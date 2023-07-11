Realtors: Evanston home market is hot
KEMMERER—According to local realtors, Evanston houses are selling in spite of recent years’ economic difficulties.
“Even with high interest rates, the Evanston market is still hot,” Evanston Coldwell Banker owner and Realtor Britany Erickson told the Herald.
Buyers, she said, are moving from Utah, as commuting distances to Park City, Heber, Coalville and Ogden, Utah, are short.
RE/MAX Results Realty owner Mike Eastman said the supply of homes is low, with 34 active listings in Evanston. Inventory of homes will remain low in the near future, according to Erickson.
In this environment, she expects home prices will continue to increase due to high demand and low supply.
“I am also seeing foreclosures that had previously been in moratorium during COVID being released to sell,” she said, “which normally would have an effect on the market but has not.” Due to low inventory, Erickson has noticed multiple offers on these properties, leading to an increase in prices.
Eastman said the prices have reached record highs as the market becomes very competitive. Interest rates are high, he said, and prices will remain stable until inventory rises to meet demand.
Those in search of a home should keep a few things in mind, according to the Realtors. Erickson said buyers should find a good agent with a good understanding of the market and financing.
“They should be experienced in all aspects to help navigate this very volatile, unpredictable real estate market,” she said, adding that she always recommends a home inspection and a good lender.
Eastman recommended adjusting expectations.
“Buyers should carefully define the difference between wants and needs,” he said, “and be willing to sacrifice items on their wish lists that aren’t necessary to daily life.”
He said buyers should search beyond a single neighborhood, perhaps viewing options they had not considered previously.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase on North Fork
POWELL—Prosecutors say a Minnesota man led officers on a high-speed chase west of Cody last week, endangering a Park County sheriff’s deputy and other drivers.
Kirt D. Raymond, 53, allegedly hit speeds of up to 100 mph, drove into oncoming traffic and nearly caused multiple crashes while fleeing from authorities on the North Fork Highway (U.S. Highway 14/16/20W).
After a roughly half-hour pursuit that stretched from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir through Wapiti, into the Shoshone National Forest and back, Raymond was arrested late Wednesday night. He remained in custody on Monday, with bail set at $50,000.
During a Friday hearing in Park County Circuit Court, Deputy County Attorney Jack Hatfield filed felony counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing police.
Raymond also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances for a second time in 10 years — Hatfield said Raymond has three prior DUI convictions — and possession of THC (marijuana).
“These are serious charges,” Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah told Raymond. “And so … I’m gonna give you a warning that if you say anything about what happened in this case, it will be on tape and it will be used against you; I am confident of that. And it will be taken out of context.”
After receiving the warning, Raymond said that he is suffering from manic depression.
He indicated he is a military veteran and 100% disabled.
“I haven’t been taking my meds in over three to four weeks and I’m not doing right,” Raymond told the court. “I actually thought I was going towards South Dakota.”
A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for July 17.
This story was published on July 11, 2023.
Scammers posing as police officers in Park County
CODY—Scammers are posing as local law enforcement officers, accusing victims of not reporting for jury duty or missing a court date, and asking for payment in return, according to Cody Police Department’s Facebook page.
“Scam tactics continually change, but an example of one recently being used is: [the] scammer identifies themselves as a Cody police officer and accuses the victim of not reporting for jury duty and is being fined, or the victim missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest unless a payment is made,” the CPD’s Facebook page said.
The payment is demanded in various forms, including prepaid credit cards, wire transfers and even cash sent by mail or inserted into cryptocurrency ATMs, the Facebook post said.
“Victims are asked to read prepaid card numbers over the phone or text a picture of the card,” it said.
“Scammers will use an urgent and aggressive tone, refusing to speak to or leave a message with anyone other than their targeted victim,” the post said. “And [they] will urge victims not to tell anyone else, including family, friends or financial institutions about what is occurring.”
There are several ways to protect yourself from these scams, CPD said.
“Law enforcement authorities will never contact members of the public by telephone to demand any form of payment, or to request personal or sensitive information,” the Facebook post said. “Any legitimate investigation or legal action will be done in person or by official letter.”
The CPD encourages citizens never to give any personal identifying information to anyone unless the caller’s identity can be verified. It also recommends people cease all contact with the scammers immediately, notify their financial institutions to safeguard any financial accounts and file a police report, the Facebook post said.
“Be sure to keep any financial transaction information, including prepaid cards and banking records and all telephone, text or email communications,” it added.
This story was published on July 10, 2023.
