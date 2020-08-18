Four large wildfires burning in Colorado in hot, dry weather
DENVER (AP) — Four large wildfires continue to burn in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including one that has grown to 136 square miles north of Grand Junction.
The lightning-sparked Pine Gulch Fire burning in remote, rough terrain since July 31 was still just 7 percent contained as of Tuesday while the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs was at 39 square miles with no containment. A 57-mile stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed for over a week because of that fire.
Two newer fires were also burning in northern Colorado. The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 10.4 square miles in a remote area of beetle killed trees near Fraser about two decades ago. It is believed to be human caused.
Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes, has burned 19.3 square miles in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain. Its cause is under investigation.
Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital on Tuesday reported the state's first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.
A 7-year-old child with no known previous health conditions was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a potentially serious disease sometimes called MIS-C, said St. Luke’s Regional Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée.
The child is in the pediatric intensive care unit in Boise, Kissée said.
The illness is newly recognized and is believed to be a delayed complication of coronavirus infection, often causing a fever, evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs.
Symptoms can vary, but sometimes resemble toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, another rare illness that can cause fever, inflammation of the blood vessels, lymph nodes and mucous membranes in kids.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children can cause coronary arteries and other blood vessels to enlarge or form aneurisms, Kissée said in a social media post, emphasizing that it is a very rare complication of COVID-19.
“Some MIS-C patients also have signs of impaired cardiac function, gastrointestinal symptoms, kidney damage or neurologic symptoms,” Kissée said.
Idaho has nearly 28,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, and so far at least 273 people have died from the illness.
Trump signs only a portion of Iowa's disaster relief request
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump said he had signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to help supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago but federal emergency management officials later confirmed he had only signed a portion of the request.
Trump claimed on his official presidential Twitter account Monday afternoon that he had “Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds replied on her personal Twitter account: “Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for your unwavering commitment to the state of Iowa.”
A Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman said in an email that Trump had approved the public assistance portion of the governor’s request totaling about $45 million covering 16 counties. That portion of the declaration provides debris removal and repair to government buildings and utilities. He did not, however, approve the individual assistance request for 27 counties that includes $82.7 million for homes destroyed or with major damage and $3.77 billion for agriculture damage to farm land, grain bins and buildings and $100 million for private utilities repair.
“FEMA will continue our joint preliminary damage assessments to determine any further eligible assistance,” the FEMA statement said. “The agency is ready to provide any and all eligible assistance and work with the state of Iowa to validate additional storm damages.”
Feds urge judge to OK prison deals for Loughlin, Giannulli
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors urged a judge Monday to accept deals that call for “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin to spend two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to serve five months for paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters’ way into college.
Ahead of the famous couple's scheduled sentencing hearings Friday, prosecutors said in court filings that the proposed prison terms are comparable to the sentences other prominent parents charged in the case have received, while accounting for Loughlin and Giannulli's “repeated and deliberate conduct” and their "decision to allow their children to become complicit in crime."
Prosecutors called Giannulli “the more active participant in the scheme,” while they said Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.
The defense had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were legitimate donations and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.
The judge said at their plea hearings that he would decide whether to accept or reject the deals after considering the presentencing report, a document that contains background on defendants and helps guide sentencing decisions.
Unlike most plea agreements, in which the judge remains free to decide the sentence, Loughlin and Giannulli’s were built into their deals so if the judge accepts the agreements, he cannot change the prison term.
Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy's handcuffing
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan city and a business group have agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit over the handcuffing of a 7-year-old boy at an after-school program in 2015.
The boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when Flint police were called. His hands were cuffed behind his back and remained that way for more than an hour because the officer didn't have a key, according to the lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan on behalf of the boy and his mother.
“What happened ... is highly alarming and we don’t want any other child in Flint to have a similar experience,” Mark Fancher, of the ACLU, said Tuesday.
Flint and the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce are each paying $20,000, according to a settlement filed last week in federal court. The business group sponsored the after-school program.
Physical restraints will be used only as a last resort and Flint police officers will be encouraged to not get involved in school disciplinary issues, the ACLU said.
Woman drowns after rescuing children from Minnesota lake
BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after pulling several children from turbulent water, authorities said.
A group of children had been swimming Monday in a river near a dam on Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township when some of them were caught in churning water that was coming over the dam, witnesses told Clearwater County sheriff’s deputies.
The water level at the dam was high due to a large amount of recent rain, officials said.
When the first deputy arrived, an 8-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive. Bystanders performed life saving measures and were able to resuscitate her, KSFY-TV reported.
