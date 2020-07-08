Facebook civil rights audit: 'Serious setbacks' mar progress
A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found “serious setbacks” that have marred the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias.
Facebook hired the audit’s leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. Its 100-page report released Wednesday outlines a “seesaw of progress and setbacks” at the company on everything from bias in Facebook's algorithms to its content moderation, advertising practices and treatment of voter suppression.
The audit recommends that Facebook build a “civil rights infrastructure” into every aspect of the company, as well as a “stronger interpretation” of existing voter suppression policies and more concrete action on algorithmic bias. Those suggestions are not binding, and there is no formal system in place to hold Facebook accountable for any of the audit's findings.
“While the audit process has been meaningful, and has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights,” the audit report states.
Those include Facebook's decision to exempt politicians from fact-checking, even when President Donald Trump posted false information about voting by mail. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cited a commitment to free speech as a reason for allowing such posts to remain on the platform, even though the company has rules in place against voter suppression it could have used to take down — or at least add warning labels to — Trump's posts.
Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Court proceedings to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jarrod Ramos' pre-trial hearings have been moved to August and a sanity trial was moved to December in the Capital Gazette murder case, news outlets reported. Additional dates are reserved in September for pre-trial motions if needed.
This is just the latest delay after repeated postponements.
Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity in October to all 23 counts against him for killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith in the 2018 newsroom rampage at the Capital Gazette.
Pre-trial hearings would determine, among other things, whether the defense can get records pertaining to a prosecution expert's jail visit.
Attorneys have been arguing over the visit made by a forensic psychiatrist to the detention center where Ramos was held. Court papers say he interviewed numerous witnesses at the facility to prepare for the trial, which will determine whether Ramos was criminally sane during the murders.
If found not criminally responsible, Ramos would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.
Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died
At least seven men forcibly restrained a teenager who had a heart attack and died two days later. The staffers at a youth facility in Michigan held down the boy's arms and legs and sat on him as he screamed that he couldn't breathe, an attorney representing the boy's estate said Tuesday.
Surveillance video footage from the Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo shows 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being pushed to the floor and held down by staff members because he threw a sandwich in the cafeteria. About a dozen teenagers can be seen sitting in the cafeteria at the time.
The video was released Tuesday by Detroit-area attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who represents Fredericks’ estate. A civil lawsuit filed by the estate in June says the boy screamed “I can’t breathe” on April 29 as he was restrained for what appeared to be about 12 minutes on video released by the state late Tuesday.
On the video, several of the men appear to pull on and hold down Fredericks’ arms and legs while others sit or lay atop his chest and abdomen. Toward the end of the video, the teen appears limp and falls back to the floor when staffers try to sit him up. Others then move in and start CPR.
“He’s not fighting at all ... his shoes and his feet are just lying there,” Fieger said, referring to the videotape.
The teenager went into cardiac arrest, was hospitalized and died two days later, authorities said. The death was ruled a homicide and the doctor who performed the autopsy said Fredericks died of asphyxia.
Two male staffers and a female nurse — Michael Mosley of Battle Creek, Zachary Solis of Lansing and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo — were fired and have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in Fredericks' death.
Fieger said he is urging authorities to recommend charging others.
“As you can see in the video, far more than two people are involved in suffocating him,” Fieger said. “I would urge them to reconsider the other people ... who are clearly involved in the killing of Cornelius.”
Fredericks had been a ward of the state for several years, following his mother’s death when his father was incarcerated.
Andrew Jackson statue loses status in city named for him
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city named after former U.S. President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent spot.
The City Council in Jackson, Mississippi, voted 5-1 Tuesday to relocate the bronze figure that has stood outside City Hall for decades.
It's the latest of many changes in the United States as people reconsider monuments to historical figures with connections to slavery and racism.
No immediate plans were made for a time or place to move the Andrew Jackson statue, which is a bit larger than life and shows him standing in a military uniform. The statue was made in 1968 and dedicated in 1972. City Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said it could go to a museum.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed removing the statue, saying the city is showing leadership by making the change. The only dissenting vote came from the council's lone Republican, Ashby Foote.
Jackson is Mississippi's capital city, with a population of about 160,600. About 82% of its residents are African American.
Andrew Jackson was the seventh president, serving from 1829 to 1837. In addition to owning enslaved people, he also oversaw the forced migration of Native Americans in which many died. His face is on the $20 bill.
Boy struck by bullet in St. Louis remains in grave condition
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet in St. Louis on the Fourth of July, police said Tuesday.
Police initially said Monday that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his death. But police later reversed themselves, explaining in an email Tuesday that the department was “notified that the victim had in fact not succumbed to his injuries, and has not been pronounced deceased as initially advised.”
