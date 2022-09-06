NWS: Cheyenne has hottest summer on record
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported this city has just experienced the hottest meteorological summer (June, July and August) on record.
The average of 70.7 degrees Fahrenheit beat the old one of 70 degrees from 2020.
Overnight lows were particularly warm in 2022, NWS reported Thursday through Twitter.
While the afternoon high temperatures were hot this year, with an average of 85.5 degrees locally, the warm overnight lows carried 2022 to the No. 1 spot at an average of 55.9 degrees.
In addition to the heat, the weather service reported this summer was quite dry, especially over the high plains.
Cheyenne had its 8th-driest summer on record, while in Nebraska, Scottsbluff and Sidney each had their 4th-driest summers.
Experts said mountains benefitted somewhat from a robust monsoon.
This was the first year on record in which the temperature did not drop below 50 degrees for all of July and August.
The top-10 warmest summers on record also occurred at Scottsbluff (2nd warmest), Laramie (3rd), Sidney (3rd) and Rawlins (5th).

Next appearance postponed for fiancé of missing woman
GILLETTE (WNE) —The pre-trial hearing and potential jury trial has been postponed for the man accused of stealing money and running up credit cards belonging to a woman missing from Gillette since March.
Nathan J. Hightman’s pre-trial hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, was moved to Nov. 3.
Hightman, 38, pleaded not guilty June 8 to two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of a credit card, all felonies.
The Gillette Police Department investigation into the disappearance of Irene Gakwa, Hightman’s fiancée, is ongoing and as of Thursday, there are no new updates, said Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Police arrested Hightman on May 6 after he was suspected of transferring money from bank accounts held by Gakwa into his own electronic money-transferring Zelle account and using two of her credit cards in the weeks after her disappearance.
All bank transfers and credit card uses were made after Gakwa was reportedly last seen. Gakwa was the only one authorized to use the bank account, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
Gakwa was reported missing March 20.
Hightman eventually told police Gakwa had moved out of the home around the end of February. He said she came home from a restaurant, packed her clothes into two plastic bags and said she was leaving Gillette, according to the affidavit.
Hightman told police he had “zero communication” with Gakwa after that day.
Police found that Gakwa and Hightman talked over the phone regularly before she went missing, said Police Detective Cpl. Dan Stroup during Hightman’s preliminary Circuit Court hearing in May.
A search of Hightman’s residence in late March found Gakwa’s Capital One credit card lying on the counter in plain view. More than 40 different credit card transactions were made after she was reportedly last heard from.
Gakwa’s Visa card was used to buy a pair of boots, jeans and a shovel from Walmart in Gillette on Feb. 25. Surveillance video from the store showed Hightman buy the items, according to the affidavit.
Hightman remains out on a $10,000 bond.

Man sentenced to probation after stealing, repaying more than $70,000
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven sentenced Richard Romeo, 60, Thursday to probation in relation to forgery and theft charges.
Romeo was initially charged with two counts of theft and six counts of forgery for writing bad checks, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents alleged Romeo stole more than $70,000 from a victim — the defendant’s childhood friend — due to drug use.
In June, Romeo pleaded guilty to the two theft charges and two of the six forgery charges. The four remaining forgery charges against him were dropped.
However, the agreement under which Romeo pleaded guilty included an unusual clause.
If the defendant were able to pay restitution to the victim — a sum of $70,525 — by the time of his sentencing hearing, the plea agreement stipulated that Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa would recommend a sentence of two to five years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation.
If Romeo were even a dollar short, the agreement empowered LaRosa to request two to five years in prison for the defendant.
The reason behind the plea agreement, LaRosa explained, is that it provided adequate punishment value while ensuring relatively quick repayment for the victim.
The circumstances of the defendant’s crimes, which LaRosa said included 83 separate criminal acts or occasions in which the defendant removed funds from the defendant’s bank account without permission, required both punishment and financial recompense.
“When you rip off your lifelong friend…to the tune of $70 grand, that’s just immoral,” LaRosa argued.
By the time of Romeo’s sentencing hearing Thursday, court records showed Romeo’s restitution was paid in full, Kirven indicated.

