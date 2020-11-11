Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.
For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren’t immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs. Apple didn’t demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination.
The new Mac lineup unveiled Tuesday will be in stores five months after Apple announced it would abandon its longtime partner Intel in favor of using its own processors for Mac computers. Apple said its new Mac chips make possible faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer running times on a single battery charge.
For instance, some Macs have eliminated a cooling fan inside the machines, helping slim down their design.
The transition to the new in-house chips could also create stumbling blocks for Apple and other software makers aiming to adapt existing Mac software so it will also run smoothly on the new models.
Initially, Apple will only be putting its chips in smaller computers — the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the Mac Mini desktop. The company expects it will take another two years before all its Macs are running on the in-house chips.
All three new computers are supposed to be available in stores next week, with prices starting at almost $700 for the Mac Mini to $1,200 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The new Macs are debuting amid high demand for laptop computers as consumers, companies, schools and government agencies adjust to a work-at-home shift triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if a vaccine eases the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, people still are expected to be working more frequently from home than they previously did..
Report sounds an alarm on ongoing decline of US coral reefs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A first of its kind assessment of coral reefs in U.S. waters is again sounding the alarm over the continued decline of these sensitive underwater ecosystems, which scientists deem essential to the health of the world's oceans amid the environmental effects posed by human activity and climate change.
The report, released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Maryland, took stock of the health of coral reefs under U.S. jurisdiction, from Guam and Hawaii in the Pacific to Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Atlantic.
“Our work in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans shows a dire outlook for coral reef ecosystem health, from warming ocean waters, fishing, disease, and pollution from the land," said Heath Kelsey, director of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.
The reefs off the Florida coast are the country’s most degraded, with perhaps as little as 2% remaining, officials said.
When healthy, coral constitute breathtaking underwater colonies of tiny organisms, known as polyps, whose hardened skeletons form clumps or fingerlings of underwater rock known as reefs. The profusion of life they support, including fish and other aquatic creatures, is an important component of the marine ecosystem.
The reefs are natural barriers to storm surges, particularly in regions susceptible to hurricanes.
And they also are important to coastal economies that depend on tourism, marine aquaculture and commercial fishing — the so-called blue economy that depends on the conservation of ocean resources to help sustain livelihoods from the sea.
“The economic impacts of coral reefs in the United States are around $3.4 billion annually. So this is really of great importance to our nation,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, an assistant secretary at NOAA.
Officials said it was the first time that a nationwide assessment was conducted, despite years of concern over the health of coral reefs, not just in the U.S. but around the world. Some studies say more than half of the world’s reefs have been lost, and that more are in danger.
No charges against Indianapolis officer in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict an Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot a man in May during a foot chase after police said the 21-year-old exchanged gunfire with the officer.
The grand jury's decision not to indict Dejoure Mercer, the Black officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed on May 6, was announced Tuesday by special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury. Reed also was Black.
Reed’s shooting was not recorded by any police camera because the department only began implementing a body camera program in August. But Reed livestreamed an earlier car chase and part of the foot chase on Facebook.
Khoury, who was appointed to oversee the investigation into Reed’s fatal shooting, had announced on Aug. 21 that she had requested that a grand jury be impaneled to handle the final stage of that investigation and consider whether an indictment should be brought against Mercer.
“Fairness. From day one that’s been my goal," Khoury told reporters Tuesday. "No one wins here. I hope that anyone who was a part of this entire process can look at this and feel comfortable that the investigation was done in an impartial manner. That’s exactly what my team and I did over the past five months.”
Indy10 Black Lives Matter gathered several dozen peaceful protestors just north of Monument Circle following the announcement Tuesday evening. The group organized numerous protests in Indianapolis following Reed’s death.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said Reed was fatally shot by Mercer in an exchange of gunfire with that officer during a foot chase that followed a vehicle pursuit.
Attorneys for Reed’s family have insisted that he didn’t exchange gunfire with Mercer before the officer shot him.
Waterfowl killed after mistaking wet Iowa roads for wetlands
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of ducks and other migratory waterfowl have been hit and killed by cars in northwestern Iowa after they mistook wet pavement for wetlands, wildlife officials said.
State conservation officer Steve Griebel, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said he began receiving phone calls and texts about ducks on roads and parking lots in Woodbury County starting around 9:30 p.m. Monday and into early Tuesday. He went to investigate after sunrise, taking Highway 20 east of Sioux City.
