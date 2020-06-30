California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph, park administrators said Monday.
The woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.
The woman was at her campsite at the park's Bridge Bay Campground when she approached within 10 feet of the animal multiple times prior to being gored, park officials said.
Run-ins between visitors and bison, also known as buffalo, occur periodically at Yellowstone. The animals are normally placid but can respond aggressively and charge when approached.
Park biologist Chris Geremia said that's what appeared to happen in the latest instance, with the bison responding to what it perceived as a threat when the woman got too close.
Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
In May, a woman was knocked to the ground when she got too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful geyser.
Earlier this month a Missouri woman suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear in a surprise encounter.
Armed man arrested after crashing into sheriff’s vehicle
EVANSTON (WNE)— A tense and dangerous situation was resolved by Uinta County law enforcement without serious injury on Sunday, June 28, when an alleged intoxicated driver ran head-on into the vehicle of a Uinta County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, dispatch received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-80 at about milepost 35, traveling west in the eastbound lane.
The press release states that a deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle near milepost 32; however, the vehicle only briefly came to a stop before accelerating directly toward the deputy’s vehicle and then veering through the median to the westbound lane.
The minivan reportedly exited the interstate at a ramp near Evanston, drove down the off-ramp and then turned around quickly and accelerated back up the off-ramp toward the deputy.
The minivan crashed head-on into the vehicle of Deputy Jarrod Asay, causing it to leave the roadway and roll.
Asay was not seriously injured and was able to exit his vehicle and confront the suspected driver of the minivan, who exited his vehicle with two small children, holding one in each arm.
After numerous commands to stop, the driver, Sacramento, California, resident William Blattel, reportedly threw a handgun at deputies on scene before being taken into custody.
The children were reportedly Blattel’s, ages 3 and 6, and were taken into protective custody.
Blattel was booked into the Uinta County Detention Center on charges including aggravated assault and battery and driving while under the influence.
Laramie WYDOT office closed because of coronavirus
LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie’s Driver Services Office was closed Monday and will be operating with limited staff and with different hours this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Albany County cases increased to a total of 32 on Monday, one of several counties that saw increases, including neighboring Laramie County with six.
The Laramie office was closed Monday for cleaning and sanitation. WYDOT's offices statewide have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a release on Monday.
“I’m grateful for the timely response from our Employee Safety Office and the cleaning contractor for getting the office in Laramie ready for reopening,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner said in a news release. “We are working to ensure our employees and our customers are safe.”
Reiner said he appreciated the employee’s "quick action to get tested to ensure the safety of everyone."
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver Services Office on U.S. Highway 287 just south of Laramie will be open between 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A schedule for Thursday will be released when it is available. The office will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.
