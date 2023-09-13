Wyoming Highway Patrol releases attempted murder suspect’s name
RAWLINS—The name of the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday, Sept. 3, has been revealed by local law enforcement.
Melvin Leon Bagley, 73, appeared in Carbon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6. His charges include two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to the WHP press release.
Bagley remains in custody at the Carbon County Sheriff ’s Office with a $500,000 cash bond as of Monday, Sept. 11.
At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 3, the WHP responded to the area of milepost 22 on US 287 for a complaint of a man with a gun, the press release stated. The caller advised dispatch that a relative shot her and another family member.The victims fled toward Rawlins, followed by the assailant in a separate vehicle. The caller reported the assailant rammed the back of their vehicle and continued shooting at them.
Rawlins Troopers were able to intercept the vehicles near milepost 14 where the suspect surrendered. The victims were transported to the Carbon County Memorial Hospital. The seriousness of the second victim’s injuries required they be further transported to a trauma center.
Man arrested for shooting up local restaurant, no injuries reported
ROCK SPRINGS—James Vickers of Rock Springs, 44, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, for shooting up a local restaurant.
According to a Rock Springs Police Department press release, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday officers were dispatched to Santa Fe Southwest Grill, located at 1635 Elk St., in Rock Springs.
Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and shots were fired. The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were on the way. No one was injured during the shooting.
Rock Springs resident Scott Jackson was at Santa Fe Southwest Grill with his mother and a neighbor. According to Jackson, they had just finished eating and he was preparing to pay for their meals. He said Roberto Hernandez, one of the managers on duty, calmly used the group out of the banquet room and told them not to worry about paying.
Jackson’s mother and neighbor waited outside the restaurant while Jackson walked to the main parking area, where his vehicle was located.
“Roberto came out and said, ‘Don’t go back in.There’s a guy acting strange with a gun,’” Jackson said. “That’s when we both heard a ‘POP!’”
Jackson quickly drove around the building to pick up his mother and neighbor and they sped away from the restaurant.
He also described the police department’s quick response.
Once RSPD officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain Vickers without further incident.
Vickers was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment and one count of person using or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Following the search of the suspect’s vehicle, additional charges were filed including four felony counts of possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.
Average Wyoming gas prices up 4.1 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.44, while the highest was $4.69, a difference of $1.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 on Monday.The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Former ski instructor sentenced for child sexual exploitation
JACKSON—A Jackson man received five to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to three felony counts of child sexual exploitation.
Michael Adams, 61, a former ski instructor at Snow King, has been in Teton County Jail since his arrest Feb. 17. A cyber tip in November alerted Teton County investigators to videos on Adams’ online accounts.
In a plea agreement signed Aug. 16, Adams pleaded guilty to three felony counts: two counts for possessing exploitative material and one count for distributing it through Snapchat. The videos detectives found involved prepubescent boys engaging in sexual acts.
Seven other felony charges were dropped.
Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman acknowledged in the hearing that Adams has taken responsibility for his actions. Teton County 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens agreed.
“Your demeanor at every hearing has shown the court that you do accept responsibility and are beginning to understand the impact,” Owens said in court. “Even though you didn’t personally sexually assault these victims, someone was sexually assaulting these victims, and you were viewing it and distributing it. The state needs to send a message to the public that these types of crimes are unacceptable.”
Weisman said that although Adams originally was charged with 10 counts, investigators found close to 100 videos involving prepubescent boys on his devices.
Adams worked as a ski instructor for Snow King Mountain Resort from February 2020 until the time of his arrest. The resort released a statement saying that the children in the videos were not clients of the resort.
In court Adams stated that he believes he can be rehabilitated and hopes to return to the community a better person.
“If there’s any defendant that’s come before this court that seems willing to do the work, that’s you,” Owens told him.
