Laramie County DA says she won’t prosecute mask order violators
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove made clear during an interview Saturday with KGAB radio host Doug Randall that her office would not be enforcing the county’s mask mandate.
“Frankly, I’m not enforcing a mask mandate. I don’t even have sufficient resources to enforce crime, so there may be an official out there who knows what the consequence will be for somebody who doesn’t wear a mask, but it ain’t this one,” Manlove said.
Later in the show, Manlove said she didn’t know “how you can explain the constitutionality” of enforcing a mask mandate.
“I think that each person has to make a decision about whether or not they’re going to wear a mask,” she said.
Manlove did not return a call from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle seeking additional comment Tuesday.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said health officials are not currently asking any agency to enforce the order, and they hope enforcement will not be necessary.
The order does include a provision that residents who fail to comply with the mandate could be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine or up to a year behind bars.
Hartman said that, depending on how things go, health officials may ask for enforcement in the future, but the goal right now is to make sure residents know what should be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As for constitutionality, he said the order had been reviewed “extensively” by the Laramie County attorney and the Wyoming attorney general.
He also pointed out that the mask order was issued under the state’s declaration of emergency, which went into effect in March.
“I can assure you that there are no constitutional issues,” Hartman said.
Sheridan winter rodeo proceeding as usual
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Months after canceling the 2020 Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker is optimistic the third annual Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo will continue as scheduled.
“Addressing all safety concerns is a big thing for us, and we need to consider what February 2021 is going to look like in regards to COVID-19,” Parker said during a city council meeting Nov. 2. “Who knows? We don’t even know what tomorrow is going to look like in regards to COVID-19. So our plan now is to move ahead as if we were going to pull this thing off, and we are going to give ourselves enough wiggle room that, if we have to cancel it two weeks out, we’ll cancel it.”
Parker noted in recent years the winter rodeo helped invigorate Sheridan during what used to be an “off season” for the local economy.
During the event’s inaugural season in 2019, 6,282 spectators and tourists — including more than 600 from out of state — came to witness skijoring and other winter rodeo events, Parker said.
Parker estimated the economic impact of those 6,000 visitors ranged from $534,000 to $905,000.
“We know this thing generates a lot of money for the community — it’s a great driver for business,” Parker said. “But there are some big questions, like can I keep it safe for athletes and spectators and the horses.”
If the event does go on, there will likely be a limit to the number of spectators and participants in attendance, Parker said. Outdoor gatherings in Wyoming are currently limited to 1,000 people, according to current statewide restrictions — just less than 16% of the attendees who showed up for the winter rodeo in 2019.
Douglas firefighters and police light up to support health care workers
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Roughly one dozen Douglas Volunteer Fire Department vehicles and trucks, along with several police department patrol cars, encircled the Memorial Hospital of Converse County on Oct. 29 to show their support as the healthcare facility struggles to manage and provide care for a dramatic increase in covid-19 patients.
The vehicles flashed their lights while stationary for several minutes in the early evening.
The first responders behind the wheel said they wanted to show their solidarity with the hospital and thank caregivers for their work.
“We all work together and have the same goals, so it’s a way to show our support,” Police Department Officer Sherry Evans said.
Sgt. Matthew Schmidt said he had seen first-hand the emotional toll the virus has taken on some of the hospital’s workers.
Robynn Scheehle, director of emergency services at the hospital, said workers in all hospital departments have been stressed, but what the fire and police departments did helped to make caregivers feel better.
A few community members watched from the nearby American Legion Post #8. After the vehicles left, they fought back tears.
“I love being in this small town, where we all support each other. That was awesome,” American Legion Auxiliary Samuel Mares Unit 8 President Tione Willox said.
The Converse County Emergency Management Agency reported the county’s first covid-19 death on Oct. 29, amidst 75 active cases.
Green River Parks and Recreation wins national award
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has won a gold medal award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration for excellence in park and recreation management.
Green River received the award for cities with a population less than 30,000.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department was required to submit a four-minute video highlighting what the department offers to Green River residents. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s award ceremony, a one-minute video was submitted introducing department officials, followed by a video thanking the academy for the award.
Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney said the award is a testament to the hard working employees of the Parks and Recreation department and the passion of all residents of Green River for their parks.
Green River Parks and Recreation is the first agency in Wyoming to win the award.
In presenting the awards, AAPRA President Dianne Hoover said, “The National Gold Medal Awards, both the Finalist and the Grand Plaques, are especially significant this year as agencies were adapting to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies were experiencing unprecedented increase in park usage at the same time they were adapting to new recreation program delivery challenges.”
Founded in 1965, the National Gold Medal Awards program honors communities that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.
