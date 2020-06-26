US mortgage rates stall; 30-year remains at all-time low
NEW YORK (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage were unchanged this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan remains at its lowest rate in nearly 50 years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan stood at 3.13%, the same as last week. It is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.73%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly to 2.59% from 2.58% last week, but it is down from 3.16% a year ago.
The historically low rates coincide with a housing market that is showing signs of recovery. Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country. Sales of existing homes, though, are still struggling, with a 9.7% plunge in May. And, there is still a tight supply of homes available for sale, running up against high demand.
NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian aircraft that came within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of Unimak Island along Alaska's Aleutian chain were intercepted late Wednesday, military officials said Thursday.
The incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said in a release.
NORAD said the Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace during the roughly four-hour flight in the region. The Russian planes were identified as IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft.
Capt. Cameron Hillier, a NORAD spokesperson, said this is the ninth such incident off Alaska or Canada this year. He said all the interactions are “safe and professional.”
Since Russia resumed long-range aviation activities in 2007, there has been an average of around seven intercepts a year, though the number in any given year has been zero to 15, Hillier said.
Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.
The decision announced Thursday by one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies is part of an boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit." The protest, spurred by last month's killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, is supposed to last through July.
“We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action," New York-based Verizon said in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable."
Verizon noted that it has previously stopped advertising at other popular online destinations, such as Google's YouTube video service, when it has felt its promotions might appear alongside content inconsistent with the company's values.
In its own statement, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said the company respected Verizon's decision and remains committed to purging hateful content from its services.
“Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good," said Everson, vice president of Facebook's global business group.
Other advertisers who have pledged to stay off Facebook and other company services such as Instagram include three major outdoor gear companies, Patagonia, The North Face and REI.
Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacewalking astronaut added to the millions of pieces of junk orbiting the Earth on Friday, losing a small mirror as soon as he stepped out of the International Space Station for battery work.
Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror floated away at about a foot per second.
Mission Control said the mirror somehow became detached from Cassidy's spacesuit. The lost item posed no risk to either the spacewalk or the station, NASA said.
While millions of pieces of space debris orbit Earth, more than 20,000 items including old rocket parts and busted satellites are big enough to be tracked in order to safeguard the space station and functional satellites.
Spacewalking astronauts wear a wrist mirror on each sleeve to get better views while working. The mirror is just 5 inches by 3 inches, and together with its band has a mass of barely one-tenth of a pound.
The mirror came loose in darkness. Later, once he was in sunlight, Cassidy inspected his sleeve for clues that might explain how the mirror came off. “There’s no thread damage or anything like that," he told Mission Control.
Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who followed him out without mishap, conducted the first of at least four spacewalks to replace the last bunch of old station batteries.
Florida again reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Thursday's rise in reported cases was lower than Wednesday's record-setting mark, but it's only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. In total, the state has reported more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,327 coronavirus-related deaths.
“We are where we are,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a news conference at a Tampa high school. He added that many of the new cases are in younger, healthier people. People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.
“Outdoors in Florida is better than the air conditioning, in terms of the virus,” he said.
Florida’s seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests reached 14.4% this week. By comparison, it was 3.8% on June 1 and 2.3% on May 25.
The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening.
Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amid calls to change the Splash Mountain theme park ride over its ties to “Song of the South," the 1946 movie many view as racist, Disney officials said Thursday it was recasting the ride based on “The Princess and the Frog," a 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.
Changes to the ride will be made both at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, the company said in a post.
Disney said the changes had been in the works since last year, but the announcement comes as companies across the U.S. are renaming racially charged, decades-old brands amid worldwide protests for racial justice after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month.
“The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," the Disney post said.
Splash Mountain first opened as a log-flume ride at Disneyland in the late 1980s.
The revamped ride will follow the contours of the animated movie, “The Princess and the Frog," in which actress Anika Noni Rose voices the role of a 1920s aspiring chef in New Orleans who kisses a prince that has been turned into a frog and becomes one herself.
Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The families of three workers who died after contracting the coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak sued Tyson Foods and its top executives Thursday, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.
The lawsuit alleges that Tyson officials were aware the virus was spreading at the Waterloo pork processing plant by late March or early April but kept that information from employees and the public.
