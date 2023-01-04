CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.15 per gallon, while the highest was $3.79, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Jan. 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.