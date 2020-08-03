Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from movie stunt rider to an indelible character actor who brought gruff charm, and sometimes menace, to a range of films that included “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The Firm,” has died. He was 85.
Brimley’s manager Lynda Bensky said the actor died Saturday morning in a Utah hospital. He was on dialysis and had several medical ailments, she said.
The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing characters like his grizzled baseball manager in “The Natural” opposite Robert Redford's bad-luck phenomenon. He also worked with Redford in “Brubaker” and “The Electric Horseman.”
Brimley's best-known work was in “Cocoon,” in which he was part of a group of seniors who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them. The 1985 Ron Howard film won two Oscars, including a supporting actor honor for Don Ameche.
Brimley also starred in “Cocoon: The Return,” a 1988 sequel.
For years he was pitchman for Quaker Oats and in recent years appeared in a series of diabetes spots that turned him at one point into a social media sensation.
“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Bensky said in a statement. “He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”
Barbara Hershey, who met Brimley on 1995′s “Last of the Dogmen,” called him “a wonderful man and actor. ... He always made me laugh.”
Though never nominated for an Oscar or Emmy Award, Brimley amassed an impressive list of credits. In 1993’s John Grisham adaptation “The Firm,” Brimley starred opposite Tom Cruise as a tough-nosed investigator who deployed ruthless tactics to keep his law firm’s secrets safe.
John Woo, who directed Brimley as Uncle Douvee in 1993′s “Hard Target,” told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that the part was “the main great thing from the film. I was overjoyed making those scenes and especially working with Wilford Brimley.”
A Utah native who grew up around horses, Brimley spent two decades traveling around the West and working at ranches and race tracks. He drifted into movie work during the 1960s, riding in such films as “True Grit,” and appearing in TV series such as “Gunsmoke."
He forged a friendship with Robert Duvall, who encouraged him to seek more prominent acting roles, according to a biography prepared by Turner Classic Movies.
Brimley, who never trained as an actor, saw his career take off after he won an important role as a nuclear power plant engineer in “The China Syndrome.”
U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.
Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long search involving helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer.
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead."
They include: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.
“Literally every asset we have available" was mobilized in the search for seven Marines and a Navy corpsman, Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said Friday.
They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship Thursday evening after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego.
Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn't stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, Osterman said.
“The assumption is that it went completely to the bottom” several hundred feet below, Osterman said. That was too deep for divers, and Navy and Coast Guard were discussing ways to reach the sunken vehicle to get a view inside it, Osterman said.
Seven other Marines were rescued from the water; two were in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.
Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida.
The Navy said in a statement posted on Twitter that officials became aware of the video on Sunday.
Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner" before games to protest social injustice and police brutality. He played his final NFL game in January 2017. He offered support to those protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May, and the NFL's commissioner has apologized for not listening earlier to players' concerns about social injustice.
The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick football jersey over heavily padded gear as people stand nearby watching. In a second video, the man is laying on the ground when he's approached by men wearing fatigues and holding rifles, saying, “On your belly." The man replies, “Oh, man, I will stand," as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.
The videos were apparently posted on Instagram last year and resurfaced over the weekend.
“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy," the statement said.
Man fatally shot at 8-year-old son's funeral; suspect held
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an eastern Iowa funeral home where he was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son, who died of cancer, police said.
Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died, the Quad-City Times reported. Shorter was there for the funeral of Jermier Leon Shorter, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
A possible motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.
Police who responded to the shooting said officers spotted the suspect in an Infiniti sedan without plates and attempted to pull the car over. But the car sped off, and police disengaged for fear that a high-speed chase through residential areas could injure bystanders.
Police later found the suspect, who fled on foot, but was caught and arrested. During the chase, the suspect — later identified as Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of Davenport — threw a bag containing a gun over a fence, police said. Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.
Laster appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding, being felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon. He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.
Montana county reports confirmed coronavirus cases in jail
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Health officials in southern Montana have reported about 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, including several inmates at the Big Horn County jail.