“I counted over 200 dead ducks on the highway, and can only imagine how many dead ones were out of sight in the ditch,” Griebel said in a news release. “It was all different species — mostly bluebills, but there were mallards, buffleheads, teal. It must have been an epic migration.”
The waterfowl were migrating south from colder climes in the Dakotas and Canada, according to the department.
Migratory waterfowl tend to migrate at night, state waterfowl biologist Orrin Jones said. The birds likely left when the weather was clear before they met a strong weather front and freezing rain that forced them to set down in Woodbury County, he said.
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri’s largest counties have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, and a director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren't convinced.
The Jackson County Election Board’s Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 2 1/2 weeks. Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care, Brown said.
Jackson County is Missouri’s second-largest county, behind St. Louis County. While Kansas City is part of Jackson County, the city has its own election board. The Jackson County board handled votes cast by nearly 200,000 people.
Among them were more than 60,000 people who voted absentee or by mail, Brown said. Many of those people passed through the main board office or the absentee voting office in the weeks leading up to the election, either to pick up a ballot, vote, or drop off a ballot.
“We had thousands and thousands of voters through there every day,” Brown said. “People who requested mail-in and absentee ballots were walking in their applications and then walking in their ballots also.”
The board urged people to wear masks and to not come in if they felt ill. “I’m thinking several people didn’t adhere to it,” Brown said.
Omaha priest says he'll cut his hair when vaccine available
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — There are two camps when it comes to the Rev. Dave Korth’s ever-growing mane of silver hair, he says.
The side that loves it and brings the pastor of Sacred Heart Church headbands, scrunchies and hair ties and jokingly tells him they want to invest in his hair product company.
And the other group, which includes the more motherly figures who can’t believe the flip he’s developed, and want him to cut it right away.
As in having his mom, Margaret, knock him out and give it a chop.
“I can’t wait to get it cut,’’ Korth said of his pandemic locks. “I had to turn 54 to find out I actually had some curl in my hair.’’
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Korth last had his hair trimmed in March and was overjoyed when barbershops and hair salons started reopening in May after being closed because of the coronavirus. He typically wears his hair very short on the sides and a little longer on the top.
But then he decided, and he’s still not exactly sure why, that he would let his hair go as an indicator of just how long the pandemic has been raging. At the eighth-month mark, his hair is shoulder-length.
Korth said he won’t get it cut until a vaccine is developed.
“Until we get a vaccine that is not from Russia and is OK,’’ he said. “Even recently, I’ve been more clear with people. I don’t have to receive it. We just have to have a vaccine that is OK in the States.’’
There’s only one other thing that would change his mind.
“I tell you what. If someone comes forward and gives CUES a million dollars if I get my hair cut, I’m taking it.’
Police: Man livestreamed part of fatal New Mexico shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a man after police say he fatally shot two people and streamed part of the assault on Facebook.
Alejandro Alirez, 23, of Las Vegas was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied building, the New Mexico State Police said in a statement Monday.
Police said his girlfriend, Cristal Cervantes, 33, and her grandfather, Victor Cervantes, 89, who both lived at the Las Vegas home where the shooting occurred, died at the scene.
San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputies originally responded after being called by Alirez’s mother who said her son was acting “irate” and had a handgun at the Cervantes' home, an affidavit said.
Arriving officers said the suspect fired shots at deputies, who then called the New Mexico State Police and the Las Vegas Police Department for backup. No deputies were injured.
Alirez surrendered after crisis negotiators spoke with him by phone, authorities said. Police then discovered two bodies in the home.
New Mexico State Police said part of the shooting was livestreamed on Facebook.
“Agents observed that Alirez livestreamed a portion of the event, including Alirez walking around inside the residence with a handgun and shooting Cristal Cervantes,” the agency said in a statement. He could then be heard saying he “shot her grandpa,” as well as, “I killed this guy. My girlfriend is still alive.”
Alirez allegedly waived his Miranda rights at the state police department station and told officers that a few weeks prior to the fatal shooting, he began to notice he was being molested in his sleep, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
Alirez believed his girlfriend was allowing people to come into the residence to assault him, and that there were “other children being molested” and he needed to “save” them, the criminal complaint said.
