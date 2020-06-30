Firm to offer balloon rides from Alaska to the edge of space
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.
Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.
The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.
Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.
Mark Lester, CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corp., said the high-altitude rides will be available from Kodiak in a few years and will support Alaska tourism.
“You will have people from around the world who want to come to Alaska and see the northern lights from the edge of space,” Lester said.
Alaska Aerospace and Space Perspective will test and refine spaceport operations and secure spaceflight licenses from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Space Perspective plans to complete an unmanned test flight from the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida next year.
Passengers will begin with a two-hour ascent to about 19 miles (31 kilometers) above Earth. They will then be able to post on social media about the experience or send data.
Wildfire burns homes in Southern California desert town
NILAND, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire destroyed homes and forced evacuations as it tore through a rural Southern California desert town near the Salton Sea, authorities said Monday.
The fire erupted Sunday evening in Niland, a small and poor agricultural community about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from San Diego.
Damage was still being assessed but the current estimate was 20 homes destroyed and about 130 people displaced, said Linsey Dale, a spokeswoman for Imperial County.
The American Red Cross Southern California Southern California Region said it was working to provide shelter.
“It's very devastating in that area right now," Dale said.
Niland, population about 1,000, is located at the north end of an agricultural region that stretches south to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The fire was pushed by strong winds, forcing evacuation of the entire township.
Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in Florida
MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for.
A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn’t wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.
The Miami Herald reports that Susan Anderson already felt the need to push as her husband drove them to the Natural Birthworks center in Margate. The RING video, shared on Facebook, shows what happened next.
Anderson stands in a T-shirt, maternity shorts and flip-flops, with her husband supporting her and the midwife crouching just behind.
“She's OK, She's OK,” Sandra Lovaina, tells two arriving officers. "It's OK. I’m the midwife. She is going to have a baby.”
And then a moment later, out she comes — a baby girl that Lovaina catches and passes between the legs to the mom. She cradles the girl they've named Julia against her chest, and says “sorry” before gasping in tears and smiles.
“This momma had a super fast labor,” the center said on June 23. It said the video was being shared with permission, and both baby and mother are doing fine.
Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks bail
ATLANTA (AP) — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is set to appear in court Tuesday to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending.
Garrett Rolfe, who is white, faces felony murder and other charges in the killing of the Black man, which happened amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis officer's knee.
Police body cameras showed Rolfe and another officer having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane on June 12.
But when officers told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, Brooks resisted. A struggle was caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fled, firing the Taser at Rolfe as he ran away.
An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back.
Rolfe was fired and the other officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty. The police chief stepped down less than 24 hours after the shooting.
Rolfe, 27, now faces 11 charges in all, and has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Felony murder is punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. Brosnan, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.
Lawyers for both men have said their actions were justified.
SUV plows into Atlanta hospital, killing 1, injuring others
ATLANTA (AP) — One person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital’s emergency room, authorities said.
The Tuesday morning wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle, Atlanta police said.
The SUV struck two people and “bumped several others" just inside the glass doors, Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery told reporters at the scene. The injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening, he said. The driver was not hurt.
The driver was arriving for an appointment Tuesday morning when she lost control of the SUV in the ER driveway, hit another car and veered into the building, Avery said.
Investigators do not know what caused the woman to lose control, he said.
“It does not appear to be a deliberate act,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
1,200 extra Chicago cops to be deployed over July 4 weekend
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police superintendent said Monday that he plans to flood the city's streets with additional officers during the long July 4 weekend in an effort to avoid a repeat of particularly bloody recent weekends and despite pressure to keep officer overtime to a minimum.
“We didn't do it last weekend and the Memorial Day weekend,” Superintendent David Brown said of the two weekends that ended with a combined total of 111 people being shot, 24 fatally. “This weekend ... we'll have an additional 1,200 cops every day from Thursday through Sunday.”
Brown took over as superintendent during the coronavirus pandemic, when there was a furious effort to release as many jail detainees as possible to keep them from contracting the virus. The number of Cook County Jail inmates decreased by more than 1,600 between May 1 and June 1. But on Monday, Brown vowed to push others in the criminal justice system to keep those arrested on drug and gun charges locked up longer.
