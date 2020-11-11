Missing hunter’s binoculars found
RAWLINS (WNE) — More than a year after Mark A. Strittmater went missing, his family is still looking for answers.
Unfortunately, not much sign has been found of the missing elk hunter, who disappeared after an early season snowstorm in October 2019 while hunting in Medicine Bow National Forest.
In the last few weeks, though, some signs have been found of Strittmater, but unfortunately not the man himself.
According to a release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter found Strittmater’s binoculars in late October, which led 11 searchers and a K-9 unit to search again for the missing man in the forest last week.
They went to the area where the binoculars were found, turning up “other items” believed to be Strimatter’s, but he was still not discovered during the search.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue with the search efforts for the missing hunter in attempts to bring his family closure,” the release said.
Multiple searches were conducted for Strittmater after he went missing, but were ultimately called off due to no sign of him, as well as the wintry Wyoming weather.
A search was held for Strittmater in July over a three-day period but didn’t yield any new results.
Medical center chief asks for Green River mask mandate
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The CEO of Castle Rock Medical Center is urging the Green River City Council to draft and pass a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public places throughout Green River.
The request comes after Sweetwater County recorded its third COVID-19-related death and as contact tracing and testing efforts are being overwhelmed locally.
Bailie Dockter, CEO of the medical center, said the spread of COVID-19 in the community has been slow, but steadily increasing. The medical center is one of two facilities conducting COVID-19 tests in the county and as of Monday, conducted 1,945 tests. She said in one week, 20% of tests performed at the medical center have come back positive, a rate that has drastically increased during the last week.
She asked the Council to consider a mandate as people are not following recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Pete Rust told Dockter the Council would consider the mandate.
Wastewater monitoring has shown a significant increase in COVID-19 within Green River and the county’s public health officer, Dr. Jean Stachon, is concerned with a surge of COVID-19 infections.
“As the numbers statewide are going up, we’re like this little oasis,” Stachon told Sweetwater Memorial’s Incident Command team last week. “Our numbers look better than most Wyoming counties. However, we’re struggling to keep that record.”
Probation for woman whose baby had 13 broken bones
RIVERTON (WNE) — A young mother whose months-old baby was discovered with 13 broken bones has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation.
Kylen Marie Jenkins, 22, also could face six to eight years in prison if she violates her probation by breaking the law, consuming drugs or alcohol, or going against the probationary terms in any way.
“It’s been an extremely difficult case,” assistant Fremont County and prosecuting attorney Ember Oakley said at the sentencing hearing Sept. 3. “We had an infant child that had failure to thrive, that weighed the same at three months old as he did when he was born. We had a child with 11 broken ribs (and) broken arm and wrist bones. And we have two parents that had complete custody.”
Jenkins’s husband, Ronnie Reece, also is being prosecuted but has not been sentenced. His plea agreement contemplates probation.
Jenkins’ minor child is now 2 years old. He had begun to heal and thrive within weeks of being placed in foster care last year.
Jenkins’s defense attorney, public defender Bailey Lazzari, argued for three years’ probation with a two- to three-year prison sentence suspended, but Fremont County District Court Judge Jason Conder went with the harsher term of six to eight suspended by four years.
Conder called the baby’s injuries “extremely serious, life-threatening, completely and utterly unacceptable, regardless of how it happened.”
Jenkins admitted at her change-of-plea hearing to handling her baby “recklessly.” She’d said she hoisted him into a sitting position by his arms while changing his diaper, when he was about a month-and-a-half old.
