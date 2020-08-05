Alabama proceeds with plan to remove artifacts from Clotilda
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is moving ahead with work to study and remove artifacts from the submerged wreckage of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to land in the United States.
The Alabama Historical Commission released a request Tuesday seeking a contractor to provide divers who can assess and document the remains of the Clotilda, located near Mobile. Teams should be able to remove artifacts and test remains of the two-masted wooden schooner, the agency said.
Sonar images released by the agency last month showed the vessel lying on a river bottom crisscrossed with what appear to be a few timbers or fallen trees. Work could include collecting wood, DNA sampling and assessing the possibility of installing a monument at the site, the document said.
In 1860, before the Civil War, the ship sailed to West Africa on an illegal trip financed by a wealthy white businessman, Timothy Meaher. The ship delivered about 110 kidnapped Africans to Mobile on the Gulf Coast before the vessel was burned in a bayou to hide evidence of the crime.
Search teams located a wreck beside an island and announced in 2019 that it had been identified as the Clotilda. A federal court granted the state ownership of the wreck, allowing work to proceed.
The state last month said it would spend $1 million to preserve the remnants of the Clotilda. An exhibit with items from the ship is scheduled to open later this year in Mobile.
Africans who were brought to Alabama aboard the ship were freed after the war and settled in Africatown, an area where some of their descendants still live a few miles (kilometers) from the main port of Mobile.
McSally, Kelly move on to set up hot Arizona Senate race
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democratic astronaut Mark Kelly secured their parties' nominations Tuesday in the Arizona race to finish the late John McCain's U.S. Senate term.
It sets up a heated contest between two former combat pilots in what is expected to be one of the most expensive and spirited Senate races of 2020. The race will test Democrats' growing strength in sprawling Sun Belt suburbs and Republican efforts to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak.
In early returns, a conservative challenger to McSally, businessman Daniel McCarthy, garnered about 20% of the vote with his anti-establishment message and an appeal to voters who think government is overreacting to the pandemic. McCarthy spent only about $500,000 and was not well known, so his share of the Republican vote suggests that McSally still has work to do to win over the GOP’s conservative base despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Kelly faced only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination. He's married to former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in an attempted assassination during a constituent event in Tucson.
With the pandemic leaving Americans anxious about their health and the ailing economy, McSally has been a leading Republican lawmaker looking to pin the blame on China. She routinely deflects from criticism of the U.S. response to the virus, saying Chinese cultural practices and obfuscation let the disease take root.
“Republican leadership and policies unleashed record economic growth, rebuilt our military, and finally began to hold China accountable for years of ripping off American workers," McSally said in a statement after her primary win.
Kelly and his Democratic allies are doubling down on a strategy they have pursued for well over a year: focusing on GOP efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law, including its requirement for insurers to cover people with preexisting conditions.
In an acceptance speech on YouTube, Kelly said the nation faces “a crisis of leadership” and portrayed himself as an independent voice.
“Even during a national emergency, Washington still isn’t working together to solve problems,” Kelly said. “Over and over again we’ve been a step behind because leaders in Washington have been too focused on politics, and not on public health.”
California virus cases underreported, health official says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Figures showing California has slowed the rate of coronavirus infections may be in doubt because a technical problem has delayed reporting of test results, the state's top health official said.
For days, California hasn't received full counts on the number of tests conducted nor the number that come back positive for COVID-19, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday.
He blamed an unspecified technical problem affecting the state's database that provides test results to local health departments. Ghaly said it's unclear when the issue would be fixed, adding that the state is relaying information manually to county health officials.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his most optimistic report on the state’s virus efforts since a second surge of cases in early June. Newsom said daily cases had dropped by an average of 2,200 in the last week and the infection rate of 6.1% was significantly lower than the nearly 8% recorded last month.
The latest daily tally posted Tuesday on California's COVID-19 data page showed 4,526 additional confirmed positives, the lowest total in more than six weeks and a precipitous drop from the record of nearly 13,000 reported two weeks ago.
However, the page now carries a disclaimer saying the actual daily number of positive cases is being underreported.
At issue is CalREDIE, a state system that electronically receives COVID-19 test data from lab providers. The name is short for the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange.
“There’s a specific component that feeds information from labs to both the state’s system and the local public health system," Ghaly said. “That may actually be the place where data is getting stuck.”
Counties including Orange and Sacramento have noted the delays, and Placer County posted on its website that its virus cases are likely underestimated as a result.
Los Angeles deputy says colleagues are part of violent gang
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A violent gang of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who call themselves “The Executioners” control a patrol station in Compton through force, threats, work slowdowns and acts of revenge against those who speak out, a deputy alleges in a legal claim.
Austreberto Gonzalez, a former Marine and a sheriff's deputy since 2007, said in a notice of claim ahead of a planned lawsuit that the gang retaliated against him for months after he anonymously reported a fellow deputy for allegedly assaulting a coworker in February “to further the reputation of the gang.”
Gonzalez later received a text message with a photo of graffiti at the station, he said. The graffiti allegedly said, “ART IS A RAT.”
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said she saw the graffiti at the station as recently as last week. It has since been removed, she said.
Chambers said at a news conference that it's unacceptable Compton residents are still dealing with reports of excessive force in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last May.