“We're pleading (with the court system) to keep them in jail for the weekend,” he said, explaining that the people arrested for dealing or buying drugs on street corners may not be charged with violent crimes, but that such activity often leads to gun fights between violent gangs.
As his predecessors did when talking about a bloody weekend, Brown said the most recent spasm of gunfire ended not just with the deaths of rival gang members but with the killing of children. This time the innocent victims included a 1-year-old riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet fired a block away pierced a window and struck her in the head as she sat on a couch.
Brown also alluded to the reality of life in some neighborhoods where residents have been reluctant to come forward with information that might help detectives solve violent crimes because they don’t trust the police.
“For God's sake, for the sake of Chicago's children, please help us bring these murderers to justice,” Brown said, referring the gunmen as “evil bastards.”
Cape Cod officials warn of white sharks ahead of July Fourth
WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Cape Cod's beaches and towns may be quieter because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials are reminding visitors ahead of the July Fourth holiday that the famous Massachusetts destination remains a popular getaway for other summertime travelers: great white sharks.
Cape Cod National Seashore Chief Ranger Leslie Reynolds warned at a news conference that the powerful predators are coming close enough to shore to be a concern for swimmers.
Officials in Orleans also have documented at least two shark attacks on seals in recent days, the Cape Cod Times reports.
And Gregory Skomal, a prominent shark scientist with the state Division of Marine Fisheries, says he tagged three great whites circling a whale carcass earlier this month as his research team began its work for the season.
The peninsula southeast of Boston saw two shark attacks on humans in 2018, one of them fatal. Officials have recommended swimmers remain in waist deep water where possible and avoid areas where sharks have been previously spotted as they weigh a range of responses to protect beachgoers and preserve the region’s tourist economy.
Great whites have been coming to the Cape in greater numbers each summer to prey on the region’s large seal colonies. Most tend to favor the Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches where seals tend to congregate, but researchers have found them off nearly every part of the Cape.
Local residents concerned about the booming shark population, meanwhile, say they'll boost their efforts to help protect swimmers this summer.
More pilots have volunteered to radio in shark sightings as they fly over the peninsula, said Heather Doyle, co-founder of Cape Cod Ocean Community, a local group that advocates for white shark surveillance and detection measures.
No smoking, drinking or eating as Atlantic City casinos open
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City tried Prohibition once before. It worked so well that Nucky Johnson, the legendary politician and racketeer, built a Boardwalk empire immortalized on HBO nearly a century later.
It also tried banning smoking, too. That lasted for 20 days as smokers stayed away, sending casino revenue plummeting.
But New Jersey will ban both, again, when Atlantic City's nine casinos reopen after more than three months of coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The late-night announcements from Gov. Phil Murphy landed like a one-two punch on Atlantic City's casino industry, already reeling from lost revenue during the pandemic, and making plans to creak back to life at the state-mandated 25% of normal capacity.
“No booze? No one's coming,” said Bob McDevitt, president of a casino employees union. “I really don't even think they should open. Why would they?”
Many casinos had planned to reopen Thursday, the first day the state will let them. But that was before they knew they could not let their customers smoke, drink alcohol or anything else, or eat inside the casinos.
The top-performing casino, the Borgata, almost immediately folded what it saw as a losing hand, announcing it was scrapping its reopening plans for the immediate future. Instead, it will wait until conditions are more favorable.
On Tuesday, casino executives huddled in staff meetings, looking for more information and trying to decide whether it made sense to reopen at all.
Resorts casino said it will reopen Thursday as planned.
Jim Allen, president of Hard Rock International, said that as of Tuesday morning, the company still planned to reopen its Atlantic City casino Thursday but that no final decision had been made.
“This is a 180-degree turnaround,” he said. Hard Rock, like the other eight casinos, had been making reopening plans that included smoking, drinking and indoor dining as integral.
Carl Reiner, beloved creator of 'Dick Van Dyke Show,' dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died. He was 98.
Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy said he died Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California.
He was one of show business’ best liked men, the tall, bald Reiner was a welcome face on the small and silver screens, in Caesar’s 1950s troupe, as the snarling, toupee-wearing Alan Brady of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and in such films as “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”
In recent years, he was part of the roguish gang in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies starring George Clooney and appeared in documentaries including “Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age” and “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.”
