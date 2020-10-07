Collaboration in Clearmont: Volunteers, neighbors all help fight fires
SHERIDAN (WNE) — When a fire breaks out on the vast acres of eastern Sheridan County, multiple groups collaborate to extinguish the blaze.
Communication starts with the person who first spots a fire making a call to Sheridan County dispatch, which then calls the personal phone of Clearmont Volunteer Fire Chief Chris Thomas. She then makes calls to deploy the volunteers closest to the fire.
During the course of a fire, surrounding volunteer fire departments often respond to help.
Clearmont was hit with the Waddle Creek Fire in August 2020 that burned 25,600 acres. Crews from throughout Sheridan County, surrounding counties and Montana firefighters all collaborated to help extinguish the fire.
Thomas has about 20 local volunteers she can call at any moment to fight a fire and have them respond. Some complete official training, while others have been fighting fires with generations before them and volunteer with experience in the field.
The acreage included in the Clearmont Fire District spans two-thirds of Sheridan County’s total area.
Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas — who shares a name with the chief — learns from Clearmont's fire chief about each fire and, depending on the crews at hand, size and intensity of the blaze, will take on a public information officer role and remain in contact with local officials, other fire departments, media and community members.
The Clearmont chief said she contacts local restaurants to coordinate meals for her team, and those wishing to help in that way can contact restaurants to contribute.
The biggest help, though, is volunteering and training to become part of a local volunteer fire department. Fire Warden Thomas said he was amazed and grateful for the continued help and collaboration among volunteer groups.
Accuracy questioned in census count for Teton County
JACKSON (WNE) – Questions remain in Teton County, home to high numbers of seasonal residents as well as minority and immigrant populations, about just what percentage of the local population has been counted in the 2020 census.
Determining the current status of that count has been difficult to ascertain, in part due to Census Bureau staff departures.
Isabel Zumel, director of education and outreach for the nonprofit One22, said the fear among minority and immigrant populations in Teton County may deter census response.
“Although the citizenship question is not on the census, there is reticence to complete it because of fear of who may have access to the information and how it may be used,” she said.
For Zumel, the census is a topic of great frustration.
“Minority and immigrant populations have historically been undercounted,” she said. “But the heightened feeling of mistrust of the census may ultimately lead to an undercount of minorities and immigrants in Teton County.”
Uncertainty about the census isn’t just local.
There’s even fighting on whether census data collection ended Sept. 30 or Oct. 5 or will continue through the end of the month.
The AP reported Sept. 25 that U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh stopped the 2020 census count from ending at the beginning of October.
However, on Monday, the Trump administration asked appellate judges to suspend the lower court order putting an immediate end to the count.
The census website reports only seven states with less than 99% of the state population counted. As of Tuesday, 60% of Wyoming residents had responded to the census while only 39% of Teton County residents had.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, census workers counted another 39% of Wyoming’s population using nonresponse follow-ups.
Former correctional officer charged with stalking, strangulation, domestic battery
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Caleb Beeson, a former correctional officer with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, pleaded not guilty in 8th Judicial District Court on Wednesday to two counts of stalking, three counts of strangulation, three counts of domestic battery and one count of falsely reporting a crime.
One charge of blackmail was dismissed.
If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison and $4,500 or more in fines and costs.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Beeson allegedly threatened, controlled, stalked, harassed and physically assaulted multiple victims. The affidavit alleges he also used physical force to impede the breathing of multiple victims.
The affidavit also states Beeson made a false report to law enforcement about damage done to his pickup, but according to state evidence, he had broken the window while transporting a barbecue grill.
Beeson was formerly charged with strangulation and first-offense domestic battery from an incident occurring Jan. 25, 2019. That case was dismissed without prejudice on July 22, 2019.
At the Sept. 29 hearing, public defender Denny Harts asked Judge Patrick Korrell to reduce Beeson’s bond to $20,000, but Goshen County Deputy Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg argued Beeson has continued to harass, threaten and stalk one or more of the alleged victims.
The court ruled to keep Beeson’s bond at $250,000.
Convicted felon who evaded sentencing for 23 years receives probation
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Almost 24 years ago, Senaida Nava was facing a tough legal situation.
In 1997, a jury found her guilty of aiding and abetting the delivery of marijuana. Around the same time, she also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of misrepresentation to receive food stamps and other forms of government assistance.
But Nava didn’t stick around to hear her sentence.
Instead, she fled Cheyenne with her two small children and started a new life in Arizona, where she lived – knowing there was a warrant out for her arrest – until this year.
Several months ago, Nava returned to Wyoming to face her convictions.
“I am here before your court today to do what I should have done 24 years ago,” an emotional Nava told Laramie County District Court Judge Thomas Campbell during a virtual sentencing hearing Monday afternoon. “I take full responsibility for the choices I made, and I will not make any excuses for those choices,” she said.
According to court documents, at the time Nava committed the crimes, she was a young mother in an unhealthy relationship with her kids’ father, who was later imprisoned on drug-related charges, “which contributed to (her) poor decision making.”
Nava, according to court documents, has not received “so much as a parking ticket” since her felony convictions. She started her own cleaning business and helped send her kids to college, but did not have a bank account or obtain a driver’s license to avoid detection by authorities.
Campbell ordered Nava to serve three to five years of supervised probation and pay $15,489 in restitution.
