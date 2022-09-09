Terrorist threats thwarted in Saratoga
SARATOGA (WNE) — A suspect was arrested for terrorist threats on Saturday morning in Saratoga.
The suspect had been making threats for several weeks directed at law enforcement and the Saratoga Care Center. Statements had also been made by the suspect that if law enforcement came up to his house, “they’d better bring good ones.”
He also said that if they came into his house, they “wouldn’t like what they found.”
The suspect had also threatened to go to the Saratoga Care Center with the intent to harm. There is a current no trespass order against the suspect barring him from the care center.
Chief Ken Lehr said Friday evening, when Sgt. Tyler Christen was dispatched to the house to confront the suspect about the threats, the suspect wouldn’t answer the door.
Due to the possibility of a trap set for law enforcement, Christen did not try to enter the house using force.
Saturday morning Lehr, accompanied by backup from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, was prepared to apprehend the suspect once he was out of the house. When the suspect exited his house, he entered his vehicle and drove about a block where he was quickly taken into custody by Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.
An incendiary device was discovered inside the house. The Cheyenne Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit and Laramie Bomb Squad were on scene to diffuse the device without incident.
The rest of the property was searched and secured. No further incendiary devices were discovered.
However, Lehr did find an irate chicken on a saws-all in a shed. The chicken and his two friends have been placed into foster care.
Lehr said that he believes the suspect intended to lure law enforcement to the door and then throw the explosive device through the cat door under the feet of the officers.
This story was published on Sept. 8, 2022.
Doctor life-flighted; partner charged with strangulation
PINEDALE (WNE) — A local doctor who manages the clinics’ emergency services was life-flighted to an Idaho Falls hospital on Aug. 31 after his spouse allegedly assaulted and strangled him during a domestic dispute.
Stephen “Buck” Wallace, of Daniel, drove his truck at about 7 p.m. to a neighbor’s home where he got out and collapsed, asking someone to call a paramedic, according to an affidavit by Detective Travis Lanning.
Law enforcement and Sublette EMS responded; Wallace said he had been knocked unconscious and strangled twice by his spouse, Nicholas A. Leyva, once with his knee and once with his arms.
Wallace told detectives he went home early from work that day to talk to Leyva about a divorce, and while they were eating pizza in the living room, Leyva allegedly smashed Wallace’s phone and ran it under water. Leyva hit Wallace “with something on the back of the head or neck” and he fell to the floor unconscious, according to Lanning’s affidavit.
While Wallace was on the floor, Leyva allegedly put his foot on his throat so he couldn’t breathe, it said. Leyva then allegedly wrapped his arms around Wallace’s neck until he lost consciousness, the affidavit said. Wallace made his way to the door and left to get help.
Wallace was life-flighted by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; he was discharged Sept. 3.
On Sept. 2, Leyva was charged with aggravated assault and battery, strangulation of a household member by applying “foot to throat” and strangulation of a household member with “arms around neck,” according to court records.
Leyva was arrested and on Aug. 5, he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws, who set bond at $500,000 cash or surety.
As of Thursday, Leyva remained in custody. His Circuit Court preliminary appearance is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
This story was published on Sept. 7, 2022.
Bear spray standoff heads to jury trial
JACKSON (WNE) — A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 31 for Alvaro Mancia, who was arrested after a Sept. 14, 2021, standoff that began when police said he deployed bear spray on two officers responding to a domestic call.
Mancia has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He is charged with three felonies: two counts of interfering with a police officer and one of aggravated assault and battery. He has been in Teton County Jail since his arrest with his bail set at $50,000.
Police initially showed up at Mancia’s home to respond to a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, the then-24-year-old Jackson resident used bear spray on two officers and barricaded himself in the home, Jackson Police Lt. Russ Ruschill said.
The two officers who were sprayed quickly recovered and returned to the scene, Ruschill said, where a large show of force gathered during the three-hour standoff. The response included one ambulance, one fire truck, two Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, 10 police officers and three Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.
At about 7:05 p.m. that night, police entered the home after receiving a court-issued search warrant and apprehended Mancia without incident.
Mancia already faced a two-day trial in April for charges stemming from an Oct. 27, 2021, incident at the jail.
Evidence at trial detailed how a detention officer was conducting a formal headcount on the evening of Oct. 27. Mancia testified that he obstructed the lock on his cell door so at 6:06 p.m. it wouldn’t lock after the officer confirmed his well-being. A video shows that when the officer closed the cell door and turned away, Mancia left his cell and sprinted at her while her back was turned.
The officer turned around and yelled at Mancia, who retreated to his cell. A jury found the 25-year-old guilty of interference with a peace officer and escape from official detention.
This story was published on Sept. 8, 2022.
Fish Fire declared controlled
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The U.S. Forest Service officially declared the Fish Fire to be controlled last week, almost exactly a month after it first ignited. There is no longer an area closure in place for the safety of the public.
However, the Forest Service has asked that members of the public use extreme caution in the vicinity of the fire due to the dangerous conditions that still exist, which includes dead standing trees that could fall at any time.
The human-caused fire, located seven miles south of Sundance, was reported on the morning of July 31. It had grown to 3800 acres by Tuesday after high winds caused it to run past the control lines on Monday night.
Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team (RMCIM) assumed command of the fire at the end of the week after it continued to grow. Active suppression efforts including multiple helicopters and air tanker water and retardant drops stopped its growth.
Up to 500 firefighting personnel battled the fire at any one time, eventually securing a line around the fire at 6793 acres.
The final report from the Forest Service confirms that the Fish Fire did not increase in size after this time.
This story was published on Sept. 8, 2022.
