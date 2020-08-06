Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount
U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to learn the results.
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.
Amid the crisis, some health experts are calling for the introduction of a different type of test that would yield results in a matter of minutes and would be cheap and simple enough for millions of Americans to test themselves — but would also be less accurate.
“There’s a sense of desperation that we need to do something else,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute.
Widespread testing is considered essential to managing the outbreak as the U.S. approaches a mammoth 5 million confirmed infections and more than 157,000 deaths out of over 700,000 worldwide.
Testing demand is expected to surge again this fall, when schools reopen and flu season hits, most likely outstripping supplies and leading to new delays and bottlenecks.
Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out
Already smashing records, this year’s hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season is about to get even nastier, forecasters predict. In the coming months, they expect to run out of traditional hurricane names and see about twice as much storm activity as a normal year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday upped its seasonal forecast, now predicting a far-above-average 19 to 25 named storms — seven to 11 of them to become hurricanes and three to six of those to become major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph). That’s a few more storms than the agency’s May forecast. The agency increased the chance of an above average hurricane season from 60% to 85%.
“It looks like this season could be one of the more active in the historical record,” but it's unlikely to be beat 2005’s 28 named storms because the oceans were warmer and other conditions were more conducive to storm formation 15 years ago, said NOAA lead forecaster Gerry Bell.
This year's forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005, Bell said.
Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane season forecasts decades ago, on Wednesday amped its forecast to 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes — all higher than their June forecast.
An average year, based on 1981 to 2010 data, is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Lead Colorado State forecaster Phil Klotzbach said all the factors that cause hurricane seasons to be busy are dialed up, including increased storminess in Africa that seeds the biggest hurricanes, warmer water that fuels storms and reduced high level winds that kill storms .
“Everything looks ready to be a pretty huge year,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, who said it’s likely that there will be more storms than names. There are 21 names assigned to a hurricane season. If there are more than 21 storms, meteorologists turn after Wilfred to the Greek alphabet — Alpha, Beta, Gamma and so on.
San Diego to offer coronavirus tests at US-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County plans to set up its first testing site for the coronavirus at one of the world’s busiest pedestrian international border crossings, officials said Wednesday.
County supervisor Greg Cox said that the county will begin tests in about two weeks at the San Ysidro port of entry’s PedWest crossing, which is exclusively pedestrian and connects Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego. An estimated 20,000 pedestrians enter the United States at the crossing daily, though that number has dropped with the pandemic and the shuttering of businesses.
Essential workers coming into the United States from Mexico and returning U.S. citizens will be offered the tests at the appointment-free, walk-up site, Cox said. County officials expect to do about 200 tests daily.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the United States has reached agreements with both Canada and Mexico to limit all nonessential travel across borders.
The border testing site will join more than two dozen others across San Diego County. The nearest testing site to the border crossing now is about 2 miles away.
Man fractures neck in diving accident; young son saves him
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for pulling his father from the water after the man fractured his neck in a diving accident.
Young Asaih Williams said he always plays a game in his head when he's diving with someone. If the other person doesn't emerge from the water in a set amount of time, then the boy goes in after him.
He's never had any formal swimming or lifeguard training. It's just something he does. It ended up saving his dad's life over the weekend.
The family of five was at Quietwater Beach on Saturday enjoying a day outdoors. Shortly after sunset, the boy convinced his dad Josh to take one last jump from a dock into the Santa Rosa Sound, which turned out to be much more shallow than expected.
“All I remember was that he said he broke his neck and he said he was scared,” Asaih told the Pensacola News Journal.
His dad emerged on his stomach, unable to turn over. Despite a 100-pound (45-kilogram) weight difference between the two, Asaih channeled superhuman strength, and turned his dad over to prevent him from drowning.
He then slowly, agonizingly, tugged his dad to shore until bystanders came alongside them.
Audrey Williams was further away onshore with the other children, including her 1-year-old daughter.
“Asaih saw that daddy wasn’t coming up as quickly as he should have and he knew something was wrong,” Audrey said. “He flipped him over, because Josh was on his stomach. Asaih flipped him over because he couldn’t move.”
Josh Williams was transported to the hospital with a fractured neck and underwent fusion surgery Monday.
Police: Man spit at boy who refused to remove his mask
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested after confronting a child wearing a mask at a restaurant and spitting in his face when the boy refused to take it off, police said.
Jason Copenhaver approached the child's table Sunday and asked the boy if he was wearing a mask, according to Treasure Island police. Authorities did not release the boy’s age.
Police said the 47-year-old then told the child to take it off. He then grabbed the boy's hand tightly and put his face next to the child's, telling the boy he now had the coronavirus, according to police reports.
“Victim stated that (Copenhaver) was in such close proximity that spit particles from (Copenhaver’s) mouth landed in his face,” an officer wrote in the police report.
Restaurant workers asked Copenhaver to sit down, saying he appeared drunk and wasn't wearing shoes. The police report said he also tried to hit an employee.
News outlets reported that he was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. He was freed after posting $650 bail. It was not immediately clear whether Copenhaver had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Police said Copenhaver told them he didn’t know if he had coronavirus and has never been tested.
Family of 4 rescued, found clinging to overturned boat
VENICE, La. (AP) — Two children and their parents clung to their overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico until the Coast Guard could rescue them Wednesday afternoon.
