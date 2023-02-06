Wyoming saw job, payroll growth in third quarter of 2022
CHEYENNE (WNE) — From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from third quarter of 2019.
In third quarter 2022, the largest job growth occurred in mining, including oil and gas (1,574 jobs, or 10.5%); leisure and hospitality (1,232 jobs, or 3.0%), professional and business services (838 jobs, or 4.1%), retail trade (721 jobs, or 2.4%), and local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals (584 jobs, or 1.4%).
Job losses were seen in state government (-283 jobs, or –2.3%), construction (-212 jobs, or -0.9%) and agriculture (-70 jobs, or –2.3%). Employment rose in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Visit doe.state.wy.us/LMI/22Q3_QCEW/ toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.
This story was published on Feb. 4, 2023.
Former Jackson resident dies in Ukraine
JACKSON (WNE) — A former Jackson resident died in Ukraine Thursday, making him the seventh American to die in that conflict.
Pete Reed, 33, was working as a volunteer for Global Outreach Doctors in Bakhmut when his ambulance was shelled Thursday. The area is in eastern Ukraine, an area of heavy fighting since the Russian invasion.
Reed was a retired U.S. Marine who lived in Jackson and worked as a ski instructor at Snow King in the winter of 2012-13 and then Jackson Hole Mountain Resort during the winters of 2013-2015. He also worked as a day camp counselor for Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation from 2012-2014.
His work in Ukraine centered around evacuating and treating civilians.
According to his profile on Global Outreach Doctors, Reed led medical teams with the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Special Forces for the duration of the Battle of Mosul, treating over 10,000 trauma patients.
During the battle, while still operating frontline clinics, Reed worked with others to found and serve as the president of Global Response Management. According to The Guardian newspaper, his patients ranged from 5 years old to the elderly.
Danielle Petriccione, who was Reed’s supervisor at the Jackson Hole Kids Ranch, described him as a “literal hero.”
“He went out in true Pete style,” she said, “trying to help someone else.”
This story was published on Feb. 4, 2023.
City of Green River reports on recent deer count
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — According to city officials, the deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 compared to last year.
Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the police department, Wyoming Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
Based on their records, the following deer count is as follows throughout the last seven years: 2017 — 63; 2018 — 105; 2019 — 98; 2020 — 99; 2021 — 61; 2022 — 90; 2023 — 105.
The average over the past seven years is 88 deer.
According to Jarvie, vehicle crashes resulting from deer remain fairly low with only five such crashes reported to the police department during 2022.
Jarvie reminded residents that it is against city ordinance to feed deer. He noted that citations have been issued this past year.
He also pointed out that the city tries to be consistent in the timing of the year and time of day when they do counts, but weather and the deer themselves can be variables.
The public works division is responsible for removing dead deer from the city and reports 30 carcasses were disposed of in 2022.
This story was published on Feb. 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.