Tributes poured in online, including from actor Josh Gadd, who called Reiner “one of the greatest comedic minds of all time,” and writer Bill Kristol, who said: “What a life!” Actor Alan Alda tweeted: “His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts.”
Films he directed included “Oh, God!” starring George Burns and John Denver; “All of Me,” with Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin; and the 1970 comedy “Where’s Poppa?” He was especially proud of his books, including “Enter Laughing,” an autobiographical novel later adapted into a film and Broadway show; and “My Anecdotal Life,” a memoir published in 2003. He recounted his childhood and creative journey in the 2013 book, “I Remember Me.”
But many remember Reiner for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” one of the most popular television series of all time and a model of ensemble playing, physical comedy and timeless, good-natured wit. It starred Van Dyke as a television comedy writer working for a demanding, eccentric boss (Reiner) and living with his wife (Mary Tyler Moore in her first major TV role) and young son in suburban New Rochelle, New York.
“The Van Dyke show is probably the most thrilling of my accomplishments because that was very, very personal,” Reiner once said. “It was about me and my wife, living in New Rochelle and working on the Sid Caesar show."
Pittsburgh protesters sue police, allege excessive force
A group of protesters is suing Pittsburgh city and police officials, saying officers used unnecessary, excessive force to disperse a crowd protesting against police brutality and officials lied about the protesters’ behavior to justify that response.
The lawsuit filed Monday alleges protesters’ constitutional rights were violated when police dispersed a crowd of about 150 people protesting after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, at one point allegedly firing blindly into a cloud of smoke and tear gas with beanbags and other projectiles. They allege police acted on a false narrative. Some of the protesters say law enforcement officers boxed them in and prevented many from being able to follow an order to disperse, arresting people who were trying to leave and even lobbing tear gas canisters and smoke at people nearly a half-mile away from the protest trying to get to their cars.
“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (“PBP”) responded by escalating a peaceful protest into a scene of pandemonium, panic, violence and bloodshed,” the attorneys wrote in the lawsuit filed in federal court. “As the assembled protesters held their hands in the air and chanted, “This is not a riot,” and “Hands up – Don’t shoot,” PBP ordered its officers to attack them with explosives, chemical agents and ammunition which is known to seriously wound and sometimes kill its targets.”
The smaller demonstration had splintered off from an hours-long earlier protest that attracted around a thousand people on the afternoon of June 1. Police officials said after the protest that nine officers and two protesters received medical attention for injuries.
Police have said an officer was threatened, and that bricks, water bottles and other projectiles were thrown at officers before they used force to disperse the splintered crowd. They've denied they used tear gas when breaking up the protest or that they used rubber bullets, instead saying they used sponge rounds and bean bags.
Protesters say that narrative isn't true.
“I was disheartened when I turned on the news and saw a mayor that I supported... saying none of the stuff that I just saw happen, happened,” said Donovan Hayden, one of the plaintiffs. “Many of the things I heard them say to justify firing at us, I didn’t see those things happen. I didn’t see a single brick."
Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin animal health officials are cautioning the state’s mink producers about the dangers of the coronavirus following outbreaks among animals on several farms in Europe, spurring renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the fur trade.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state's $223 million mink industry, which is the largest in America. Still, producers say they're taking precautions to protect their herds, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said the agency released guidance this month from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control for veterinarians who work with Wisconsin’s mink ranches.
The guidance revealed that the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in mink on multiple farms in the Netherlands and research has shown ferrets, a close relative of mink, can catch and spread the disease in laboratory settings. It noted that there is no evidence suggesting that animals “play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans,” though it cautioned that further study was needed.
Many coronaviruses can spread through coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person, but officials said the present illness does not not transmit readily between people. Earlier this year, the Wuhan (China) Municipal Health Commission said some of the infected patients ran businesses in a seafood market, meaning it’s possible they were infected by animals there. The market was suspended and under investigation.
Last week, Hoffman said his agency hadn't received any reports of suspected mink infections in Wisconsin.
The state, which had 67 mink farms as of the last USDA census, supplied nearly half of the country's roughly 3 million pelts sold in 2018. The state’s fur exports that year were worth close to $227 million, DATCP estimates.
