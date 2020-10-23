California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors said Friday they will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror.
Stanislaus County Assistant District Attorney Dave Harris announced that it is prosecutors' intention to retry the penalty phase of the case, spokesman John Goold said after a court hearing. He said prosecutors otherwise won't comment or discuss the decision.
Peterson, 47, wearing a buzz haircut and a mask, appeared remotely in the Modesto courtroom from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, home to the state's death row.
District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson's 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention.
The state's high court upheld his conviction in that ruling. But the same justices in October ordered a new hearing in San Mateo Superior Court to determine whether his underlying murder conviction must also be tossed out if a juror committed "prejudicial misconduct.”
Teen sues Florida school district over his Trump elephant
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school student is suing his central Florida school district after his parking pass was revoked when he refused to remove a large elephant statue painted to promote President Donald Trump from the bed of his pickup truck.
Tyler Maxwell, 18, told Fox 35 in Orlando that his grandfather gave him the elephant, which he bought from an old car dealership before the 2016 presidential election. He helped his father paint it as a red, white and blue Trump display four years ago.
Now that he's old enough to drive, and vote, Maxwell said he put the elephant in his truck and parked it in the student lot at Spruce Creek High School on Sept. 14.
“I’ve been pretty excited for the last four years to be able to vote,” Maxwell said.
Some 20 minutes into his first class, Maxwell said he was summoned to the principal's office.
“I was told to I had to go ahead and take it off campus,” Maxwell said.
He told the television station that his father then drove to the school and asked for a reason in writing why his son could not leave the Trump elephant in his truck. He didn't get an answer in writing, so the son returned with the elephant to school the next day.
“Tuesday morning, my parking pass was taken away,” Tyler said.
He then left school and switched to distance learning. His family hired an attorney who filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the school district of violating his freedom of speech.
“It’s a freedom of speech case. The question is should a student have to give up his free speech right when he drives onto school property. The answer to that is no and the school just needs to realize that,” said Tyler’s attorney, Jacob Heubert.
Illinois governor orders police patrols amid COVID spikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that Illinois State Police will start patrolling bars and restaurants in regions of the state where coronavirus numbers are surging, and establishments that disregard his new restrictions could face sanctions including the loss of their liquor or gambling licenses.
On another record-setting day for new COVID-19 infections, Pritzker announced the police patrols in four area of the state. The officers will be authorized to disperse crowds and issue citations for violators.
Pritzker previously downplayed enforcement while begging for compliance, but he said times have changed.
“It is very serious right now, folks, and if we need to close down restaurants or bars or take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that because we are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, where we were in March and April,” Pritzker said during a visit to the St. Clair County Health Department in Belleville.
Earlier, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a similar message. Starting Friday, she ordered nonessential businesses to close by 10 p.m. and urged residents to limit gatherings to six people because of the troublesome rise in coronavirus cases. Bars that don't serve food also have to stop serving customers indoors, and all restaurants and bars have to stop liquor sales at 9 p.m.
“We are — no doubt whatsoever — in a second surge,” Lightfoot said. "This is what it looks like.”
Indiana girl, 8, critical after shot while doing homework
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — An 8-year-old Northwest Indiana girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head by stray gunfire while seated on a living room floor doing homework, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates that someone began shooting outside her home Thursday night and one bullet penetrated the siding of the home, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.
“Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all. Thoughts, prayers and caring emojis on social media will not bring the shooter to justice. We need witnesses to come forward and cooperate with our detectives," Rivera said in a statement.
"We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity. Our department will use all the resources we have available to help us catch the shooter and any person involved,” Rivera said.
Tesla 'full self-driving' vehicles can't drive themselves
DETROIT (AP) — Earlier this week, Tesla sent out its “full self-driving” software to a small group of owners who will test it on public roads. But buried on its website is a disclaimer that the $8,000 system doesn't make the vehicles autonomous and drivers still have to supervise it.
The conflicting messages have experts in the field accusing Tesla of deceptive, irresponsible marketing that could make the roads more dangerous as the system is rolled out to as many as 1 million electric vehicle drivers by the end of the year.
“This is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the system, based on the information I've seen about it,” said Steven Shladover, a research engineer at the University of California, Berkeley, who has studied autonomous driving for 40 years. “It is a very limited functionality that still requires constant driver supervision.”
On a conference call Wednesday, Musk told industry analysts that the company is starting full self-driving slowly and cautiously “because the world is a complex and messy place.” It plans to add drivers this weekend and hopes to have a wider release by the end of the year. He referred to having a million vehicles “providing feedback” on situations that can’t be anticipated.