As the outbreak grew, the company failed to implement safety measures, allowed some sick and exposed employees to remain on the production line, and falsely assured workers and the public that the plant was safe, the suit alleges.
“Tyson intended by these false representations to deceive workers in the Waterloo facility ... and to induce them to continue working despite the uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and the health risks associated with working,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Black Hawk County district court.
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company was saddened by the deaths and that its “top priority is the health and safety of our workers.” He said Tyson has implemented safety measures that meet or exceed federal guidelines.
Meatpacking plants have been hot spots for coronavirus because of their crowded conditions, prompting several to temporarily close. Thousands of workers have become infected and several dozen have died.
The largest union representing meatpacking workers said Thursday that more than 14,000 employees at unionized plants have been infected with coronavirus and 65 have died.
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his Tower
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" in giant letters on the street in front of Trump's namesake Manhattan tower.
Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign.”
““Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ’Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” his tweet said.
But that has not in fact been a common chant at protests in New York or elsewhere since the death of George Floyd one month ago in Minneapolis.
City Hall officials announced Wednesday that the “Black Lives Matter” rallying cry would be painted in bold letters on the street in front of the president's midtown skyscraper.
“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” de Blasio spokesperson Julia Arredondo said. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”
The Dixie Chicks officially change their name to The Chicks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.
The band's social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.
“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters,” the band said in a statement.
The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. A statement on The Chicks' website said “We want to meet this moment.” The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.
The Chicks, who are releasing their first new album in 14 years next month, also released a new video for their new song, “March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.
Lady A received criticism with their name switch after a Black singer revealed she’d been performing as Lady A for years.
Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus
CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit.
Ron Barbosa, who is married to a doctor and refused to attend the May 30 party for his daughter-in-law because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said those hospitalized included his parents, both in their 80s, and his sister, who is also battling breast cancer.
Barbosa said his nephew, unknowingly infected with the virus, hosted last month's gathering of 25 people that only lasted a few hours and followed the state’s latest health standards. During the party, he said the nephew interacted with seven relatives, who subsequently contracted the virus and spread it to 10 other family members, including two young children.
“When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it,” Barbosa told WFAA-TV. “We knew this was going to happen, I mean, this whole time this has been going on we’ve been terrified.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said Texas would halt its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made the state a virus hot spot. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients has more than doubled in two weeks. Texas has reported more than 11,000 new cases in the previous two days alone.
Barbosa's mother, Carole, who stopped by the function to drop something off, tested positive for coronavrius June 6 and was admitted to the hospital a week later.
Barbosa said his father, Frank, who didn't attend the get-together but later contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized June 17. He said his dad is currently “hanging on by a thread” in the ICU while on life support.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Barbosa said, holding back tears.
Texas man cited with disorderly conduct over mask dispute
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 47-year-old Texas man was cited for disorderly conduct Thursday after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering, officials said. The man's lawyer disputes the claim.
Terry Toller turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff's office the day after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff, who local authorities said tried to intervene as Toller berated a cashier at a Lowe’s home improvement store for requiring him to wear a mask.
Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but prosecutors dropped the felony at Wolff's request and instead cited Toller for using profanity in a public place, said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. Toller could be fined up to $500, if he's convicted of the low-level misdemeanor.
Nico LaHood, Toller's lawyer, said his client was not yelling at the cashier and never touched Wolff. “This case was extremely overblown,” he said.
Toller was released less than three hours after he turned himself in and was not booked into jail, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Toller's confrontation with Wolff, the county's top executive, came after the judge ordered businesses to require face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order comes with a possible fine of $1,000 per violation.
Security camera footage of the Wednesday incident shows Toller swat a proffered business card out of Wolff's hand as the two men are at the store's checkout.
There is no audio with the footage, but LaHood said Toller's calm demeanor as he can be seen placing items by the register shows he was not berating the cashier.
Mueller report witness to be sentenced on child sex charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and who helped broker the release of American hostages is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges.
George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also acknowledged possessing child pornography.
Nader's name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.
In the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of American hostages held in the Middle East.
The convictions carry a 10-year mandatory minimum. Prosecutors in federal court in Alexandria are not seeking a longer sentence than that at Friday's sentencing hearing, but the judge could still impose one.
