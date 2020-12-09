Search continues for new Fremont County public health officer
RIVERTON (WNE) – Fremont County still has had no luck getting a local health officer.
Its prior health officer Dr. Brian Gee did not reapply when his term expired July 1, and commissioners noted during a Dec. 1 meeting that interest in the job is low.
“The word is still out in the medical community; we’re soliciting anybody who’s interested,” said Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker. “In all honesty and bluntness, there’s only been one that has shown a little bit of interest,” but not enough, so far, to commit.
Becker said the county even has tried to “sweeten the pot," by incorporating COVID-19 grants worth about $10,000 over a span of six months employment.
County health officers make $1,400 a month in stipends ordinarily. Their pre-pandemic duties consisted largely of tracking occurrence of sexually transmitted infections and increasing flood awareness.
Commissioner Mike Jones said the county pursued a physician with a background in public health, but the doctor’s professionals schedule and the pandemic rigors weren’t compatible.
Now Washakie County, whose commissioners fired their health officer after the latter ordered a mask mandate, has reached out to Fremont County leaders for advice on life without a county health authority.
“Washakie County called me concerned about what was happening . . . and what they were going to do,” said Commissioner Larry Allen. “I told them we were using Dr. (Alexia) Harrist as a sounding board, and I filled them in on what we were doing.”
Jones said the county engages in a COVID-addressing conference call on Mondays, in which state epidemiologist representatives participate.
———
Jackson Town Council tells cops to enforce mask rules
JACKSON (WNE) — Some of Jackson’s elected officials are tired of hearing people argue about masks.
The Town Council voted unanimously Friday during a specially called meeting for the town manager to instruct the Jackson Police Department to start citing people who defy mask orders.
“A lot has been done, but I think it’s pretty clear that more needs to be done here,” Mayor Pete Muldoon said. “I do think it’s our responsibility to make those kinds of policy decisions. We are not getting the compliance that these public health orders deserve.”
Since the meeting the state also issued a statewide mask order, which Teton County Attorney Erin Weisman said supersedes the county order.
No mask-related citations have been issued in Teton County, but Weisman said that if they are her office will use prosecutorial discretion like it does in all criminal cases.
“My utmost concern is for community safety, and we are a community who cares deeply about one another,” she said. “With respect to all cases, my office will continue to exercise a reasoned, commonsense approach throughout this crisis.”
Interim Chief of Police Michelle Weber said her office is handling complaints as they come in, and officers are constantly informing people of mask requirements while out on patrol.
People with certain medical conditions are exempt from wearing masks, and that isn’t something police say they can question.
“There are people in our community who cannot wear masks,” Jorgensen said, “and it’s important to acknowledge that and we need to be respectful of that.”
— ———
Goshen County 2Shot Goose Hunt canceled
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The 2020 Goshen County 2Shot Goose Hunt has been canceled in the interest of community safety, according to Director Christin Covello.
“We are disappointed, and it was not an easy decision,” Covello said. “We did our due diligence with canceling the event and are looking to protect our community.” Restrictions placed upon gatherings by the Goshen County Health Department and the rise in COVID-19 cases caused 2Shot to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.
The organization had previously tried to maintain a reduced number of participants to keep the program going while maintaining the safety of those involved but were unable to do so.
Despite the cancelation, Covello said the organization would continue to support the community.
It will continue selling pit sponsorships until Dec. 15. Each sponsorship costs $100 and will go to directly benefit the community of Goshen County and the state of Wyoming. Each year, 2Shot provides funds to support hunter safety education programs throughout the area, sponsors three $1,500 scholarships to Eastern Wyoming College, participates in habitat and aeration projects and helps support Santa’s Helpers. Santa’s Helpers is a community event where families in need can go to the Rendezvous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds to receive a full holiday meal, get food and gifts, hats, gloves, candy and much more.
