Chemical abortion bill close to clearing Senate
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Senate is one vote away from passing a bill that effectively bans drugs used for abortions.
Senate File 109 says no person shall “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.”
Last year, two-thirds of the Senate supported an identical bill, though the bill was not taken up in the House.
Most senators who spoke on the floor against the bill Wednesday night were in the minority.
Arguments ranged from beliefs that the bill infringed on liberty and freedom of religion to a refrain from doctors that the bill would make pharmacists hesitant to provide the four listed drugs, which are used for treatment other than abortions.
The bill allows the drugs to be used in the cases of rape, incest, “natural miscarriage” and to protect the life or health of the mother. But several doctors from across the state testified in committee that pharmacists were already hesitant to prescribe the same drugs used in labor induction and to help hemorrhages because they had no way to ensure the drugs would not be used for abortions.
The bill would not punish women who get abortions, but physicians and pharmacists would risk up to six months jail time and/or a fine of up to $9,000.
After hearing mixed debate for hours in committee, members of the Senate talked about the bill for about half an hour before voting to pass it on second reading.
The bill is expected to pass a third Senate reading, after which it would need to be taken up for three more readings in the House before becoming law.
Wyoming unemployment rose slightly to 3.7% in December
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in November to 3.7% in December.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its December 2021 level of 4.0%, but marginally higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%, the department said in a news release.
Unemployment rates often rise in December as winter weather causes seasonal job losses in construction and other sectors. The largest increases in unemployment occurred in Big Horn (up from 3.2% to 3.8%), Sweetwater (up from 3.6% to 4.2%), Crook (up from 2.4% to 2.9%) and Hot Springs (up from 2.4% to 2.9%) counties.
Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8% in November to 2.4% in December as the start of the ski season boosted employment.
Sweetwater County posted the highest unemployment rate at 4.2% in December. It was followed by Sublette County at 4.1%, Natrona County at 3.9%, Big Horn County at 3.8% and Carbon County at 3.8%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Weston and Teton counties, each at 2.4%.
Man sentenced for lethal methamphetamine deal
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to be sentenced on one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Deputy County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa brought a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation special agent up to the stand as a witness. The agent worked on the investigation surrounding the overdose death of Nichole Patterson. Patterson died March 11, 2022, after purchasing methamphetamine from Sullinger, as discovered through phone records. Patterson had just completed a substance abuse treatment program five days prior to her death.
The agent said the toxicology report showed methamphetamine, morphine and codeine in her system. The agent said the morphine in Patterson’s system was indicative of heroin use. The amount of methamphetamine in her system could have been enough to kill her by itself, the agent said, but the mixture of additional opiates was a fatal concoction.
Sullinger reached a plea agreement with the state, pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and not guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. In line with the plea agreement, LaRosa recommended a sentencing of four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement.
In his statement to the court, Sullinger said he takes responsibility for what happened and feels remorse both for doing drugs and for dealing drugs. Sullinger apologized for Patterson’s death.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Sullinger to four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement. Taking into account Sullinger’s age and lack of prior criminal history, Phillips recommended Sullinger complete the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ youthful offender boot camp, which would allow him to move for a sentence reduction upon completion. Phillips also recommended Sullinger complete residential substance abuse treatment.
Deal possible in $8,000 Scotch theft case
JACKSON (WNE) — A man charged with stealing a bottle of Scotch worth nearly $8,000 from The Liquor Store near Albertsons is seeking to plead the felony he was originally charged with down to a misdemeanor.
Marian Firu, 50, is charged with felony theft.
The deal his public defender, Elisabeth Trefonas, is seeking with Teton County prosecutors would bump the charge against Firu down to a misdemeanor. In exchange, he would plead guilty.
If the bottle was never opened, Firu also wouldn’t have to pay $8,000 in restitution, Trefonas said.
Prosecutors need to determine whether the bottle that was stolen is unopened and in salable condition, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Zane Aukee.
Trefonas told Circuit Court Judge James Radda on Thursday that Firu is in deportation proceedings because he arrived in the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum from Romania.
Immigrants who have committed a “crime of moral turpitude” can be deported or denied entry into the United States. But people in that situation may still be eligible for a green card or visa if their infraction is deemed a “petty offense.”
In Wyoming a felony theft comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine — if the value of the stolen property is $1,000 or more. If the value of the stolen property is less than $1,000, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft is six months in jail, a $750 fine, or both.
Firu’s sentence hasn’t been determined.
Police say Firu shoplifted a $7,449 bottle of Dalmore 35 Year Scotch from The Liquor Store on Nov. 1. Officers said security footage from that same day showed a man concealing the bottle in the “crotch area of his pants” as he exited the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.