New Mexico State University rolls out 1st licensed whiskey
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University on Wednesday unveiled its own officially licensed whiskey, making it the first college to do so as schools across the U.S. try to create new revenue streams amid shrinking higher education budgets.
Pistol Pete’s Six-Shooter whiskey expands on the university's brand building effort, which started several years ago with a golden ale crafted by one of the state’s largest brewing operations. Last month, the school added a signature wine developed by vintners with deep New Mexico roots.
Like the other ventures, this one involves a partnership with another homegrown business — Dry Point Distillers.
New Mexico State Athletic Director Mario Moccia said licensed whiskey marks something new for the collegiate world, which over the last several years has seen its share of officially licensed craft beers grow to more than two dozen while schools such as Michigan State, Wake Forest and Gonzaga added wines.
Moccia described the licensing partnerships as positive steps for the university, for small businesses that have been struggling during pandemic-forced closures and for the athletic program, which shares in the proceeds each time bottle or can is sold.
“For us to be the first, I think it’s a source of pride, it’s a source of innovation and I have no doubt other schools will say this is a good thing because in today’s day and age when the budgets are being reduced, it's incumbent upon us to do things to generate our own revenue,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.
The pandemic has cut into ticket sales and other revenue that usually supports college athletic programs. Licensing fees — for everything from items that can be consumed like beer, wine and whiskey to sweatshirts and pennants — brings in around $130,000 to $150,000 for New Mexico State, Moccia said.
The university has worked on the whiskey project with Dry Point Distillers for about six months with the help of marketing professors and students sworn to secrecy. For Chris Schaefer, an owner of the distillery and an Aggie alumni, it was more than a chance to fuel his passion for whiskey.
Texas 1st state to surpass 1 million virus cases
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
The nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1.01 million coronavirus cases and 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Texas registered 10,865 confirmed cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record in a state led by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. There are 6,170 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 94 new deaths on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, with the most cases. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Coronavirus cases are surging in the Laredo and El Paso areas. Another 1,292 cases and nine deaths were reported in El Paso County on Tuesday, bringing the death total to 682.
Nationwide, there were 1 million coronavirus cases in the first 10 days of November.
US deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor
HOUSTON (AP) — The Trump administration is trying to deport several women who allege they were mistreated by a Georgia gynecologist at an immigration detention center, according to their lawyers.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported six former patients who complained about Dr. Mahendra Amin, who has been accused of operating on migrant women without their consent or performing procedures that were medically unnecessary and potentially endangered their ability to have children. At least seven others at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, who had made allegations against the doctor have received word that they could soon be removed from the country, the lawyers said.
Hours after one detained woman spoke to federal investigators, she said ICE told her that it had lifted a hold on her deportation and she faced “imminent” removal.
Another woman was taken to a rural Georgia airport early Monday and told to sign deportation papers, only to be brought back to the facility as her lawyers sued in federal court.
They allege Amin performed operations that caused or worsened their pain without explaining what he was doing or giving them an alternative. Their stories fit a broader pattern of allegations made by detained women against Amin, some of them revealed in interviews with attorneys and medical records reviewed by The Associated Press. But there hasn't been evidence to support an initial claim that he performed a large number of hysterectomies.
The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general also is investigating.
Utah teachers urged to call in sick, get coronavirus tests
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of teachers in Utah has organized an event to encourage educators across the state to call in sick and use the day off to get tested for the coronavirus amid a surge in confirmed infection cases.
“There are no testing requirements for teachers or students currently,” Granite School District teacher Lindsay Plummer said.
Some teachers believe the “test out” planned for Thursday will prompt state leaders to do more to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increase safety protocols in classrooms, FOX13 reported.
Plummer said the group was inspired to act following remarks made by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Sunday, when he put in place a statewide mask mandate.
“The goal of doing something like this is we want to push them to do more,” she said.
The Utah Education Association said it is aware of event but is urging teachers to be patient.
“I really want to make sure our educators come together in a united way,” Association President Heidi Matthews said. “A widespread statewide testing protocol is in the works. We at the Utah Education Association have been in contact with the governor’s office.”
Herbert’s office has said all teachers have universal access to testing.
“The Utah Department of Health is also working to expand rapid asymptomatic testing to high school teachers in the state,” the office said in a statement.
The Utah Education Association has urged all secondary schools in high transmission areas to shift to virtual learning.