Bystanders also were attempting to revive the woman before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive. Witnesses told deputies the woman had pulled several children out of the water before she went under.
High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A technology company aiming to send up high-altitude airships to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center, state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday.
The Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication after spending more than $50 million in developing the stratospheric airship and building infrastructure, state officials said.
Officials said the company founded by global humanitarian Mikkel Vestergaard will locate its manufacturing operation in the state and will create 140 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs.
The move comes as Sceye works to develop a fleet of airships that could be parked for long periods of time about 65,000 feet (19,812 meters) in the air. Once in the sky, the blimp-like airships would monitor crop conditions, climate change, and human trafficking. The aircraft also may improve communication connections between drones, aircraft, satellites, and expand broadband.
The airships are controlled by pilots on the ground who move them as weather and the Earth's atmosphere changes.
“New Mexico has been home to many innovative companies and Sceye’s approach to broadband and methane monitoring is game-changing,” Keyes said. “It’s these types of disruptive companies that will drive economic development in the state for years to come.”
Court goes where 'no court has gone before' for 'Star Trek'
NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court went a little out of this world Monday in ruling that an offshoot of the “Star Trek” franchise did not infringe the copyrights of a developer’s videogame concept.
Judge Denny Chin of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals used some legal literary license in writing a decision in favor of CBS Broadcasting Inc. as he noted that a copyright lawsuit filed in 2018 was one among many since “Star Trek" premiered in September 1966.
“Today, in the latest round of Star Trek-related litigation, we are asked to boldly go where no court has gone before," Chin wrote for a panel of three appeals judges who decided the case consistent with the findings of a lower-court judge.
He said the panel decided that Abdin failed to show there was substantial similarity between his videogame concept and the television series: “Star Trek: Discovery.”
Abdin maintained that a concept he introduced online in 2014 on several online forums and websites later was utilized after CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Netflex Inc. premiered the latest “Star Trek" incarnation in September 2017.
Abdin's videogame and the television series both featured tardigrades, which are microscopic organisms so hardy that they can survive in space, the 2nd Circuit said.
The appeals court noted that information about tardigrades was available publicly. It cited a Smithsonian Magazine report that tardigrades commonly seen on moss or the bottom of lakes have also been found surviving in boiling hot springs and buried under ice on Himalayan mountaintops.
Oklahoma to print green absentee envelops to help USPS
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma election officials will print new green absentee ballot return envelopes to help postal workers more easily identify mail-in ballots ahead of November’s election.
The Oklahoma Election Board announced the change after being notified by federal postal officials that the state's mail-in voting deadlines are “incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.”
“This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the end of the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them," U.S. Postal Service Executive Vice President Thomas J. Marshall warned in a July 30 letter to the Oklahoma Election Board.
Oklahoma election officials remain confident absentee ballot mail will continue to be a priority, and postal officials recommended the green envelopes to help ensure that, said Oklahoma Election Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr.
South Dakota's Noem to speak at Republican convention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention, her office confirmed Tuesday.
The Republican governor has developed a national profile through her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, gaining attention from President Donald Trump. Instead of ordering statewide lockdowns or business closures, Noem has encouraged “personal responsibility” to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Noem has made frequent appearances on Fox News and even installed a small TV studio at the governor's office last year. As she staked out controversial positions on the pandemic and downplayed the danger of large gatherings, conservative pundits have pinpointed her as a rising star in the Republican party.
While the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 has remained at a manageable level for the state's health care system, the number of new infections in South Dakota has risen in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 17, an increase of 21%
Her spokesman Ian Fury did not provide details on when she would speak or for how long, saying “things are still being worked out.”
Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues, and health experts expressed concerns that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.
Roughly four in every five of those deaths were reported after June 1. Texas embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the country in May before an ensuing surge in cases led Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to backtrack and impose a statewide mask order. August has seen an improving outlook, although Texas officials are now concerned that not enough people are seeking tests.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday, along with more than 2,700 new cases, Numbers are typically lower on Monday due to reporting lags over the weekends.
Texas joins New York, New Jersey and California as the other states to surpass 10,000 coronavirus deaths. Florida is also approaching the grim milestone.
Hundreds of new deaths have been reported daily in Texas over recent weeks, dampening otherwise positive signs that include hospitalizations falling off by the thousands since July and the rate of positive cases on the decline. Many of the most recent deaths reported actually occurred weeks ago since Texas doesn't add them to the state's tally until death certificates are filed.
Abbott is now urging Texans not to grow complacent as the numbers improve and schools and universities reopen. Already elsewhere in the U.S., new virus clusters have sprung up at the start of the fall semester, some of them linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs.
