Average gas prices in Wyoming up 3 cents from last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on Jan. 24, 2022.
———
Leland Christensen battling COVID-19 and chemo in ICU
JACKSON (WNE) —Leland Christensen’s friends and family have begun fundraising to assist the Alta resident with medical expenses in his fight against pneumonia and complications from COVID-19, cancer and chemotherapy, according to a GoFundMe page.
Christensen was a Teton County commissioner from 2005 to 2011, and before that worked in law enforcement for 20 years with the Teton County and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices. In 2011, Christensen began an eight-year stint as a state senator in the Wyoming Legislature. In 2019, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him to the post of deputy director of Homeland Security, and in 2021, he began working for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis as her state director.
Christensen, 62, caught COVID-19 and was admitted to the local hospital on Dec. 19. Facing complications, he was moved to a regional hospital on Christmas Eve and then was admitted to the intensive care unit on Dec. 29.
As of Monday afternoon, about three days after the page was established, the GoFundMe campaign had raised about $27,000 of its $750,000 goal.
“He is fighting the sickness with everything he has, but he is still currently in the ICU,” Hunter Christensen wrote. “Most recently, his lungs have been making improvements in the right direction. The doctors have told us that due to the chemo complications, it is going to be a long journey to recovery.”
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2022.
