Woman charged with defrauding theatre group
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman who worked as the bookkeeper for a local nonprofit theater has been charged in federal court with five counts of wire fraud.
Carrisa J. Dunn-Pollard is accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Inc. of more than $250,000 over about two years, according to documents filed last week in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
Dunn-Pollard allegedly “diverted the financial assets of the Theatre for her own personal use and falsified financial records to hide her scheme,” the criminal complaint says.
She worked for the theater group part time and was responsible for keeping financial records, according to the complaint.
Dunn-Pollard was arrested Tuesday and appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne that afternoon, according to court papers.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15 in Cheyenne.
The theater approached law enforcement in May about “the suspected theft of at least $255,500” by Dunn-Pollard, according to a probable cause statement by Russell Sparks, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.
Dunn-Pollard had been the bookkeeper for CLTP since May 2016 and was the only person responsible for the theater’s accounting software.
Representatives of the theater reported “multiple unusual transfers of funds” from Sept. 20, 2020, through May 2022 “between the Theater’s bank accounts, as well as multiple transfers out of the Theater’s general funds account to an outside and unknown bank account.”
Sparks determined that the unknown account belonged to Dunn-Pollard and her husband. Between May 23, 2019, and April 27, 2022, 111 “payroll deposits” totaling $278,550 were allegedly made into the account from the theater’s bank account.
Theater representatives told law enforcement these deposits weren’t authorized by anyone in the organization.
This story was published on Dec. 1, 2022.
———
Man gets 125 years for rape, kidnapping
CASPER (WNE) — A Rock Springs man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Luis Saavedra Villa, 44, to 125 years in prison for the crimes, which took place in June.
Saavedra Villa was already a registered sex offender at the time of the assault. Saavedra Villa was a family friend known to the child as “uncle,” according to a joint statement from the Sweetwater County prosecuting attorney and sheriff.
In June, he had picked her up from her home while her mother was at work and took her to McDonald’s. He then sexually assaulted her in his work truck before returning her to her home.
The girl tried to escape while being assaulted, but Saavedra Villa locked the truck and prevented her from leaving, the statement reads.
The girl required emergency surgery at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for injuries sustained during the assault.
Saavedra Villa was living in Rock Springs and working for a local oilfield company at the time.
He is a Mexican citizen, and was in the country illegally after being deported following a 2001 sexual assault conviction in neighboring Uinta County, authorities said.
The current case did not proceed to trial. Instead, Saavedra Villa pleaded no contest to aggravated kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced by Third Judicial District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson.
This story was published on Dec. 1, 2022.
———
Sheridan County COVID-19 transmission rate high
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Public Health Response Coordinator Edward Hinzman reported Tuesday high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, as well as a high rank for COVID-19 in the community.
As of Tuesday, 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases were active and two probable cases were active. Currently, three individuals are hospitalized at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 website states treatment is now available for those who test positive for the illness.
Walmart Pharmacy and Walgreens Pharmacy carry Lagevrio (molnupiravir) to help treat the illness.
People more susceptible to adverse reactions to COVID-19 — those ages 50 and older, people who are unvaccinated and people with certain medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, heart disease or a weakened immune system — should seek medical treatment immediately after recognizing symptoms or testing positive for the illness.
Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home, according to the CDC. Symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medicines, such as Tylenol or ibuprofen.
The CDC also suggests preventative measures like receiving vaccines or taking preventative medication.
CDC guidelines state those sick with COVID-19 should stay home and separate from others, improve air flow at home to prevent the illness from spreading to other people, monitor symptoms, wear a high-quality mask or respirator when around other people and practice every day hygiene and cleaning and avoid sharing personal household items.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sheridan County has recorded 7,199 lab-confirmed cases and 2,331 probable cases.
This story was published on Nov. 30, 2022.
———
Hospital district hits cash flow bottleneck
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Ongoing problems with the electronic medical records system have led to serious issues with cash flow at Crook County Medical Services District.
Though she expects the business office to catch up with the billing soon, CEO Micki Lyons requested a transfer of $500,000 from the board of trustees’ account last week to cover payroll and other costs until the issue is resolved.
While happy to consider the request, the board expressed concern that the issue is still not resolved.
The problem relates to older items that have not yet been billed, creating a situation where the accounts receivable is sitting at around $3 million – three times higher than is considered normal for the district. This has left the district short of cash on hand.
Chairman Mark Erickson commented that the trustee account from which Lyons requested the transfer contains the district’s mill levy money, which is in fact intended for day-to-day operations. For this reason, he said, he has no issue granting the request from that account.
“The bigger part of the problem is that we don’t have money coming in,” he said.
“I really don’t want to hear you complain about it – I want to know what some of the solutions are,” said Brent Fowler, incoming board member.
Lyons acknowledged the concern and explained that it’s not something that can be fixed overnight. Staff have been working through to identify problems and bottlenecks, but that takes time, she said.
This story was published on Dec. 1, 2022.
