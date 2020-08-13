Larger crowds allowed under modified orders
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s current public health orders have been extended through Aug. 31, with a modification allowing for larger outdoor gatherings, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday morning.
The main change to the three orders, which have been in place since June 15, after earlier restrictions were loosened, allows for outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people. The previous order limited most outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
The extension of the three orders comes after Wyoming has seen a slight dip in its number of active COVID-19 cases in recent days.
“We are seeing promising trends, but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Gordon said in a statement. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer, and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”
Under the orders, indoor gatherings in a confined space are still limited to 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sanitization measures are followed.
Though Wyoming has seen a slight drop in its two-week average of new COVID-19 cases, the state is not far removed from some of its highest testing numbers. In late July, Wyoming twice reported its single-day record for new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Phoenix man killed in motorcycle crash
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A motorcycle crash near Sundance claimed the life of a 58-year-old motorcyclist on Aug. 6. The fatal crash took place near milepost 183 on I-90, west of Sundance.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle at 6:08 p.m. The 2016 Harley Davidson had been headed eastbound on the interstate and exited the right side of the roadway, colliding with a delineator post before overturning further off the road.
The driver has been identified as Aaron Hall of Phoenix, Arizona. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, he was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at Sundance Memorial Hospital.
The incident is still being investigated for contributing factors.
According to Sheriff Jeff Hodge, between August 5 and 10, a total of four motorcycle accidents have taken place in Crook County.
B-T Forest limits fires to designated campsites
JACKSON (WNE) — Dispersed campers in the majority of the Bridger-Teton National Forest no longer have the luxury of a campfire to warm their bones in the evenings for the foreseeable future.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13, fires will be allowed only at designated campsites and picnic areas within established fire rings or grills. That means open flames are a no-no at places ranging from jam-packed Shadow Mountain to sleepy, remote corners of the 3.4-million-acre forest.
“With the increased use as well as with our wildfire indexes coming into high and moving toward very high, we felt it was the right time to do it,” Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The restrictions, he said, are a “little bit early” from a historical perspective, but follow suit with more southerly national forests in Wyoming and the Rockies that moved into fire restrictions weeks or months ago.
Unprecedented crowding, Guzik said, was taken into account in making the decision.
“The main factors are the [wildfire] indexes, the fuel moisture, the predicted weather coming in, and the availability of firefighting resources, nationally and locally,” he said. “There’s also a social aspect to it. What have we seen so far? There have been a large number of abandoned or unattended campfires as well as the increase in visitors that we are seeing.”