“However,” police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell wrote, “his condition is still grave at this time. We apologize for the confusion and do not have anything further to provide at his time.”
Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside. No arrests have been made.
Caldwell said that the investigation was ongoing and that the department couldn’t confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire.
US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.
Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.
The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.
"Laboratory employees responded promptly and appropriately and cleared the room in a safe manner,” the lab said.
It's unknown how long the review will take and what changes might be made to ensure another breach does not happen.
Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It’s facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories.
The effort has drawn much criticism from nuclear watchdog groups that long have been concerned about the lab's safety record and missed deadlines and repeated cost overruns.
Federal charges filed for 7 protesters in Portland, Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in Oregon announced federal charges Tuesday against seven protesters who are accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland, Oregon against racial injustice and police brutality.
The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer and were released pending trial after a brief court hearing Monday.
The protester facing the most charges, 19-year-old Rowan Olsen, has pleaded not guilty. His federal public defender, Susan Russell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights following the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.
Court papers filed Monday allege Olsen used his body to hold the doors to the courthouse shut to prevent federal officers from coming out to confront demonstrators and caused the glass to shatter. Other protesters then threw fireworks inside the courthouse and at federal officers, starting a small fire in the entryway, according to court papers.
Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas death row inmate condemned for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago was scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday, as the nation’s busiest death penalty state prepared to resume executions following a five-month delay during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prosecutors say Billy Joe Wardlow killed Carl Cole during a June 1993 robbery at his home in Cason, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) east of Dallas in the East Texas piney woods, near the Louisiana and Arkansas borders.
Wardlow was 18 at the time of the slaying, and his attorneys have argued that one of the issues Texas jurors have to determine before imposing a death sentence — whether a defendant will be a future danger — can’t be reliably made for people younger than 21 because scientific research has shown their brains are still developing. Wardlow’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, saying he committed a “poorly-thought-out and naively-motivated robbery” to steal a truck so he could run away with his girlfriend.
“The science really supports precluding the death penalty for anyone under 21 because brain development is still happening,” said Richard Burr, one of Wardlow’s attorneys.
Prosecutors argue there was no constitutional error when the jury considered the issue of future danger and that society has long used the age of 18 as the point where it draws the line for many distinctions between childhood and adulthood.
“Wardlow senselessly executed elderly Carl Cole to steal his truck, something that could have been taken without violence because the keys were in it,” according to a petition filed with the Supreme Court by the Texas attorney general’s office.
Wardlow, now 45, also has two other petitions before the Supreme Court — one over claims of ineffective assistance of counsel and another tied to the dismissal of a previous appeal in state and federal court. On Monday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a request to delay Wardlow's execution or commute his sentence to life in prison.
If Wardlow’s execution is carried out, it would be the first in Texas since Feb. 6.
Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the U.S. in March.
The record high of 10,028 new cases in Texas served as another alarming new measure of the swift resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide and the failures of the country’s response. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.
New York and Florida are the only other states to record more than 10,000 new cases in a single day. New York hit that grim total back in April, when New York City hospitals were overwhelmed and hundreds of people were dying every day. Florida topped 10,000 confirmed cases last week.
The record mark in Texas partly reflects a lag in testing results from the Fourth of July weekend, when newly reported cases were far below what Texas has seen in recent weeks. But Abbott said the numbers should still be “an alarm bell for everybody” who is skeptical about whether the virus is a threat.
“We have rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state of Texas right now,” Abbott told San Antonio television station KENS.
Later in the interview, Abbott was noncommittal about whether he would attend his own party's convention next week in Houston, which the Texas GOP has remained bent on holding even as the mayor, doctors and businesses pressure the party to cancel. Houston has emerged as one of the nation's hot zones in the pandemic. However, Republican activists, some of whom have called the fears overblown, have resolved to press forward with the indoor three-day convention.
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.
Her lawyer David Gehrke told multiple news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. He did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.
Letourneau was a married mother of four in 1996 when she taught 12-year-old Vili Fualaau in her class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb.
Police discovered them at about 1:20 a.m. on June 19, 1996, parked in a minivan at the Des Moines Marina.
Letourneau, then 34, initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on. At the police station, Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any “touching.” They claimed Letourneau had been babysitting the boy, and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.
About two months later, the evidence was undeniable: Letourneau was pregnant. They had a daughter — and then, later, another one, conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape but before she began serving a 7 1/2-year prison term.
Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after her release.
Fualaau and Letourneau characterized their relationship as one of love at that point, even writing a book together — “Un Seul Crime, L’Amour,” or “Only One Crime, Love.” Their story became the subject of a USA Network movie, “All American Girl.”
But it didn't last a lifetime: King County court records show Fualaau asked for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.