The children, aged 8 and 11, and their parents all were in good shape when they were rescued, Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said.
The family called in by radio on Wednesday morning to say their 20-foot-long (6-meter-long) boat was taking on water in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, according to a Coast Guard news release.
Once an airplane crew located the boat 17 miles (27 km) south of Southwest Pass, a helicopter was able to lower a rescue swimmer to help them until a Coast Guard boat could arrive.
“The fact that they were able to call in on channel 16 using their radio and reported the situation and how many people were aboard greatly assisted the crews in the search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard's New Orleans sector. “The crews knew what they were looking for and the general area the call came from which resulted in the family’s safe return.”
All four also were wearing their life vests.
Defense: Ex-officer at Floyd arrest only did crowd control
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd argues his client only handled crowd control.
Defense attorney Robert Paule filed a memo Wednesday supporting his earlier motion to dismiss charges against Tou Thao for lack of probable cause. The memo said Thao had his back to what was going on as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee to the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man. Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25 even after Floyd pleaded for air.
According to the memo, Thao offered a hobble restraint to the other three officers, but they refused it. The memo also argues Chauvin was using a non-deadly, Minneapolis Police Department-approved neck restraint, and that Thao and the other three officers “had been repeatedly trained to use neck restraints.”
After the other officers refused his offer of a hobble restraint, Thao “immediately turned his attention to crowd control” and kept his back to Floyd and the other officers for the majority of the remainder of the arrest, the memo said.
“When Officer Thao turned his back to Mr. Floyd and the three other officers for the last time, Mr. Floyd was still alive and breathing,” the memo said. “Officer Thao did nothing to aid in the commission of a crime.”
Thao never placed his hands on Floyd, according to the memo, and asked about the status of an ambulance, radioing police dispatch to hurry up the response.
An attorney for another former officer, Thomas Lane, also plans to argue that charges against his client should be dismissed.
Minnesota man sells '57 pickup for $75 he paid 44 years ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man sold the 1957 Chevy pickup he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago.
Bob Sportal of Prinsburg handed over the key last month to the grandson of the man he bought the truck from, KARE-TV reported.
Sportal was in his early 20s when he bought the rusty pickup from a retiring farmer. He drove the truck to work every day at a local grain elevator until he retired five years ago.
Sportal kept driving the truck but decided to sell it to Tom Leenstra, grandson of the late John VanDerVeen, who originally sold the truck to Sportal.
“It’s like riding with my Grandpa again,” Leenstra said.
The truck has taken on antique value, but Sportal decided to sell it for what he paid for it.
“It’s going in the family, so that’s the most important thing,” Sportal said.
Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi has issued a sharply worded ruling that calls on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the principle of qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement officers from being sued for some of their actions.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that Clarence Jamison, a Black resident of Neeses, South Carolina, filed against a white Mississippi police officer, Nick McClendon. The lawsuit said McClendon used Jamison’s race as a “motivating factor” for pulling McClendon over in traffic and searching his car.
In dismissing the case, Reeves cited court precedents on qualified immunity, but he wrote that the principle has shielded officers who violate people’s constitutional rights.
“The Constitution says everyone is entitled to equal protection of the law — even at the hands of law enforcement,” Reeves wrote. “Over the decades, however, judges have invented a legal doctrine to protect law enforcement oﬃcers from having to face any consequences for wrongdoing. The doctrine is called ‘qualiﬁed immunity.’ In real life it operates like absolute immunity.”
Reeves, who is African American, was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama for a district that covers the southern half of Mississippi. Reeves started his Tuesday ruling with a recitation of police harm to African Americans, including the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Sandra Bland.
Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A bomb squad and military experts had to be called to a northeastern Nebraska museum after live military ordnance — including a World War II grenade and two artillery shells — were found in a museum storeroom, officials said.
The staff at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk discovered the grenade, ammunition and ordnance on Wednesday, shut down the museum and called Norfolk police, the Norfolk Daily News reported.
Local officers were unable to determine if the vintage ordnance was live and called the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad. The bomb squad determined that some of the items were live, and called the Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to help, which removed all of the live items.
Among the five live ordnance items found were a British “Mills Bomb” grenade from World War II, a Navy 37-millimeter steel artillery shell from World War I and a post-WWII 20-millimeter shell for an Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun, officials said.
A few of the artifacts were cleared by the military explosives team and will remain in the museum’s permanent collection.
NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.
Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan after an 18-month investigation, highlighted misspending and self-dealing allegations that have roiled the NRA and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, in recent years — from hair and makeup for his wife to a $17 million post-employment contract for himself.
Simultaneously, the Washington, D.C., attorney general sued the NRA Foundation, a charitable arm of the organization designed to provide programs for firearm safety, marksmanship and hunting safety, accusing it of diverting funds to the NRA to help pay for lavish spending by its top executives.
The troubles, which James said were long cloaked by loyal lieutenants and a pass-through payment arrangement with a vendor, started to come to light as the NRA’s deficit piled up and it struggled to find its footing after a spate of mass shootings eroded support for its pro-gun agenda. The organization went from a nearly $28 million surplus in 2015 to a $36 million deficit in 2018.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.
The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.
His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.