The company hasn’t identified the drivers or said where they are located. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates automakers, says it will monitor the Teslas closely “and will not hesitate to take action to protect the public against unreasonable risks to safety.”
US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year, the first annual decline in more than a decade, according to new government data.
It’s a small decrease and the data is preliminary, but the decline is “really exciting,” said Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The fall may be partly due to years of suicide prevention efforts, like increasing mental health screenings, she said. Other factors, like the pre-pandemic economy, might also have played a role, she added.
Experts aren't sure how the coronavirus will influence this year's suicide numbers, though American mortality overall is looking far bleaker.
Suicides had been on the rise since 2005. In 2018, the national suicide rate hit its highest level since 1941 — 14.2 per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new death rate data this week showing that for 2019, it dropped to 13.9.
Drug overdoses rose in 2019, and deaths from falls were up, too. But death rates for the nation's two biggest killers — heart disease and cancer — were down, as were death rates for flu, chronic lung disease and Alzheimer's disease. The firearm death rate was flat, probably because the small decline in suicides was offset by a slight uptick in gun homicides.
Judge slashes bond for man linked to plot to kidnap Whitmer
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Friday slashed bond from $10 million to $100,000 for a man accused of assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit other violence against state government.
A defense attorney argued that Pete Musico was kicked out of the group in the early summer because he was too “soft” and wouldn't commit to violence after participating in armed but legal spring rallies at the Capitol.
“He was telling them you cannot accomplish what we're trying to accomplish through violence,” Kareem Johnson said.
Jackson County Judge Michael Klaeren reduced Musico's bond, clearing the way for him to be released from jail. He must wear a GPS tether.
“Mr. Musico is under such a microscope that he would have to be absolutely nuts not to travel the straight and narrow” if released on bond, Klaeren said.
The judge noted that Musico has a job, ties to the community and “20-plus years of law-abiding conduct.”
Musico, appearing via video from jail, pressed his hands together and appeared to be emotionally affected. He thanked Klaeren.
Assistant Attorney General Greg Townsend told the judge that Musico had come up with his own “plan B.”
“He was concerned about an assault on the Capitol. He considered it a fishbowl and obviously could be dangerous,” Townsend said. “His plan was to find the addresses of various politicians and kidnap them. ... We consider him to be a very dangerous individual."
Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends as advocates drop suit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fight over Ohio's limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday after a coalition of voting rights groups opted to drop their lawsuit, leaving in place an election chief's order that was derided by three separate courts.
The A. Philip Randolph Institute, League of Women Voters of Ohio and ACLU of Ohio made the decision after the federal appellate court in Cincinnati set a timetable last week that pushed further activity in the case past Election Day.
The dropped suit was a win for Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who issued the directive. It's also a victory for Republican President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, which joined LaRose in fighting to keep the restriction in place in a critical battleground state.
“Secretary LaRose is pleased that Ohio voters can continue on with the business of participating in the most secure and accessible election in Ohio’s history,” spokeswoman Maggie Sheehan said in a statement.
Six major Ohio cities were fighting alongside the voting rights groups to expand access to off-site ballot drop-off locations: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Akron, Dayton and Toledo. The option has grown in popularity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the reliability of voting by mail.
Before the Trump campaign got involved, LaRose had said repeatedly that he would support allowing additional drop boxes if it was clear he had the legal authority to do so. He never followed through, though, despite courts at the county, state and federal level affirming he had the power. All criticized the order as an unreasonable impediment on voters, though only two of the three blocked it.
LaRose did issue a “clarification” to his initial one-box-per-county order, allowing counties to set up drop boxes “outside” their offices but, he said, still on-site.
The two versions of his order have been blocked and unblocked numerous times as the legal dispute made its way through the courts.
Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma
POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — Two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer, according to court documents.
Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, were arrested Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.
The two lured a 28-year-old to a cabin for a surgery to remove the man's testicles, according to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. The victim had made initial contact with Allen through a website while searching online about castrations and related terms.
The victim said Allen claimed to have 15 years of experience and that he told him the surgery wouldn’t cost him anything. The victim “stated that after the surgery was over that Allen said that he was going to consume the parts and laughed and said that he was a cannibal,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said Allen told him that if he passed out or died, he would dump him in the woods. Instead, Allen ended up taking him to the hospital the next day because he had a lot of bleeding, according to the affidavit. He said Allen instructed him to say “he done it to himself” once they arrived at the hospital.
During a search warrant for the residence on Oct. 15, law enforcement officers found a freezer “that contained a plastic ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles,” the affidavit states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.