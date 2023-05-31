Gas prices in Wyoming rise 5 cents per gallon in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 87.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.06 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.13 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon on Tuesday, GasBuddy said.The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on May 31, 2023.
Black bear euthanized in Sheridan
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Game and Fish wildlife managers euthanized an approximately 6-year-old female black bear in Sheridan on the morning of May 26.
Personnel had responded to multiple reports of the bear in the neighborhood near Emerson Park on the evening of May 25 and morning of May 26.
At approximately 9:45 a.m. May 26, they located the bear near Edwards Drive, where it went up a tree in a residential yard. Personnel spotted the bear’s ear tag, which indicates that it had been caught and relocated previously. The decision was then made to euthanize it.
Records show the bear was immobilized at a Sheridan residence on June 9, 2021. At that time, Game and Fish had received multiple reports over several days of the bear accessing residential garbage. It was relocated to a remote area of the northern Bighorns, a distance of 46 air miles.
“Unfortunately, even though it has been two years, the relocation attempt was unsuccessful,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Supervisor Dustin Shorma. “The bear had traveled a long distance to return to the Sheridan area and showed no aversion to being in a residential setting around people.”
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours. After-hours reports can be made by calling 1-877-WGFD-TIP or calling a local law enforcement agency.
Learn more about living and recreating in bear country at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
This story was published on May 30, 2023.
Woman charged with theft, possession
DOUGLAS (WNE) —- Taylor A. Swingholm, 28, was indicted with one count of theft, of $1,000 or more, and one count of possession of methamphetamine, under three grams, according to court records.
The documents allege that in early 2023, Ryan Good allowed Swingholm to reside on his property.
During this time, on or about Jan. 23, Swingholm allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of Good’s possessions, including, “two beds, dressers, a kitchen island, two TV’s, three crossbows, a couch, tools and many other household items,” police reports state.
A witness reported having seen Swingholm, and multiple others, placing items from inside the house into a UHaul truck.
The house was left nearly empty and Swingholm allegedly had the house’s locks changed, according to police reports.
Court records state that on May 11, a report was received of an individual driving under the influence. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the reported vehicle for improper use of a turn signal. The documents state that Swingholm was the driver, and she admitted she was driving under a suspended license.
Then, according to the court records, Andre Bryson, a passenger in Swingholm’s vehicle, provided a pipe, which he admitted was used for smoking marijuana, to the officers on the scene. Citing this as probable cause, officers then searched the vehicle and found “multiple syringes with suspected methamphetamine fluid,” according to police reports.
On the charge of theft, Swingholm could face a felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
On the charge of possession, which would be her third offense if convicted, Swingholm could face another felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
This story was published on May 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.