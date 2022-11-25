Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release.
Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
The 127th anniversary “Daddy of ‘em All” takes place July 21-30, and will feature nine days of PRCA and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) rodeo, culminating in Championship Sunday.
The PBR Team Series is an elite league that launched in July at CFD, featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games.
Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, with VIP at additional cost.
A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1.
PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special Elite Seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices.
Carnival armbands will be $40 per session, or $150 for all 10 days.
Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS app, which provides contactless, secure and personalized fan experiences.
Attendees will need to download the AXS app to access digital ticket purchases for 2023.
Artist announcements are coming in March.
For the full range of pricing and more event information, visit cfdrodeo.com.
This story was published on Nov. 25, 2022.
———
Judge urges Cody man to seek help during house arrest in Powell
POWELL (WNE) — Following a Nov.16 arraignment in Park County Fifth District Court, a Cody man has been released from the Park County Detention Center to serve house arrest in Powell.
Benjamin Bradley Daniels, 42, was arrested Sept. 9 for felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense, a misdemeanor.
Daniels has been convicted of two violent felonies and charged with an additional violent felony in Utah.
According to the affidavit written by Cody Police officer Jermey Traverse, Daniels was arrested after numerous calls of a Dodge pickup being driven erratically. Daniels was found parked in his truck with a rifle in the front seat. He was unable to complete the field sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer.
At this point he was taken to the Park County Detention Center.
The affidavit noted that Daniels has a criminal history that includes convictions for felony strangulation of a household member in 2007 and 2011, criminal entry in 1999 and 2005, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer in 2007, 2014 and 2016, public indecency in 2007, driving under the influence in 2009, 2016, 2017 and unlawful contact in 2016.
During Daniels’ November arraignment, District Court Judge William Simpson urged Daniels to understand the severity of his situation, get help and comply with probation requirements, which include meeting with his public defender three times a week, attending counseling and wearing an ankle monitor. Daniels may not leave the house outside of legal, counseling or medical appointments.
Future court dates have not been scheduled.
This story was published on Nov. 25, 2022.
———
Barrasso, Lummis support IRS accountability
TORRINGTON (WNE) – U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, stated in a press release they are joining South Dakota and Iowa Senators in introducing an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Funding Accountability Act.
“This legislation holds the IRS accountable for the $80 billion in new funding from the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending bill,” the release said. “The IRS Funding Accountability Act protects taxpayer dollars, prevents wasteful spending, and measures improvements to the IRS.”
“Joe Biden and the Democrats want to give the IRS more power to squeeze as much money as they can out of hard working Americans,” Barrasso wrote. “Our legislation ensures that taxpayer money is not abused by a supersized IRS and holds the service accountable for irresponsible and wasteful spending.”
“The hardworking people of Wyoming should not be subject to frivolous audits to help pay for the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree,” Lummis added. “This commonsense legislation will hold the IRS accountable by ensuring the American people know exactly how this increased funding is being spent.”
The announcement comes after the October 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed inflation has risen 13.9% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, according to the release.
This story was published on Nov. 23, 2022.
