UW, community colleges plan transfer agreements
RAWLINS (WNE) — For the past five years, students in many popular degree programs at Wyoming community colleges have been able to seamlessly transfer to the University of Wyoming as a result of dozens of “2-plus-2” articulation agreements between academic departments of UW and the institutions.
That collaboration is taking another step forward, with the aim of providing all community college students with the assurance that courses they’re taking will meet requirements for bachelor’s degrees at the university.
UW and the state’s seven community colleges have announced plans for a “universal 2-plus-2” partnership, setting the stage for UW agreements with each college, rather than the department-by-department approach.
The agreements will outline the transfer assurances for all students, regardless of the individual academic discipline, according to the release.
While the new university and college-level agreements are being developed, all participating colleges pledge to honor current program-level articulation agreements and provide continuity of service to the students of Wyoming. The target for completion of the new agreements is the end of the current calendar year.
“We’re excited to take this next step with our community college partners to provide a transfer experience that is as seamless as possible for students from the colleges to the university,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release.
“The articulation universal memorandum of understanding (MOU) between UW and the community colleges is the next step in broadening articulation for student retention and completion,” said Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.
Former Goshen County Attorney pleads no contest to sexual assault, stalking
TORRINGTON (WNE) – Former Goshen County Attorney Gregory Knudsen has pleaded no contest to two charges of felony third degree sexual assault and three charges of misdemeanor stalking.
Knudsen appeared in the Eighth Judicial District Court by video on Monday, Oct. 26.
He was previously charged with ten criminal counts – five counts of stalking, one count of unlawful contact, one count of burglary and three counts of third-degree sexual assault. The no contest plea to reduced counts was part of a plea agreement, by which the remaining counts against Knudsen are dismissed.
According to the agreement, Knudsen could receive a suspended sentence of four to six years in prison for the felony counts and a six-month suspended sentence for each of the remaining misdemeanor counts, to run concurrently.
Knudsen was ordered to appear in court in 90 days for sentencing.
Rock Springs man arrested after parking lot stabbing
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Rock Springs man is in custody following a stabbing early Saturday morning during a fight in the parking lot near the C Store on Elk Street.
James Brian Landwehr, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for allegedly stabbing a man. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department after a fight ensued in the parking lot. A 29-year-old male was treated for a stab wound in his abdomen and later released from the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Landwehr remains in custody at the Sweetwater Detention Center. His bond has been set at $70,000 cash or surety.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