County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said all of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic, and were moved into quarantine at the facility in Hardin, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Billings, the Billings Gazette reported.
Johnson could not confirm exactly how many inmates at the jail had tested positive, but there are 36 in the facility. Law enforcement did not immediately respond to clarify.
“The jail reported that the first inmates tested positive earlier in the week,” she said.
The county confirmed that a detention officer at the jail tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the officer had not worked in the jail for three days prior to testing, Johnson said.
The jail started conducting testing monthly in May on all its inmates and staff members willing to take a test, but that stopped when a surge in case numbers forced the state to prioritize symptomatic testing and contract tracing of confirmed cases, officials said.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Big Horn County has 206 active COVID-19 cases, the second highest in the state. The county includes both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations.
Nevada lawmakers OK mailing voters ballots, Trump slams move
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill now heads to Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat. If he signs it as expected, Nevada will join seven states that plan on automatically sending voters mail ballots, including California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies.
President Donald Trump called the bill's passage “an illegal late night coup" in a tweet Monday morning. He accused Sisolak of exploiting COVID-19 to ensure votes in Nevada would favor Democrats.
“Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation ... See you in court!"
Trump has claimed the mail ballots would lead to fraud and compromise the integrity of the election. The consensus among experts is that all forms of voter fraud are rare.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the June primary, when Nevada mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Limited polling places in Reno and Las Vegas resulted in lines of up to eight hours.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control has issued election guidance to provide a wide variety of voting options and limit crowds at polling places.
Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor, America's oldest retailer, is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, lengthening the list of major retail chains that have faltered in the pandemic.
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.
Thousands of store closures forced by the arrival of COVID-19 has proved too much.
Lord & Taylor, which began as a Manhattan dry goods store in 1824, was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. last year. Both filed for bankruptcy protection, separately, in the Eastern Court of Virginia on Sunday.
Lord & Taylor says it's looking for a buyer.
The company last year, before the emergence of coronavirus, sold its 11-story flagship building on New York’s Fifth Avenue which it's owned for more than a century.
Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, was struggling even before shelter-in-place orders smothered any demand for suits or ties. It wasn't alone.
Last month, Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy protection. Its rival, Barneys New York, is being dismantled after filing for bankruptcy last year.
Tailored Brands filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday in the Southern District of Texas.
Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, along with K&G Fashion Superstore and Moores Clothing for Men, all owned by Tailored, with continue to operate during restructuring. The company expects to reduce it's funded debt by at least $630 million.
Police search for boy involved in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are looking for a 14-year-old boy who they say was involved in a shooting in Rapid City.
Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said officers want to know whether the boy was the shooter or a witness to the incident last week.
The victim, another teenager, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
A Special Response Team went to a Rapid City home Sunday after learning the boy may have been inside.
The team's commander, Tony Harrison, defended the decision to bring the unit to the home with its military-style vehicles and other equipment used in high-risk situations.
Harrison says because there was a firearm involved and someone was seriously hurt, they needed the right tools to deal with a person involved in the incident.
Harrison said officers eventually went into the home but the boy wasn't there.
Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge on Monday dissolved one injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond but immediately instituted a new one in a different lawsuit.
The new 90-day injunction issued by Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant bars the statue's removal while the claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of Richmond property owners are litigated.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a motion to dismiss the property owners' case, which has not yet been acted on by the judge, according to Herring's spokeswoman.
Marchant on Monday also dismissed a lawsuit filed by a descendant of signatories to an 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state, and he dissolved the injunction associated with that case.
Plaintiff William C. Gregory had argued the state agreed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” the towering statue on historic Monument Avenue. The Associated Press sent an inquiry to his attorney seeking comment.
Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The governor appreciates the dismissal of the Gregory case and “looks forward to another victory in court as soon as possible,” his spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said in a statement.
“This statue will come down - and Virginia will be better for it,” she said.
Should a court eventually clear the way, it won't be a simple task to remove the 21-foot-high equestrian statue, which the state has said weighs about 12 tons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.