Chambers, as well as Compton Mayor Aja Brown and City Attorney Damon Brown and others, called on the state attorney general's office and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the sheriff's station.
Other community members at the news conference told stories of their interactions with deputies, which ranged from disrespectful exchanges to motor vehicle stops to arrests.
Gonzalez’s June 23 claim was first reported by The Los Angeles Times on Thursday.
The allegations against the Compton deputies follow accusations of other gangs in the department — called the Spartans, Regulators, Grim Reapers and Banditos — that also share tattoos and a history of violence, the Times said.
Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule 'came alive' on descent
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts on SpaceX’s first crew flight said Tuesday that their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
Two days after returning from the International Space Station, NASA’s Bob Behnken described in vivid detail their wild ride home. SpaceX had provided Behnken and Doug Hurley video and audio of previous splashdowns, so they wouldn't be startled during the test flight.
“Once we descended a little bit into the atmosphere, the Dragon really, it came alive,” Behnken said from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The thrusters that keep the capsule on track were firing almost continuously, he said.
“It doesn't sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere, with all the puffs that are happening from the thrusters and the atmospheric noise,” Behnken said.
When the trunk of the capsule fell away as planned and again when the parachutes jerked open, Behnken said it felt like “getting hit in the back of a chair with a baseball bat, just a crack.”
The astronauts encountered 4.2 Gs — or 4.2 times the force of Earth's gravity — as they descended.
Hurley said he's “almost kind of speechless” at how well the capsule performed and how well the two-month mission went.
SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit with the May 30 liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ending a nine-year launch drought from home soil for NASA astronauts. NASA had been relying solely on Russia to ferry astronauts to the space station since the retirement of the shuttles in 2011.
Navy SEALs Cut Ties with Museum Over Colin Kaepernick Video
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The commander of the Navy SEALs said the unit will suspend its support of the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization not overseen by the military after videos surfaced online of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a demonstration.
“Each and every one of us serves to protect our fellow Americans - ALL Americans. Even the perception that our commitment to serving the men and women of this nation is applied unevenly is destructive,” Rear Admiral Collin Green, who heads the Naval Special Warfare Command, said in an email to his forces on Monday evening.
He added: “We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again.”
In the letter, Green said, “While the museum is an independent non-profit organization and the participants were contracted employees from outside the DoD, in many ways, these facts are irrelevant. We have been inextricably linked to this organization that represents our history.”
“We may not have contributed to the misperception in this case, but we suffer from it and will not allow it to continue,” he said.
The letter was provided to The Associated Press by a servicemember under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to do so. Museum officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the AP.
The letter comes one day after a pair of videos of an event at the Fort Pierce, Florida-based museum last year surfaced Sunday on social media. The videos quickly garnered more than 6.7 million views.
In one of the videos, men with guns—wearing camouflage and tactical gear—order four dogs to attack a man wearing protective equipment and Kaepernick’s red and white San Francisco 49ers jersey. A second video shows a dog biting the man in the jersey as he lays on the ground. An individual with a rifle approaches and orders him to turn over on his stomach. The man in the jersey replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” a joke aimed at Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality.
Gulf of Mexico's 'dead zone' much smaller this year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical weather stirred up the Gulf of Mexico, reducing this year’s dead zone off Louisiana’s coast to the third-smallest ever measured, the scientist who has measured it since 1985 said Tuesday.
Marine ecologist Nancy Rabalais said the area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life covers about 2,116 square miles (5,480 square kilometers) this year — but the five-year average remains much larger.
This year's measurement of the largely human-caused phenomenon was slightly less than one-third the size predicted in June, based on the amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus carried down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hanna, which developed into a hurricane before landfall in Texas, brought “really high winds and really high waves,” which mixed oxygen into the water off Louisiana down to about 65 feet (20 meters), Rabalais said during a teleconference hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which pays for the measurement cruise and other research into low-oxygen areas of water.
Waves also pushed the low-oxygen area deeper than it usually is found, Rabalais said, adding, “The map is very different this year.”
And, she noted, “The low-oxygen area will redevelop as long as the winds stay lower and the water’s calm.”
The dead zone starts at the bottom and grows upward as well as outward every summer off Louisiana, reaching into Texas waters. It’s created as calm weather lets fresh river water form a layer above the denser salt water in the Gulf of Mexico. Fertilizer and other nutrients in the fresh water feed algae, which die and then decompose on the sea floor, using up oxygen.
Because year-to-year measurements can vary widely — the largest on record, in 2017, was followed immediately by one of the smallest — a five-year average is used to track the dead zone's size. That figure is about 5,400 square miles (14,000 square kilometers), said David Kidwell, director of the competitive research program at NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
Rapper Kanye West files in Wisconsin to run for president
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West filed signatures in Wisconsin Tuesday to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said signatures were submitted on behalf of West on the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot. But those signatures could be challenged.
West and running mate Michelle Tidball listed themselves as candidates of the BDY, The Birthday Party. A former supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, West broke with Trump and announced his own presidential bid last month.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will be reviewing the petitions in coming days to determine if there are enough valid signatures and if the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, snapping a string of Democratic presidential candidates winning the state going back to 1988.
West also submitted signatures in Arkansas this week to appear on that state's ballot this fall, and he also has submitted paperwork on appear on the ballot in Oklahoma. But West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot.
