers and patrons. Employees were instructed to identify exits, hiding places and mundane items that could potentially be used for self-defense in a dire situation.
While the training focused largely on preparing for what to expect in an office setting, Dalles said it was also valuable for employees who participated to apply to their everyday lives. Shootings can and do occur everywhere — such as churches, movie theaters, concerts and schools — and when people are well informed on how to respond during such an incident, everyone benefits, Dalles said.
Each of WYDOT’s five districts across the state have received the active shooter training from WHP. Dalles said the material will be included in onboarding for new employees as well, ensuring each and every WYDOT employee has been properly informed.
Dept. of Health offers ways to avoid common summer illnesses
CHEYENNE—With warmer weather finally arriving, the Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to enjoy favorite activities while also avoiding certain illnesses often linked with summer fun.
“If not done safely, many warm weather activities can sometimes cause unpleasant stomach- related symptoms and occasionally serious illness,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, said in a news release.
Diarrheal illnesses can be caused by swallowing water from pools or outdoor sources contaminated with animal or human feces. These illnesses, along with salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis and E. coli-related illnesses, can also result from direct contact with animals or their feces.
Simple things we can do to help protect ourselves and others include the following:
- DO stay out of the water if sick with diarrhea.
- DO shower before getting in the water.
- DO take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour. Change diapers away from the water.
- DO dry ears thoroughly with a towel after getting out of the water.
- DO boil or use a filter or solution designed to remove germs from streams, rivers and lakes before drinking.
- DO wash hands thoroughly after coming into contact with animals and their habitats, before preparing food and before eating and drinking.
Actions to avoid include the following:
- DON’T swallow swimming water and avoid getting water in the mouth.
- DON’T poop or pee in swimming water.
- DON’T sit or stand on jets at splash pads. Sitting or standing on jets can result in rinsing off feces, thereby contaminating the water.
- DON’T let children kiss animals or put objects in their mouths after touching animals.
- DON’T touch wild animals or their carcasses.
Sheridan County, Ranchester populations growing quickly
SHERIDAN (WNE)—Sheridan County has one of the highest rates of population increase in Wyoming since 2020.
The Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released 2022 population statistics in May, which revealed Sheridan County had gained 1,171 people or an increase of 3.8% since U.S. Census data was collected in April 2020.
In the same timeframe, the population of Wyoming has gone up by 4,544 people, an increase of 0.8%.
Part of the population increase, both in Sheridan County and Wyoming is due to an increase in retirement-age people moving to Wyoming.
With an increase in population by 11.1%, Ranchester had the largest rate of growth in the county and the second largest statewide, behind only Burlington in Big Horn County.
Ranchester’s population currently sits at 1,181, though further growth is the expectation in the town.
Wenlin Liu, administrator and chief economist in the state’s Economic Analysis Division, said a big part of the population increase seen by Ranchester and other small communities in the U.S. is due to COVID-19. Population increases are generally returning to pre-COVID conditions, though smaller community populations are still climbing, said Liu.
Sheridan County School District 1 has seen an uptick in enrollment due to the community’s population increase.
“The setting is just beautiful in Sheridan County and in Johnson County as well … And I think people started looking around at places that were able to go back to school much quicker than other areas of our country,” said SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride. “I think people are working more remotely, and so the fact they don’t have to go into an office allows them to live here in Wyoming and telecommute, and that’s been a great advantage for them.”
